High Yield Investing: Don't Fear A Great Discount, Yields Up To 11%

Note: The yield in the title of this article has been corrected from the initially published version.

"Buy low, sell high" is a tenant of investing that is simply common sense. Ironically, one of the most common criticisms we hear about any investment pick is some version of "Why would I buy that? The price is down x% over this time frame!" In other words- "Why would I buy that? The price is too low!"

While it is certainly true that a downward spiraling price could be a warning sign, it is also true that most stocks will go down at some point for reasons far more benign than a failure of their business model. The stock market is frequently focused on quarterly earnings and whatever the news cycle is today, and will oversell stocks that don't meet current expectations, even if their long-term future is sound.

For investors, who are willing to go against the grain, and invest in stocks that are currently unpopular, these dips are a buying opportunity. Today, we see a situation where value stocks have become undervalued relative to growth stocks. This is particularly noticeable among higher-yielding value stocks, that are frequently labeled as "high risk" even when their fundamentals remain solid.

We saw a brief period in September where value stocks gained against growth stocks, and that was just a peek at the future potential for those who are willing to focus on fundamentals and invest in companies that are value-priced, as opposed to buying the shiniest growth stock hoping that someday later they can find someone willing to pay an even more absurd valuation.

Value vs Growth

"Value" stocks are stocks that currently have a lower than average P/E ratio. They are frequently characterized by having low or even negative earnings growth, higher than average dividends (due to a lower share price), might have negative headwinds in their industry, or company-specific issues that cast doubt on their potential. In other words, they are investments that have been "put out on the curb" by disillusioned investors who are happy to get any price or mature slow-growth companies that just are not "exciting" anymore.

Investors looking for value stocks are typically looking for high dividend yields, and looking to get a larger portion of their returns in cash. At HDO, we fall into this category, looking for opportunities where the market is overly pessimistic and the share prices are much lower than fair value.

Sometimes what looks like cheap junk, actually is junk that will never become more valuable. The key to success is being able to identify investments that will be able to resolve and overcome whatever issues have driven down their share price in the near-term.

"Growth" stocks are those investments that trade at a high P/E ratio. They typically pay little to no dividends, they are propelled forward by optimism about their future potential and double-digit increases in earnings. By definition, these investments are selling at a hefty premium and investors are paying full retail price in the hopes that at some point in the future the investment will grow into its valuation and can be sold at a great profit.

Investors who are focused on growth stocks are looking for "the next Amazon (AMZN) or Netflix (NFLX)". Often they are looking at younger companies that have a lot of perceived potential or investing in more established growth companies betting that their growth is going to be able to continue.

Since growth stocks often trade based upon significant future growth, one of the greatest risks is that the growth does not appear or that growth is not as profitable as the market anticipated.

Over the long-haul, value has significantly outperformed growth:

Investors who made investments in companies that were cheaply priced have been rewarded with better returns. This should not be surprising as value investing follows the most basic tenant of investing - buy low. However, there have been periods where growth stocks have outperformed.

Investors are often enamored by the very large returns over short periods. For the past 3-years, growth stocks have run up significantly, while value stocks have seen more moderate returns.

With the gap between value and growth becoming so large, it is only a matter of time before the market changes horses and value investments have a resurgence.

Cash Today Is More Valuable Than Cash Tomorrow

Even during periods of lower performance, value investing provides a major benefit that can make the return more valuable. In a previous article, we highlighted "Sequence of Return Risk", the risk that an investor relying on a portfolio for income might be forced to sell shares when prices are low. A high-yield portfolio can greatly outperform by avoiding selling shares in a down market.

A contributor on SA recently compared a "Dividend Aristocrat" General Dynamics (GD) yielding 2.2%, to AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC), which yields 11.3%, if we look at AGNC's lifetime, it looks like there is a clear "winner".

Looking at the chart above, and if you had a time-machine that forced you to choose and stick with one - which stock would you choose? Most would choose GD. Most would be wrong.

This is a look at the same investments over the same period of time. AGNC goes from negative performance to more than doubling GD's performance. And this is while AGNC is trading at an absolute steal, near decade long lows.

Why the huge difference? The first chart looks at price alone, while the second chart accounts for dividends.

This is very common with high-yielding dividend stocks, investors look at charts and fail to take into account the dividends. When doing comparisons of investments with very different cash-flows, it can be very difficult accounting for dividends.

One of the most common methods is to assume reinvestment in the same stock. While that is going to provide a more accurate comparison, it is not ideal because one of the reasons investors choose high-yield is to get income.

Portfolio Visualizer can be a great tool, allowing investors to choose a specific amount or percentage to withdraw, for a more accurate comparison. It even allows for adjusting withdrawals with inflation.

Source

This is a look at AGNC's performance (Portfolio 1) compared to GD (Portfolio 2) assuming an annual withdrawal of $1,000 (10% initial investment), adjusted for inflation each year so that in 2019, $1,195 was withdrawn.

In that scenario, AGNC would still be earning more than the withdrawal with an annual yield of over $2,500 allowing the investor to withdraw $1,195 and reinvest the remaining balance. An investor who chose GD would only be getting $400 in annual dividends, meaning they would have to sell additional shares and would have nothing to reinvest.

What To Do With The Cash?

Source: The Springs Resort & Spa- EPR Properties (EPR) 5.7% yield

One of the most under-rated benefits of high-yield investments is flexibility. One way of thinking of low yielding investments is that the company is retaining more cash to invest in itself. Whether investors like it or not, they cannot access that cash without selling their position, the decision has been made for them.

With high-yielding investments, we have to opportunity to choose. We can,

Reinvest in the same company.

Reinvest in a different company.

Use it to supplement your daily living expenses.

Donate it to a charity of your choice.

Take a vacation to the beach, the forest, the plains or the mountains.

Buy a new car.

Pay off debt.

Any of a million possibilities- you decide!

All too often, on Seeking Alpha we become a bit too focused on maximizing total return. Our purpose here is to discuss investment ideas, so it is natural that return is our focus, but it is important from time to time to remember what we are investing for and to remember to live our lives. It is ok to spend your money and not leave it locked into some corporation for eternity!

The bottom line is that money does not magically lose value simply because it is not invested in the market. Cash received has value that cannot be calculated on an internet chart. The only person who can even attempt to quantify that value is you.

Value Investments To Look At Today

There are a lot of investments that are becoming richly priced today, while many others are trading at ridiculously low valuations. The mall REIT and MLP sectors are two sectors where bearish pessimism and shorting activity has held prices down despite improving fundamentals.

Even within the mall REIT sector, we have seen a widening in valuations as investors stick with perceived quality. Consider the 10.9% yielding Macerich Company (MAC) and the 5.5% yielding Simon Property Group (SPG):

This is a look at P/FFO for MAC and SPG over the last 16 quarters. Once valued at a similar multiple, while both have declined, MAC has seen a much larger drop. $1 in FFO from MAC is now trading 30% cheaper than $1 from SPG. Despite the fact that MAC has higher sales per square foot, higher rents, similar property NOI growth, and similar occupancy.

The perception that SPG is higher quality has led to a substantial discount of MAC's share price. While both companies have their positives and negatives, we do not believe that there is any difference substantial enough to cause $1 from MAC to be 30% less valuable than $1 from SPG.

As the fundamentals continue to stabilize, we anticipate that MAC will trend back to more reasonable valuations relative to SPG. This will provide us with great price upside, and we get to collect very large dividends while we wait.

Conclusion

As investors, it is very easy to be influenced by recency bias, the bias that what has happened most recently is what is most likely to continue. Over the past several years, growth stocks have had returns that have beat value stocks. Yet in the long-run, value stocks have proven that the fundamental concept "buy low, sell high" is not only common sense but also a market-beating investment strategy.

Buying low means buying an investment that is not terribly popular at the moment. Often, it is an investment that has come down in price from where it was 1-year, 3-years or even 5-years ago. Stocks do not fall into the "value" or "growth" category indefinitely. The value stocks of today might not be the value stocks of the future.

When evaluating higher yield investments and comparing them to low-yielding or non-dividend investments, it is crucial to ensure that you are accounting for the value of the dividends. Even through periods of relative underperformance, high-yielding value investments provide significant cash-flow that has to be accounted for.

That cash-flow provides us the opportunity to choose where to invest allowing us to maintain a diverse portfolio where we can take dividends from previous investments and reinvest them in the best opportunities today. The best pick from 3-years ago, 1-year ago, or even 1-month ago might not be the best opportunity today.

Investing in high-yield value stocks means that we are buying low when the rest of the market is undervaluing the cash-flow of the company, that we are receiving much of our return as cash at regular intervals providing us liquidity and flexibility, plus we are secure in the knowledge that over the long haul, value investing will beat the performance of growth investing. Over the longer term, this has resulted in strong out-performance for us. Income investors and retirees should consider this winning strategy.

Thanks for reading!

