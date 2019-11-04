Ralph Lauren: Undervalued With Several Growth Opportunities

Ralph Lauren is focusing where the consumers' attention is going, which is in digital. It continues to grow rapidly in Europe and Asia digitally. A bit slow in North America though.

Investment Thesis

Ralph Lauren has a number of catalysts moving forward including, its ability to attract new consumers, its defined focus on products, international expansion, digital growth, good operational discipline and shareholder repurchases. We are very bullish on the company, which we believe is undervalued and is now a value investors stock.

Catalysts

Culturally Relevant Marketing & New Consumers

Ralph Lauren is culturally relevant still. It’s making the right investments in marketing, to stay relevant and cool. It increased its marketing investment by 19%, with the aim of bringing in a new loyal generation of customers to its brand. This will ensure the firm stays relevant for the next decade, and navigates the tough current retail environment. A lot of this marketing spend is focused on the right channels such as digital and social, where the audience is and the cost of acquiring customers is cheaper than traditional methods.

Ralph Lauren showed that the brand can stay relevant in 2019, generating billions of views in media impressions globally and strong media attention. This included a modern family and pride campaign that generated 1 billion views alone. Ralph Lauren were the official outfitters for Wimbledon tennis, which was a high impact activation. The firm also introduced a YouTube series, which was its first gaming experience with influencers, celebrities and top clients. Again, this highlights the ability for the firm to stay with cultural trends and in doing so stay at the top of consumers’ minds. This will lead to increased revenue and profits moving forward. Major culture wins include Jennifer Lopez wearing Ralph Lauren at the CFDA awards, when she collected the fashion icon award. Alex Rodriguez, her husband was the face of Polo Blue the fragrance. Selena Gomez, who has one of the largest Instagram following wore Ralph Lauren at one of the biggest millennial events, Coachella. There were other famous faces including Emma Roberts, Oprah, J.J. Lynn and the biggest K-pop band in the world BTS. With endorsements from stars like these, it’s impossible to see the brand from going out of business, and it’s clearly a relevant brand amongst the tough retail environment. We could even argue that as less relevant brands lose market share and continue to go out of business, this elevates the position of Ralph Lauren and allows it to collect more market share.

The brand value and additional attention was highlighted when Ralph Lauren got an honorary knighthood from Great Britain in June for its ‘philanthropy, influence on global style and longtime love of British heritage and culture.’ The rarity of the award also stood out, with Ralph Lauren being the first American designer to win the award. This again led to global media attention. All the attention received ensures strong sales moving forward, as the brand remains in front of consumers.

Product Focus

Ralph Lauren sees it having three core categories: core, seasonal core and seasonal fashion. The first two categories contribute to revenue the most. A positive is that the products there continue to excite existing consumers, but most importantly the new generation of younger consumers. This is testament to the designing capabilities of Ralph Lauren. This is a positive as it highlights Ralph Lauren’s ability to generate high revenue levels going forward. There have been other firms that haven’t been able to appeal to the new generation of consumers, and they have gone out of business as a result.

A move forward that Ralph Lauren would like to make it a better product mix across the three categories, this has been going on for 6 months now. As the balance gets better, there will be higher profit margins, less waste on inventory and a better choice for consumers in line with demand. This will lead to higher profits.

Ralph Lauren sees high potential in five underdeveloped categories, that can contribute to revenue growth moving forward. These include ‘denim, outwear wear, wear to work, footwear and accessories.’ The highest momentum in the quarter was in denim and outwear, which were the most developed in the categories. These categories all have the growth potential moving forward, to grow Ralph Lauren as a firm.

International Expansion

Ralph Lauren is focused on building up the Ralph Lauren brand across retail, wholesale and digital commerce in its key focus cities around the world. This has led to a number of strategic moves, designed to increase revenue moving forward.

The first quarter saw the opening of 21 new stores and concessions globally, nine stores were closed. 13 stores were opened in Asia, with seven in China. China is the fastest growing market for Ralph Lauren, and provides a huge opportunity for the firm and shareholders moving forward. One of the most exciting things about the Chinese consumer, is the fast growing middle class population, the largest population in the world and their love for all things Western. It is therefore positive to see that Ralph Lauren grew sales by 12% in China over the quarter, with 30% growth over the past year. Alongside China, there are opportunities in Europe as well. There are only 36 full price stores in Europe at the moment, with 4 stores recently opened and 2 factory stores.

Digital Growth

The apparel industry is facing pressure as sales increasingly go digital. Ralph Lauren is positively focusing on its digital channels, to increase sales and stay on top of consumer trends. This will ensure the firms continues to be profitable and generate significant sales.

There was positively strong growth in international sales of 10% in the quarter, but this was hampered by mixed results in North America. Ralph Lauren has also focused on distribution that will allow the company to generate more sales online, increase revenues and shareholder value. There were two new digital partners in Asia in the first quarter with ZALORA and Kakao, the largest messaging platform in Korea. There were 6 new wholesale digital partners in Europe. There was an impressive 22% comp growth in Europe digitally. This is another positive for the firm in the medium and long term. Ralph Lauren has a long-term low double-digit growth yearly. We believe that with Ralph Lauren’s strength they will be able to achieve this, but there will need to be a focus in North America.

Operational Discipline

Ralph Lauren has operated with strict discipline to keep down costs and improve efficiencies in the first quarter. This led to a very impressive margin expansion of 1.1%. This exceeded even the firm’s expectations and has allowed an increasing in marketing investment and retail presence. At the same time, there has been an overall increase in operating profit and operating margin. This is a positive moving forward in the medium and long term as these are cost cuts that should be sustainable. It also highlights the ability for a reputable firm like Ralph Lauren to operate in a sensible manner, which is assuring for shareholders.

The firm is also staying on top of trends that consumers in 2019 are starting to take more seriously. We believe that by following these trends, Ralph Lauren will be able to push its brand further. An example is gender balance, the firm wants to achieve gender parity in its leadership positions. The firm was in the Top 50 Forbes annual list of ‘America’s best employers for women.’ This again highlights a positive for the brand, but it also makes the firm more desirable for women to work at. This ensures that Ralph Lauren is able to attract the best talent, e.g. the best designers that make the clothes so desirable for consumers. The firm is also focused on sustainability.

Balance Sheet & Repurchases

Ralph Lauren has a huge amount of cash on its balance sheet. It has $2 billion in cash against a total debt of $692 million. This is a very healthy position to be in, and reflects a company that is far from risking going out of business. Although the retail environment may be tough at the moment, Ralph Lauren has the brand equity and the cash to navigate any potential challenges.

The firm bought back $150 million worth of shares in the first quarter, with plans to buy back $600 million in 2020. That’s a large 8% of its current shares and will lead to a larger EPS, which will be positive for shareholders. This is as the company is currently trading at undervalued prices.

Valuation

Ralph Lauren currently trades at a good valuation, that gives it value investment potential. The firm is currently trading at a P/E of 12.6 based on March 2020 and 11.4 based on March 2021. This is as the firm has sold off from $130 in April, to $96.6 now. This is as the market continues to discount Apparel stocks out of fear, which doesn’t belong to a cash rich and well-run company like Ralph Lauren.

The firm in contrast over the past 10 years has traded at an average P/E of 20 and Forward P/E of 15. The current industry average is 16.

Based on this if we assign a conservative P/E of 15 to the current Forward P/E of 11.4, we get upside of 31.5% from current levels. We therefore have a price target of $127 on Ralph Lauren, which would see it trading back at its levels in April. We believe this will be achieved within the next 18 months.

Conclusion

Ralph Lauren is a company worth buying, it has a number of positive catalysts and a good valuation to support it. The firm has sold off too much over the last year and is now trading at a huge discount to its fair value. We therefore have a very bullish view on the company at current levels. We believe the firm has market beating potential, with at least upside of 31.5% over the next 18 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.