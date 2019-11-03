TrustCo Bank Corp Is A Bit Expensive

Quarterly dividends are expected to be maintained at $0.07 per share in 2020, implying forward dividend yield of 3.16%.

The 75bps Fed Funds rate cut this year is expected to pressurize NIM. Considerable deposit re-pricing is anticipated to ease some of the pressure.

Payoffs reached an elevated level at the start of the monetary easing cycle. Their natural decline in the coming months is expected to boost loan growth.

TrustCo Bank Corp's (TRST) earnings are expected to rise slightly in 2020, mostly due to a modest growth in loan portfolio. On the other hand, the 75bps Fed Funds rate cut in 2019 is expected to compress NIMs and consequently pressurize earnings next year.

Reduction in Payoffs to Counter the Effect of Cooling Housing Market

TRST's main focus area is residential mortgages, the demand for which is expected to continue to remain modest next year. Housing starts' trend in the United States has been mostly flat this year (shown below) with the spike in August appearing to be an anomaly.

Data by YCharts

Going forward, the apparent cooling in the housing market is expected to result in the dampening of demand for residential mortgage loans.

On the other hand, a natural reduction in payoffs is expected to support loan growth next year. Payoffs are expected to start declining soon after jumping at the start of the monetary easing cycle this year. The table below shows my estimates for loans and other key balance sheet items.

CD Re-pricing to Ease Pressure on NIM

The 75bps Fed rate cut this year is expected to continue to pressurize yields in the remainder of this year and 2020. I'm expecting average yield on earning assets to decline by 6bps quarter over quarter in 4QFY19, followed by another 6bps decline in 1QFY20 and 4bps decline in 2QFY20. Overall, I expect average yield for 2020 to be 15bps below the average for 2019.

Deposit re-pricing is expected to partly offset some of the effects of lower yields on net interest margin, NIM. According to the management, TRST is entering a period of heavy certificates of deposit, CD, maturities, which will result in the rolling of expensive deposits to much lower rates. As mentioned in the 3QFY19 conference call, around $1.1 billion of CDs carrying average rate of 2.2% will mature in the next 12 months.

I expect the combined effect of yield and funding cost reduction to lead to compression of NIM by 2bps quarter over quarter in 4QFY19, and by 7bps year over year in 2020. My estimates are shown in the table below. The management expects NIM to dip further in the coming quarters before it stabilizes.

Net Interest Income to Drive the Bottom Line

The combined effect of loan growth and NIM compression is expected to lead to a 2% increase in net interest income in 2020. Other income statement items are expected to continue on a gentle upwards trend, as I do not foresee any out of the ordinary expenses or income. I expect TRST's earnings to increase by 2.3% to $0.61 per share in 2020.

TRST Offering Dividend Yield of 3.16%

I'm expecting TRST to maintain its quarterly dividend at $0.07 per share in 2020, leading to a full-year dividend of $0.27 per share and dividend yield of 3.16%. The dividend and earnings estimates suggest a comfortable payout ratio of 44.8%, which is in line with TRST's historical trend. Consequently, there is very little threat of a dividend cut.

Estimating Single Digit Price Upside

I'm using the historical price to book, P/B, method to value TRST. The company has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.58 in the past, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $5.8 gives a target price of $9.2 for December 2020. This price target implies a 6.6% price upside to TRST's October 29 closing price.

Due to the uncertainties involved, I have not incorporated the impact of the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Losses, CECL, accounting standard on equity. This accounting standard, which is to be implemented in January 2020, may reduce TRST's equity, which may in turn slightly lower the target price. I will update my target price once the management discloses more details on the matter.

Conclusion: Adopting Neutral Stance

The potential price upside of 6.6% is not high enough to warrant a buy call; hence, I'm adopting a neutral stance on TRST. The stock can become attractive if its price dips to $8.35, which is 10% below the target price. Investors should consider buying TRST at the entry point of $8.35.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.