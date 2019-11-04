XNET: Mixed Feeling For Xunlei's All-In-BlockChain Strategy

Xunlei will be a risky bet for investors who are truly believers of the technology.

We are concerned that the company will still struggle to find sufficient applications for the technology and generate revenues from it.

Xunlei's share price more than doubled in one day after top leadership supported BlockChain technology in China.

Investment Thesis

The recent positive signal from top leadership in China on Block Chain technology sent Xunlei's share price more than doubled in one day. As the only "All-in-BlockChain" company in China, it will certainly ride on the wave if the technology is actually taking off. Our analysis though, suggests that the uncertainties seem to be dominating the opportunities, despite that the company has a sufficient cash cushion on its book. All in all, we believe Xunlei will be a risky bet for investors who are truly believers of the technology.

Is Block Chain Taking Off in China?

On Friday Oct 25th, the share price of Xunlei Limited (XNET) took a rocket ride, closed with more than 100% gain in a single day. This was due to the positive signal on Block Chain technology from an internal seminar of the Political Bureau of China's Central Committee, led by President Xi Jinping, on October 24th. In that seminar, Xi stated that:

China should accelerate the development of blockchain technology, a digital ledger that forms the backbone of many crypto-currencies such as bitcoin.

This is considered a big turnaround given that fact that Beijing cracked down on the country’s crypto-currency industry in 2017 with regulators banning the practice of creating and selling virtual currencies or tokens and shutting local crypto-currency trading exchanges, saying they were facilitating illegal fundraising and pyramid schemes. This message from top leadership stimulated the market tremendously, sending share prices of related companies to sky, such as XNET.

The real question for the investor now, is that should this be considered as the dawn for BlockChain technology and companies like Xunlei, or is it just another blow into a bursting bubble?

XNET: Awkward All-in-BlockChain Journey

Started as a company who provides downloading and streaming services, Xunlei's share price was not considered satisfactory since its IPO in 2014. Due to the slowdown of business growth, XNET's price went down to around $3 in mid-2017 from its IPO price of $15:

Then the turning point came. In October 2017, Mr. Chen Lei, CEO of Xunlei shouted out the "All in BlockChain" strategy. Riding the wave of crypto-currencies madness in late 2017, XNET's share price skyrocketed to $27 by the end of 2017.

Source: The Release of OneThingCloud in 2017

However, the strategy didn't seem to work well other than the short-term price boost. XNET's share price has been on a declining trajectory since its historical peak at $27 over the last two years. Xunlei, on the other hand, has been struggling in making a profit, as it has been suffering from operating losses most of the quarters in the past few years:

Even with the positive signal from top leadership, Xunlei's BlockChain strategy still has some major concerns.

Concern on BlockChain No.1: Staggering Revenue Growth

Based on XNET's most recent Q2 earnings results, there are three main revenue sources for the company:

cloud computing and other IVAS,

traditional subscriptions, and

online advertising

The revenues from cloud computing and other IVAS mainly consist of StellarCloud’s IaaS revenues, cloud product revenues and live streaming revenues. BlockChain related businesses are included in this sector. Revenues from this sector were US$22.5 million in Q2 2019. Although this represents a QoQ growth of 40.6%, it actually shows a decrease of over 38% from the same period last year. Even so, the major growth in this quarter compared to the previous one was driven by

increased demand for our shared cloud computing products and services, and enhanced seasonal marketing activities for our live streaming platform during the quarter.

On the other hand, the traditional subscription revenues were US$21.4 million, representing an increase of 0.9% from the previous quarter, and 1.4% YoY. The fact that Xunlei's traditional business has been steadily growing (although slowly) while BlockChain businesses show no sign of becoming a major revenue source, questions the "All-in-BlockChain" strategy.

Concern on BlockChain No.2: Risky Product Landscape

There are currently three main products within XNET's BlockChain sector:

OneThingCloud,

ThunderChain, and

StellarCloud

OneThingCloud (玩客云), is a product design for retail customers, serving as a personal cloud storage hardware. The price for this device, based on its website, is ￥599 (about US$95), but is not available (sold out):

There is no public information as how many units of OneThingCloud have been sold since its release. But given that the product has never been mentioned in previous earnings calls, we would imagine that the sales were rather immaterial.

ThunderChain, similarly, is a product that is rather marginal. Targeted to provide BlockChain solutions for enterprise clients, ThunderChain was criticized by many for its fake "open-source" nature. As a public company, Xunlei was restricted in many ways as how aggressive they want their BlockChain business to be. Being cautious can certainly save them trouble of being chased by the regulators, but also would have turned away some potential clients.

Finally, the StellarCloud seems to be the only promising business unit among the three, serving as

an important part of the shared computing and the blockchain ecosystem, to provide cloud computing services, including ad computing, functional computing, and shared a video solutions to enterprises at a much lower cost than the industry average.

According to its website, the StellarCloud is said to cover more than 1.5MM end notes and continued to won enterprises such as NetEase Games (NASDAQ: NTES) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ: QTT).

The problem here is that Cloud market is already very crowded in China. Tech giants such as Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), Tencent (OTCPK: OTCPK:TCEHY) and Huawei are already dominating and splitting the majority of the market. What is left for Xunlei will be small, and unlikely to support sustainable growth, just as the revenue numbers showed.

Conclusion

As we have discussed here, the "All-in-BlockChain" strategy for Xunlei has never played well in the past 2 years. The recent positive signal from Chinese leadership is a good sign, but we can't see any direct boost in the company's numbers in the short term.

With all these being said, the company still has a safe cushion with about $280 MM in cash on its balance sheet, while its market cap being only $320MM:

