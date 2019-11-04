Designer Brands Inc - Value Investor Stock With Several Catalysts

Investment Thesis

Designer Brands Inc (DBI) is a value investors stock, trading at a P/E of 8.8. This is despite growth projected moving forward, from a number of catalysts including the Camuto acquisition, increased digital demand and growth in the Canadian market. The result of these catalysts is a more diversified DBI that is a less risky company. We are very bullish on the company and see 36% upside.

Catalysts

Camuto & Increased Diversification

Camuto was acquired by Authentic Brands Group Inc in October 2018 to form Designer Brands Inc. A year later, though the full effect of the transaction hasn’t been felt, there are benefits that are going to benefit DBI long term. The acquisition is also going ahead of schedule. Camuto is starting to see traction with existing customers and growing relationships with new customers.

The Camuto acquisition brought the capabilities to ‘design, source and market differentiated products.’ Now DBI has the ability to produce its own private label products. This allows DBI to offer its own name brands, and achieve higher profit margins and earnings as a result. This will expand EPS in the long term. The CEO believes the samples for the product range are really impressive, and everything is looking good pre-release. They are expected to be announced soon in New York showrooms. This announcement we believe will be a catalyst for the current depressed share prices. We also believe that the private label brand has the potential to be a best seller for DBI, as they can control product placement and marketing.

DBI has a more diversified business model now, that reduces its risk. The market has not reflected the benefits of this acquisition. The new DBI can participate across multiple channels across the market, instead of a single shoe store DSW channel. The result should be an expansion of the share price and P/E ratio, instead the overly bearish market has done the opposite. This isn’t to DBI alone, but something reflected across the apparel market. This is good for a patient long term investor though, who picks the retail names that have a good long-term outlook. We believe this acquisition is a key catalyst for that rosy outlook.

Camuto has restructured to assist DBI, strengthening its design and sourcing organisations. Camuto also brings decades of experience, that create great synergies for the overall DBI entity. DBI is a stronger business that controls the entire chain from infrastructure, design, sourcing, transportations and logistics, store operations and direct-to-consumer capabilities. These will bring long term benefits to DBI in the ability to negotiate with vendors, cost transparency, adapt quicker to consumer buying trends and mitigating external factors like tariffs. This again reflects an increased diversification from the acquisition, that makes the firm less risky and potentially more profitable.

Digital Demand

The entire apparel industry is facing risks from business moving online. DBI is making solid effects at keeping up though, which will ensure solid profitability moving forward. DBI was able to generate a 22% increase in digital demand over the year. This reflects strong engagement from customers across all channels. This reflects well for earnings in the medium to long term.

DBI also brought back its VIP rewards program. This brought in 225,000 new members in Canada and another 1.7 million additions in the US. The beauty of this VIP list, is that they are loyal customers giving personal information like their phone number and email. This allows them to constantly be targeted with marketing messages that will lead to more sales. This is an essential asset for DBI, to generate sales into the long term and retain brand loyalty.

Canadian Growth

DBI is growing rapidly in Canada. DBI has been able to take advantage of its established operations and experience in America. This has been a catalyst for Canada. This again highlights a DBI that is increasingly growing diversified and less risky as a result. Canada grew by 8.1% on top of 7.1% growth last year. This was led by improved average order values, due to better inventory management installed upon the acquisition. This is positive for revenue and highlights the benefits of the acquisition in the long term.

Canada saw a huge digital demand increase, with an 84% increase over last year. The Canadian side of the business saw its operations and digital website re-launched. A positive catalyst is that there is so much more upside to the Canadian operations still to be seen. This is due to Canada currently having a lower penetration than the United States. This is expected for a new operation. Canada provides an exciting opportunity for growth for DBI. This is positive for the share price in the medium – long term.

Valuation

DBI has an EPS guidance of $1.87 to $1.97 per share for the full year. The share price is currently $16.9. This gives the firm a P/E of 8.8, which is shockingly low compared to the overall market valuation, which is over double this. DBI is a value stock, priced to go out of business, or to see static growth. This is not true though, with EPS up to 2.2 next year. The industry Apparel & Specialty has a 16.68 P/E average.

If you look at Jan 2021 the Forward P/E goes even lower to 7.7. Even if we assign a conservative P/E of 12 to DBI, the firm has 36% upside. We therefore are very bullish on the company and have a price target of $23 on the company. The firm was last trading at this level in May, before it’s over done sell-off.

Risks

Tariffs

DBI faces the risk a lot of companies in the US are facing right now, which is tariffs. The firm doesn’t seem to be that affected though. DBI has to rely on producers, retailers and consumers, so the firm can see tariffs placed at different parts of the business cycle. There have been tough negotiations with factory partners, that have given 4-6% reduction in prices for tariffs. The Camuto business is expected to keep growing, and produce 70-100% more in the next few years. This scale leads to cost savings and negotiation power across the 11 countries Camuto produces from. It also allows the ability to bring in lower cost new factory partners on board. This will increase bottom line EPS revenue moving forward, and lead the share price higher.

DBI’s scale have made it the largest account for most of its vendors. This allows DBI to be firm on pricing to mitigate the impacts, as well as using its own private label brands that it is making.

As highlighted tariffs are a potential risk for DBI, but one that it can actively manage. The market is overly bearish on the company, and we believe is over-estimating the risk. The competitors that DBI has that can’t manage the tariffs as well, are in a worse off position. This could actually be an advantage to DBI.

Conclusion

DBI has over-sold off and is now a value investors stock. We have a price target of $23, which reflects a conservative P/E of 12 and 36% upside. The firm is able to navigate pressure from tariffs and has a number of positive developments for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.