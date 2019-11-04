Our Toll-Bridge Picks: Strong Fundamentals, Durable Competitive Advantage, Decent Growth Prospects

We look for "toll bridges" with both strong fundamentals and decent growth prospects.

Toll-bridge-like businesses can be good candidates for long-term investors who can just sit there and do nothing.

Overview

Toll-bridge-like businesses are the favorites for investors like us. The reason is quite evident as they possess the following attractions benefiting long-term shareholders who can just sit there and do nothing.

A durable monopoly-like position due to lack of competitors/substitutes;

A pricing power, which likely leads to consistently high ROIC;

A predictable, reliable small-ticket "toll" stream, offering long-term visibility;

A straightforward business model that does not requires a genius to manage.

It should not be hard to notice quite a few toll-bridge services in our daily lives. The companies of such services, therefore, can be good candidates for equity investors, as long as their business models are highly profitable, cash-rich, and low-CapEx. On top of that, we also care about the growth prospect: whether the company could build more toll bridges or increase the traffic on existing ones.

Below, we provide a few picks out of our toll-bridge favorites.

Mastercard (MA) - the Toll Bridge of Payment

Purchase, N.Y.-based Mastercard operates one of the world's largest and fastest payment processing networks, connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories.

By facilitating payment, the company plays a crucial role in enabling commerce and, at the same time, generates revenue mainly from fees based on the gross dollar volume (referred to as "GDV") charged to customers for providing transaction switching. As described below, Mastercard holds a stable duopoly-like position, together with its largest peer, Visa (V), in terms of the number of cards in circulation.

Mastercard's global acceptance network and technology infrastructure is a priceless toll-bridge asset, which would probably take "forever" for new entrants to build from scratch. The company increases the value of the asset, as the network expands. Additionally, the ongoing switch from cash and check transactions to an electronic form would inevitably increase the traffic on Mastercard's toll bridge.

Concerning the latest quarter (i.e., 2019 Q3), the worldwide GDV increased by 14% YoY, total cards by 6%, and switched transactions by 20% (see below), indicating a strong growth momentum.

It is worth pointing out that Mastercard consistently maintained superior returns on capital every year for the past decade (see below). At the same time, the business only requires less than 4% of sales to reinvest as CapEx, and the FCF margin has been above 20%. Such metrics are telling us that Mastercard is a good business benefiting from its toll-bridge model, and hence, could be a good investment if purchased at the right price.

NIC Inc. (EGOV) - the Toll Bridge of the Government Service

Kansas-based NIC Inc. builds digital solutions for governments to provide a higher level of service to businesses and citizens and increase efficiencies. It typically absorbs upfront development costs but charges transaction commissions whenever users enjoy the online government services that it builds (e.g., renewing vehicle registration, purchasing national park tickets).

Essentially, the company brings the toll-bridge business model to the next level - building its digital version in the cloud! Its services have gained traction among multiple states and federal entities, as described below. For shareholders, the transaction-based funding model provides predictable, small-ticketing cash streams.

The digital toll bridges built by NIC need minimal follow-on spending except for some necessary updates and maintenance. This is why we see the CapEx as a percentage of sales below 5% most of the time over the past decade (see below).

Leveraging the toll-bridge business model, NIC grows its shareholder value mostly by increasing digital transaction penetration on its launched platforms as well as acquiring and building new ones. For example, the company launched RxGov to address the national prescription opioid epidemic through transparent, predictive, actionable data. On the inorganic front, the company acquired Complia to capture growth concerning the cannabis licensing and registration domain. Additionally, around half of the states have not joined the enterprise-wide partnership (i.e., portals that provide state-wide services to multiple government agencies) with NIC, signaling some room for customer acquisition.

As with Mastercard, NIC earns high returns on capital consistently. For example, ROIC and ROE never dropped below 20%, and ROA never below 10% over the last ten years (see below).

Verisign (VRSN) - the Toll Bridge of the Internet

Virginia-based Verisign is a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, enabling internet navigation for manyof the world’s most recognized domain names. It operates two of the 13 global internet root servers and provides registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net top-level domains. The company's services basically ensure the security, stability, and resiliency of key internet infrastructure and services.

For domain names registered with the .com and .net registries, Verisign receives a fee from registrars per annual registration. Please note that individual customers, called registrants, contract directly with registrars or their resellers, and the registrars, in turn, register the domain names with Verisign. The annual fees for a .com and .net domain name registrations are $7.85 and $9.02, respectively, at the moment.

At the end of 2018, Verisign had approximately 153 million .com and .net registrations in its domain name base, a 4% YoY increase. The renewal rate has been consistently above 70% for recent years.

Verisign is the exclusive registry for domain names ending in .com and .net, among a few others, making the company itself essentially the Internet toll bridge that "enables the world to connect online with reliability and confidence."

The traffic on Verisign's toll bridge is expected to increase, thanks to continued growth in online activities (e.g., online advertising, e-commerce) and the number of internet users, partially driven by a greater availability of internet access worldwide.

Through the monopoly-like toll-bridge model, Verisign consistently delivered high returns on capital - as you can see below, ROA was above 10% in eight out of the last ten years.

The recurring portion of the sales are high-margin and cash-generative, and the business needs minimal cash to sustain its operations (note the high FCF margin below).

Summary

To conclude, toll-bridge-like services are an excellent source to find wonderful businesses for value/quality investors. Of course, we need to look for both strong fundamentals and decent growth prospects. In light of a sustainably high ROIC, robust cash generation, and high scalability, those shares (if purchased at the right price) deserve a high conviction to grow shareholders' wealth for decades.

What is your favorite toll-bridge stock? Feel free to comment below.

