S&P 500 Earnings Update - Q3 May Not Be The Trough

Defensive sectors historically perform well on a relative basis when earnings growth is declining.

2019 and 2020 earnings expectations continue to decline as the S&P 500 hits a new all-time high.

S&P 500 Earnings Update

After concluding the busiest week of earnings season, without about 75% of S&P 500 companies reporting, aggregate results show sales growth of 3.01% and earnings growth of -0.99%.

At the start of earnings season a few weeks ago, estimates for Q3 earnings growth touched a low of -3.77%. I mentioned in the member chatroom of EPB Macro Research that I expected the final numbers to be roughly 0% to -1% as companies typically "beat" a lowered bar. Earnings growth of -0.99% represents a sequential deceleration from the 2.26% growth in Q2.

S&P 500 Q3 Earnings Scorecard:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The chart below shows the latest estimates for S&P 500 EPS growth. Q3 EPS growth (red line) is moving expectedly higher as companies "beat" a lowered bar.

While earnings growth estimates are coming down for Q4, Q1, and Q2, the third quarter represents the trough in these estimates.

As we often write about, markets care very much about this sequential acceleration or "rate of change" in earnings growth.

Economic growth continues to slow in Q4. Some economic data in October, the start of Q4, was worse than September, which implies Q4 EPS growth could slip below Q3, despite the relatively easier comparison.

If economic data and earnings estimates continue to disappoint in November, Q4 earnings growth could slip below the final reading of Q3. Equity markets would have to re-adjust to an environment of decelerating earnings growth as opposed to the current assumption of accelerating earnings growth.

S&P 500 Quarterly EPS Growth Estimates:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The industrial economy is vital to the trajectory of S&P 500 earnings growth. The chart below shows the average of full-year 2019 and full-year 2020 EPS estimates.

With limited signs of a renewed upturn in industrial activity, a continued decline in S&P 500 EPS is an active risk.

S&P 500 2019+ 2020 Earnings Estimate:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Decelerating earnings growth does not guarantee a decline for the S&P 500. Historically, the equity market performs better during periods of accelerating economic growth and accelerating EPS growth as compared to periods of decelerating economic growth and decelerating EPS growth.

During periods of decelerating EPS growth, defensive equity sectors tend to outperform cyclical equity sectors on a relative basis.

The chart below shows the performance ratio of a cyclical basket compared to a defensive basket.

The sectors in each basket are outlined in the chat below.

Cyclical to Defensive Ratio:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Despite the broad S&P 500 moving higher, a continued decline in this ratio highlights defensive sectors outperforming cyclical sectors on average, something we'd expect and have positioned for.

The market is priced for a period of accelerating earnings growth starting at the end of Q3. Should Q4 earnings growth slip below Q3, investors may realize that the broader market may have jumped the gun in terms of pricing-in a pickup in growth.

Until the market has clarity surrounding the trajectory of earnings growth and a definitive trough in growth, defensive sectors should continue to perform well on a relative basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.