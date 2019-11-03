Money Lost, The Myth, And The Call From AGNC Investment Corp.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

We saved investors money.

The guy above wanted to stay invested in his precious security.

We will be going over a preferred share from AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). But first, let’s go over a misconception about investing.

Many investors are looking for a steady stream of total returns or income. One of the best ways to accomplish these goals is with high-yield investments. However, many high-yield common shares are also high-risk. Those exceptionally high yields are often there to compensate investors for huge amounts of risk. When we’re building an income portfolio, the last thing we want to see is a dividend reduction. Preferred shares are a much better tool to fill in the high-yield portion of the portfolio.

The Myth

Many investors believe a terrible myth about investing. They believe that returns improve with additional risk. Every entry-level discussion of finance or economics references the idea of efficient markets. It suggests that investors who take on more risk will get more returns. The idea is complete rubbish, but it is repeated without any critical thinking. Think about this:

If higher risk always leads to higher returns, what is the risk?

There wouldn’t be any risk. It would just be a measure of the investor's ability to withstand a temporary decline. Every decline would be a buying opportunity.

Consider the ultimate high-risk venture: the lottery.

Millions of people buy lottery tickets every week. There is a high probability of complete loss, but a tiny possibility of an insanely large gain. Since this is an extremely high-risk scenario, it “should” deliver the highest returns. Instead, the lottery takes in far more than it pays out. For extreme levels of risk, the expected return can turn negative.

If you want long-term outperformance, focus on reducing risk. The key to investing is to very rarely lose money. No investor is perfect. All investments carry risk. However, many of the lower-risk investments carry a much better risk/reward profile.

So, what happened?

The Call

(AGNCB) was called. If you own shares, you should expect $25.22 per share to show up in your brokerage account if you simply don't place any trades. This assumes that you're account is not impacted by any form of prepayment for taxes. We utilize tax-advantaged accounts like a traditional IRA, ROTH IRA, or solo 401k for these investments.

Again, no action is needed on your part for this occur. This is the standard choice for shareholders. Some investors may choose to sell into the market for slightly less than $25.22 to get their money sooner. There is nothing wrong with that strategy either.

We discussed call risk in recent preferred share articles and encouraged investors to swap for shares of (AGNCN) or (AGNCO). Both AGNCN and AGNCO rallied significantly.

AGNCN climbed from $25.66 to $25.92

AGNCO climbed from $25.17 to $25.60.

Both were solidly within our buy range on 10/20/2019 when we wrote Preferred Shares Week 174 for subscribers.

Today, both are sitting within the neutral range. We highlighted the shares with memorable phrases such as:

“Top picks for buy and hold: AGNCN and AGNCO.” - Literally the top bullet point from Preferred Shares Week 174.

We went on to say:

(AGNCN) and (AGNCO) remain exceptional deals. These are two of the best shares on the market for buy-and-hold investors. Currently, both are within the target buying range.

We concluded:

Over the last year, many preferred shares moved to trade at significant premiums to their prior ranges. While AGNCO is quite new, we have AGNCN trading around the same level it has seen over the last year. Investors going after the high-risk shares are paying huge premiums to normal valuations, but the lower risk shares haven’t been bid up. That’s great for investors because it improves the yield to call and reduces the downside risk. Even if the market went into a panic, these shares should hold their value much better than most investments.

Perhaps ironically, AGNCB moved to trade just within our target buying range as shares fell to $25.16.

Investors at $25.16 only make $.06 in exchange for waiting until the cash is paid out. It’s not a bad deal for parking cash, but we set our price targets before the call was announced. Our price target was designed so that AGNCB would be a buy whenever the investor wouldn’t lose money on an immediate call. As we saw it, call risk was the most important risk to consider for AGNCB. Everything else about the share was excellent.

Note On Common

We discussed the preferred shares, but investors often like a quick note on the common stock. AGNC is currently trading a slight discount to total book value (including intangible assets based on recent estimates). The discount isn’t large enough for a bullish rating today, yet shares aren’t expensive enough to warrant a bearish rating either. Consequently, we’re neutral on the common shares. In the interest of full disclosure, our estimates on book value rely on the work of Scott Kennedy, another author at The REIT Forum. Our buy/hold/sell ratings on the common shares will generally overlap and if you’re reading his work, you shouldn’t be surprised to see us echo the same sentiments.

Scott recently posted third third-quarter earnings updates on two of AGNC's peers, Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) and Annaly Capital Management (NLY). Our initial impression for the spreads from AGNC is positive, but we'll have Scott weighing in with a more detailed analysis soon. The market clearly liked the report, as AGNC closed the day up by more than 3%.

AGNC Expanded Spreads

AGNC Investment Corp. reported much higher spreads for Q3 2019. This isn’t an isolated issue. Spreads in Q2 2019 were under extreme pressure and earnings throughout the sector looked quite weak. Analysts and shareholders became quite concerned in several cases. However, we maintained our conviction and raised our exposure to the mortgage REITs during the intense sales that occurred late in the summer.

Final Thoughts

This was an update to show investors the importance of watching call risk. When there are years of call protection left on the calendar, it can be worth purchasing shares at a moderate premium. When there is no call protection left on the calendar, investors need to beware of management calling immediately. We pointed out AGNCB as being too risky because of the call risk. If it wasn’t for the call risk, AGNCB was an excellent preferred share. We urge investors to lower their risk by investing in preferred shares.

The REIT Forum is the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha. Bought VNQ (REIT index ETF)? Your returns track the red line. Bought PFF (preferred share index ETF)? Your returns track the yellow line. Why index? By carefully picking individual shares, we've been able to dramatically outperform the indexes for our sectors. Try a Free 2-week trial today. You can use your Seeking Alpha account.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNCN, AGNCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.