Nike Gives Investors 3 Reasons To Expect Market-Stomping Returns

It's crazy to suggest online sales could be important to Nike, yet that is where we are.

It’s hard to believe that a multi-billion-dollar company like Nike (NYSE: NKE) could offer surprising returns to investors, yet that is where we are. A little over a month ago, the company’s earnings offered a few hints to the company’s future. Ironically, though Nike made its name selling its wares to retailers, it’s finding massive success selling directly to consumers. Nike’s early start overseas also gives the company a huge opportunity in China. On top of these positive aspects, after the stock popped after earnings, the shares have retreated recently. Investors looking for growth and income from a blue-chip company should be looking at Nike.

Digital everything

It’s almost comical to suggest that digital sales could be a growth driver after years of E-commerce growth. However, Nike’s increased focus on digital is bearing fruit, and this is the first reason investors should expect big returns from the company. According to 451 Research, “digital commerce transactions will grow globally at more than a 20% CAGR through 2022, reaching $5.8 trillion.” If this were just one crazy prediction, investors might ignore the talk and move forward.

However, eMarketer’s 2019 Global E-commerce forecast suggests, “by 2021, we expect global E-commerce will approach $5 trillion.” With multiple research firms suggesting a massive market, Nike’s projected $45 billion in sales next year looks like peanuts. What’s amazing, is though this market is huge, annual growth is expected to jump by more than 20% this year and nearly 20% next year.

Nike’s growth last quarter was driven primarily by wholesale and Nike Direct. The company’s different business lines seem to show Nike’s digital ambitions are working. Footwear revenue increased by 11% year-over-year, Apparel increased by 9% and Equipment increased by 11%. In addition, CEO Matt Parker reported on online sales saying, “digital which grew very strong at 42%.” He went further to explain that, “over 50% of our Nike Direct digital growth came from members.

Nike realized that to drive digital growth, the company needs information about its customers. In order to push customers to sign up for its free Nike Plus membership, the company offers multiple benefits. Customers get free shipping and what the company calls a 30-Day Wear Test. This means customers have 30 days to try on whatever they buy and if they don’t like it, they can return it for a full refund. In addition, members get exclusive early access to products and, “over 100 on-the-go workouts,” plus more.

To sign up for Nike Plus, customers can register using their Facebook account, where Nike gets access to certain profile information. If a user doesn’t want to connect Facebook, they can provide their name, e-mail, date of birth, sex, and country. This is prime marketing data for the company, and allows it to connect with customers better, than the casual unknown website visitor.

While Nike seems to be going all-in on digital sales, Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) is busy building out its company-owned stores. We know that Under Armour is investing in digital sales, yet the company reported adding 13% more Factory House stores, and nearly 19% more Brand House stores. In short, while both companies rely on their wholesale business, Nike seems focused on pushing toward digital, while Under Armour wants to build its physical presence as well.

Nike expects its gross margin to steadily improve, which is amazing considering the company’s gross margin was 45.5% last quarter. Under Armour did manage a slightly higher gross margin at 46.5%. With Nike’s top-line growing at 10% annually, and better gross margins upcoming, investors have several reasons to consider Nike stock.

64% of the global market

The second reason investors should expect Nike to stomp the market, is the sheer size of the company’s opportunity in China. In a global E-commerce study, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to, “see growth of 25% to $2.27 trillion, representing 64.3% of global E-commerce spending.” China alone is expected to make up most of this market size and growth.

There are several driving factors behind China’s growth in sportswear. First, the population is becoming more aware of health and the importance of activity. Second, the Chinese government is promoting fitness through several public policy initiatives. For instance, the “2016 – 2020 National Fitness Plan” is a government program designed to increase awareness of fitness and participation in organized sports.

In addition, historical sales of sportswear seem to argue the strength of this industry will continue. In 2018, “Sportswear registered sales growth of 19.5% year-over-year, well above the total apparel sales growth of 7.8%.” Key segments that drove sportswear sales were listed as follows: Footwear 56.1% of sales - Sports-inspired apparel 21.5% - Performance apparel 14.8% - Outdoor apparel 7.5%. Given that Nike generated more than 60% of its revenue from footwear, it seems the company is made for the Chinese market.

Beyond studies and assumptions, Nike and Under Armour’s own results suggest a massive opportunity. In Under Armour’s last quarterly conference call, COO Patrik Frisk said of the Asia-Pacific region, “Revenue was up 23% with growth in wholesales driven by continued expansion in our key partners.” He went on further to say, “we now expect revenue to grow at a rate in the low 20s for the full year.” When a company that has been struggling with overall growth calls out 20%+ revenue growth in a region, it’s something investors should pay attention to.

Where Nike is concerned, it started in China long before Under Armour, yet the company’s results are more impressive than its peer. Nike generated 27% revenue growth in Greater China in footwear, 28% revenue growth in apparel, and 29% revenue growth in equipment. This wasn’t a one-quarter wonder either. The company’s CEO Matt Parker mentioned, “We’ve driven double-digit growth in Greater China every quarter for more than 5 years.” This is another market where digital sales are making a big impact. The company’s CFO said, “The impact of digital in China has been nothing short of extraordinary. Nike Digital grew over 70% in Q1.”

Nike investors are getting a company focused on digital sales, with a great history in China. Next year, the Chinese sportswear market is projected to be worth almost as much as Nike will generate in sales worldwide. If we expand the market to all of Asia-Pacific, in a few years this part of the world’s sales will be worth as much as 44 times Nike’s projected revenue for 2020. Though Nike seems to be everywhere domestically, the company’s international growth has a long runway indeed.

Transforming the old

The third reason investors should expect market stomping returns from Nike, is connected to the stock’s valuation relative to its projected growth. At present, Nike shares carry a forward P/E of just under 26 with an expected 5-year annual EPS growth rate of more than 16%. By point of comparison, Under Armour trades at a forward P/E of almost 42, and its expected 5-year EPS growth rate is 35.5%. If investors only knew these few numbers, it would be challenging to recommend Nike over its smaller peer.

As with many things in the stock market, all isn’t as it seems. First, Under Armour is more of a turnaround story, whereas Nike is a growth stock. One way to tell how each company is performing, is by looking at projected revenue growth over the next few years. For this fiscal year, Under Armour is expected to grow revenue by just over 3%, whereas Nike is projected to come in at almost 8%. Next year, Under Armour is projected to generate about 5% annual revenue growth, whereas Nike should do better than 8%. As we can see, if investors are looking for strong top-line growth, Nike is the better option.

A second factor that seems to favor Nike, is the company’s SG&A spending compared to its peer. In Nike’s last quarter, the company spent 31.2% of revenue on SG&A. Out of this $3.3 billion, roughly $1 billion was for demand creation and the remainder was for investments like, “transformational capabilities, particularly in Nike Direct and global operations.” We’ve already seen how important Nike’s digital sales, and international revenue could be, so investors should be happy with the company spending money to drive growth.

Where Under Armour is concerned, the company’s SG&A expense last quarter was an eye-popping 47% of revenue. Unfortunately, this wasn’t a one-quarter occurrence, as last year’s similar quarter saw an SG&A expense of 47% as well. Long-story-short, Nike is growing revenue faster, yet spending 33% less on SG&A. Without a herculean move downward in SG&A, it’s difficult to see how Under Armour can grow EPS significantly faster than Nike.

Another positive factor for Nike comes from its year-to-date stock chart.

We can see that in April and July, the stock touched roughly $90 before heading downward. The shares recently came down off their high, and seem to have found support, at this prior point of resistance. Assuming current prices are the new bottom resistance point, the stock could recover nicely.

Last, investors know that current CEO Mark Parker will step down in 2020. The new man in charge will be John Donahoe, who is the CEO of ServiceNow. Given Nike is pushing forward in digital sales, I find it interesting that one of the ServiceNow mantras seems to fit with Nike’s new direction. ServiceNow says, “we transform old, manual ways of working into modern digital workflows. Employees and customers get what they need, when they need it – fast, simple, easy.”

Not that many years ago, it would have been difficult to fathom Nike’s “old” business model being transformed. However, investors who are paying attention have a significant opportunity. Nike is a growth stock that has a great reputation and a world-class brand. The company’s push for digital sales, huge opportunity in Asia-Pacific (specifically China) and a decent valuation, argue that Nike’s history of market-stomping returns is just getting started.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.