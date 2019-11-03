Considering Capital: Allocation Strategy For Global Investing

Introduction

Last month I wrote about why investors should consider investing in a global equity index (such as the VT ETF). In summary, I said that global investing provides exposure to different, not perfectly correlated economies. So if you don’t have any reason to believe that any particular economy will outperform, or underperform, in terms of risk-adjusted returns (such as under efficient markets), a global, market-cap-weighted allocation is optimal. Another idea that I pointed out in that article is that given the non-perfect correlation between economies, it might be wise to diversify and allocate your savings away from the economy that provides your salary.

However, although for most investors the VT ETF might be an appropriate way to gain exposure to equity markets, inefficiencies in international equity markets do exist and might be more significant than in national markets. A way around these inefficiencies might be investing in a capital stock weighted allocation. In this article, I explain the economic rationale of such an “index” and give a quick overview of its historical performance. It should be noted that the “index” can be easily transformed into a tradable strategy (that is what indices are: strategies).

Capital-weighted index rationale

The economic rationale for using percentages of the global capital stocks as weighting factors in a global market index is fairly simple:

Investors buy stocks to get exposure to the capital of firms. This capital, depending on the productivity level and risk undertaken by each firm, will produce greater or lesser returns. Passive investors, instead of trying to figure out which firms will be the most productive, choose to simply own all of the stocks and weight them according to market caps. If the markets “perfectly” price each firm, meaning that the expected risk-adjusted returns are all the same, then a smart allocation is in the form of a market-weighted index.

The same can be applied to international markets using international indices. The difference is that now, investors are no longer deciding between individual firms, but between groups of firms. If markets are perfectly efficient in each market, each index will be the best way to get exposure to each market. And if international markets are also perfectly efficient, a global market capitalization index as ACWI would be the best way to get exposure.

However, there are two main reasons why I suspect that international equity markets are far less efficient than individual markets. The first one is home bias, or “the tendency for investors to invest the majority of their portfolio in domestic equities” (Home Bias). Victor Haghani (Home Biased: A Case For More Indexing) provides a good thought experiment that hopefully may convince some of you that home bias may have a tendency to overprice the bigger markets.

The other reason is that bubbles tend to happen locally. If that is the case, some equity markets might be grossly overly represented in market cap indices. Take the case of Japan’s equity market, which has not even recovered in prices to the levels it saw in the late 80’s. Total annualized (geometric) results since then have been just slightly above 3%. Keep in mind that the annualized return of treasury bills since then has been 2.7% (Annual Returns on Stock, T.Bonds, and T.Bills: 1928 - Current). However, even if bubbles propagate, as has been the case in some instances, it is highly unlikely that they reach all the markets included in the index. So the argument that some indices will be overly represented still holds.

Let’s go back to the idea that, after all, investors buy equity as a way to gain exposure to capital. This means that investors might get exposure to capital in different parts of the world by buying into different markets. Under the unrealistic assumption that each equity market provides total exposure to each country’s capital stock, a better way to gain exposure to capital on a global basis than by market weighting is to construct an index that weights markets based on it's country’s share of the global capital stock.

The degree to which each market index represents exposure to each country’s capital will without any doubt vary. Three factors that could greatly affect this are the involvement of the government in each economy, the size and development of financial markets and the amount of capital owned by foreign companies. Each of these factors seem to suggest that a simple capital-share weighted index would have a higher exposure to emerging markets than what would be optimal. Nevertheless, given the difficulty of correcting weights for each of these, a good first approximation to the problem of inefficient international markets may be achieved through a simple share-of-global-capital-stock weighted index.

The index

The index construction is quite simple, and could be mimicked by any investor without much trouble:

The index is based upon underlying gross 1 country indices.

country indices. Country indices included each year are those for which both MSCI index information and Penn World Tables capital stock information are available.

The index rebalances at the end of each year.

Transaction costs are not included*.

The weight given to each underlying index (country i) in year t is given by %W i,t-2 = K i,t-2 /∑ K i,t-2 , where W represents each country’s weight and K each country’s capital stock (it should be noted that a two year lag period is considered in capital stock information to allow for real-world implementation, but results are robust to different lags).

= K /∑ K , where W represents each country’s weight and K each country’s capital stock (it should be noted that a two year lag period is considered in capital stock information to allow for real-world implementation, but results are robust to different lags). Given that when choosing weights we are comparing in the same period of time the capital stocks of countries, the appropriate capital stock measure in the Penn World Tables is the Capital Stock in PPP’s (again, results are robust to the other measure available in the dataset).

Capital weighted index vs. a global “passive” portfolio

How would such an index have performed historically? Well, the graph below compares it to the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) from December 1987 through September 2019. Right out of the bat, we can see that there is a big difference in total returns. The capital-weighted index (kw-index) was worth a little more than 24 times its initial value by the end of the studied period, while the ACWI multiplied its value by a factor somewhat less than 10.

Obviously, a strategy’s performance is not limited to total returns and risk should be taken into account. So let's take a look at the usual statistics reported in this type of backtests. Mean annual returns are markedly higher in the kw-index than in the ACWI (10.85% vs 7.45%). However, so is volatility. Annual returns standard deviation and maximum drawdown are higher in the proposed index. We can use the Sharpe Ratio as an indicator (as imperfect as it is) of how risk and rewards relate in these two indices. In this department, again, the capital-weighted index markedly outperforms.

Conclusion

Although for most investors the (VT) ETF might be an appropriate way to gain exposure to equity markets, inefficiencies in international equity markets do exist and might be more significant than in national markets. A way around these inefficiencies might be investing in a capital stock weighted allocation index. This is a way of getting exposure to productive capital (what equity holdings are all about) in each country while overcoming some of the inefficiencies in international markets. Such an index, although inexistent, can easily be transformed into a tradable strategy by the use of country-specific ETFs.

The proposed strategy greatly outperformed its benchmark (the MSCI All Country World Index) in the studied period, earning more than 10% annualized in comparison to the benchmark’s 7.5%. And although volatility and maximum drawdown were higher in the proposed index, the risk-adjusted returns (as measured by the Sharpe ratio) were markedly higher. Finally, as a note of caution, I should add that would-be investors should be aware that the strategy construction is probably skewed toward emerging markets (a fact that explains both the higher volatility and the higher maximum drawdown, but not the higher returns).

Addendum

Here is a list of all of the ACWI components and its tracking ETFs:

