F.N.B. Corp.: Reduced Guidance But Still Healthy

Although further NIM pressues are on their horizon, FNB has the tools to navigate through 2019 as management reaffirmed FY2019 EPS guidance.

Founded in 1864, F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, wealth management, and insurance solutions.

For Q3 2019, FNB reported mixed results. The stock closed before the announcement at $12.02 and rose by 1.0% the day following the announcement before rising another c. 2% to the price of $12.42 (29/10). The bank felt some serious pressure on their total revenues, which only grew by 0.1% yoy (0.3% in Q2), and even led management to reduce guidance. So, why such a positive reaction in their share price? The bank’s ability to meet EPS estimates on the back of lower-than-expected net interest income fuelled the post-earnings rally, as non-interest income growth and expense savings left investors with sufficient positivity.

Net Interest Pain

In Q2, revenue increased by only 0.3%, with net interest income falling 3.7% and not much changed in Q3 when revenue increased by 0.1% and net interest income fell by 2.1%. Management guided in their Q4 conference to expect net interest income to grow in the low-single-digits. So this drop of 3.7% and 2.1% is far below expectations and led management to revise their earlier guidance downwards. Higher Interest Expense was caused by increasingly higher rates on deposits as FNB’s funding base continues to price in the previous rate hike in 2018.

Following Q2, we expected net interest income to finish 2019 flat from the prior year as management revised their previous guidance downwards. FNB had already factored in 2 rate cuts into their forecast when providing 2019 guidance earlier this year, so the more pessimistic outlook was due to greater-than-expected yield curve compression and higher-than-expected deposit balances.

Average loan growth was 6.8% in Q2, but this dropped to -0.4% in Q3 and when combined with lower asset yields, net interest income look to be under further pressure. Deposit balances appear to be growing well, with 12% increase in non-interest bearing deposits in Q2 and 9% yoy increase in Q3; however, the third expected rate cut this year should further depress NIMs and lead to small single-digit declines in full-year net interest income as per management's reduction in guidance.

Non-Interest Income to the Rescue

Despite the bad news on net interest income, last quarter’s non-interest income provided plenty of bright spots that lead us to believe that FNB will be able to hit their 2019 EPS consensus estimates with fee income and expense handling becoming more influential aspects of their 2019 performance.

The resounding growth in non-interest income, helped to mitigate the poor showing in net interest income. Management had previously guided to high-single-digits or low-double-digit growth in their core fee businesses (wealth management, capital markets, insurance and mortgage banking), but beat expectations and raised guidance on most of these lines.

In Q3, FNB saw ‘record’ non-interest income which grew by 6.9% to $80m. While the interest rate environment has been wreaking havoc on net interest, we see a hedge from non-interest income activities, specifically within capital markets and mortgage banking operations (which are now the 2nd and 3rd biggest contributors to non-interest income).

In their capital markets division, y-o-y growth of 71% (to $8.7m) was due to interest rate swap and international banking activity.

Source: CBOE

Source: LCH, FRED

Naturally, counterparties have had to do much more to augment their interest rate hedging since the rate reversal began in July. As interest rate volatility has increased as per both the 10-Year Treasury note volatility index and CBOE interest rate swap volatility, hedging activity increased. As the Fed continues to cut rates through 2019, we expect capital markets to continue to perform well.

FNB also saw record mortgage banking income (up yoy by 63.6% to $9.8m) stemming from increased volumes, as mortgage holders ramp up refinancing efforts and new purchases become more affordable.

Source: Mortgage Bankers Association

2019 originations are expected to reach $1.9tr, their highest level since 2016. Refinancing will have made up a much larger share of bank mortgage revenues, which have comprised 29.4% of total 1-4 family originations so far in 2019, up from 27.9% in 2018. As rates continue to move lower, we expect to see origination volumes for both purchase and refinancing to continue their ascent for the rest of 2019.

Expense Control

Like many other banks feeling the pinch on the top line, FNB has identified avenues through which they can improve their operating efficiency. Non-interest expense is expected to be flat or even down by 2% compared to full-year 2018. This is an area in which the firm’s performance has been mixed. Operating expenses fell by 4.2% yoy to $175.2m in Q2 but rose by 4.1% in Q3. Given management's reaffirmed expectation of negative operational expenditure in FY2019, we can expect Q4 expenses to come in much lower. In addition, extra cost savings will come from increased asset quality, which is expected to reduce provisioning by c. $10m to a range of $50-55m from $55- 65m. This should help to make up for any expense saving shortfall in operating expenditure.

Conclusion

Although FNB further reduced guidance for their net interest income in Q3, they expect to be able to hit bottom line consensus estimates due to increased income from non-interest sources and lower provisioning costs.

We’re seeing good evidence of their ability to weather the interest rate storm, with their record non-interest income and firm control on expenses. However, while we believe FNB can handle 1 more rate cut, 2 more in 2019 may be too much for the bank to absorb.

Should FNB deliver on their guidance of flat or negative operating expense, while also delivering mid-double-digit growth in non-interest income, the yield curve compression, interest rate reductions and battle for deposits should not be enough to stop FNB from reaching their 2019 EPS consensus.

