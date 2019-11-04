Wells Fargo: Faring Well Amid Net Interest Margin Headwinds

Investment Thesis

Shares of Wells Fargo (WFC) have rebounded particularly well from the lows of global financial crisis and might be up for a continued growth as the company continues with the introduction of new products, pays increasingly higher dividends and showcases positive developments of loan and deposit balances.

Corporate profile

Wells Fargo & Company is the fourth largest bank in the U.S. by market capitalization and total assets with operations all across the globe. Its product portfolio consists of a broad range of services encompassing not only banking but also asset management, brokerage, foreign exchange, futures and commodities trading, underwriting, wealth management, risk management and insurance. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 258,700 active, full-time employees.

Key insights from the latest quarterly earnings call

Reading through the latest quarterly earnings call transcript, the company preserved its highly innovative spirit with ongoing commitment to Wells Fargo startup accelerator (carrying 25 companies covering areas such as augmented reality and climate change risk) or Wells Fargo digital cash. Even though the company’s net interest margin is lagging behind the U.S. banking industry average by a few dozen basis points, the company managed to record increases in both loan and deposit balances.

Our earnings included a number of significant items that John Shrewsberry will discuss, but I'll note at the outset that our underlying business fundamentals were strong. That strength was demonstrated by, among other things, increases in loan and deposit balances both from the second quarter and from a year ago, our highest branch customer experience scores in over three years, and continued growth in primary consumer checking customers. - Allen Parker, Interim CEO and President

Dividend sustainability

Looking at the company’s net income distribution over the last few years, the company has paid a significant portion of its profits in the form of dividends. In recent years, the company’s dividend payout ratio has been fluctuating in the range of 30 to 45 percent which suggests the current dividend payments are likely to be sustainable as well going forward if capital ratios remain healthy and satisfactory for prescribed regulatory criteria.

Source: Seeking Alpha WFC's dividend page

Valuation

Using the dividend Gordon growth model and handful of assumptions about the market’s and the company’s key financial statements figures, the company’s intrinsic value comes at 58 USD. With the company’s three year’s beta of 1.2, the next year’s dividend of 1.74 USD, a required rate of return of 9 percent and a stable dividend growth rate of 6 percent, the company’s shares offer approximately a 12 percent upside potential with respect to their current market price.

The bottom line

To sum up, Wells Fargo is one of the few banks that quickly rebounded from the global financial crisis shock and reached new highs. With attractive relative valuation (fwd price to earnings of 11x) and high dividend yield (fwd currently of 3.9 percent), the company’s stock is a hot bargain. As the bank continuously strives to innovate and introduce new products, supporting start-up companies and new technology projects beyond its core business, it is invested in the future and ready to capture new opportunities on the horizon.

