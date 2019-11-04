Applied Optoelectronics: Key Items To Watch In Q3 Earnings

Investors should closely monitor its revenues from Amazon and Microsoft, its management's guidance and its revenue trends from datacenter and telecom segments.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) will be reporting its Q3 earnings report next week, after market close on November 6. The company has been going through a phase of prolonged slowdown, so investors would be curious to see if the company meets, misses or beats the Street’s estimates. But in addition to just tracking its headline figures, investors should also closely monitor its customer mix, its segment revenue and its management’s revenue guidance. These items are critical for Applied’s growth in the coming quarters and are likely going to determine where its shares will head next. Let’s take a look.

Orders from Key Customers

Let me start by saying that a major part of Applied’s financial woes has to do with its key customers deferring purchases or them moving on to other competing transceiver manufacturers. We saw Applied’s revenues from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) falling off back in 2017 and then its sales to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) also plummeted last year after the optical components manufacturer faced yield issue.

While Applied’s management has pretty much been unable to offset the impact of challenging macroeconomic conditions and a hyper-competitive environment, and its efforts have at best just resulted in mitigation, there is still hope for its turnaround. Managements of its key customers, Amazon and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), noted earlier this month that they’ll keep their capital expenditures at elevated levels in Q4.

From Amazon’s latest earnings call:

I would say the bigger investments in Q4 are certainly two-fold: One around the One Day shipping that I just mentioned. The other would be on AWS. We continue to invest in AWS... there has been a step up in infrastructure costs to support the higher usage demand. So we see those trends continuing into Q4

Also, from Microsoft’s latest earnings call:

Capital expenditures including finance leases were $4.8 billion, up 12% year-over-year, driven by ongoing investment to meet growing demand for our cloud services...we expect Q2 Capex spend to be down slightly on a sequential basis, but still growing from the prior year.

This sets the stage for a major recovery for Applied Optoelectronics. This is of course, assuming that it hasn’t lost market share to other optical or silicon photonics-based transceiver manufacturers. It would be interesting to see if Applied posts any uptick in its revenues from Microsoft or Amazon.

Next, is Applied’s management forecasting revenues from these key customers to grow in Q4?

A sluggish guidance with a marginal year-on-year growth may suggest that Applied has lost market share to its peers and that its competitive positioning probably isn’t as bright as we’ve been led to believe. In this case, Applied is likely going to struggle to find replacement customers.

On the other hand, a healthy revenue growth guidance for Q4 would just mean that all’s well at Applied HQ, that its relationships with key customers is intact and that it’s a good growth stock.

Segment Trends

Moving on, Amazon and Microsoft happen to be Applied’s datacenter customers. So, any material uptake of orders from either of the two customers should ideally bolster sales of its datacenter division.

Having said that, I believe this is an opportune time for the company to diversify its revenue streams. Per our database, the company generates most of its revenues from its datacenter customers while its revenue streams from CATV and telecom customers is minuscule.

But it seems like the demand for telecom hardware is ramping up quickly. Ericsson’s (NASDAQ:ERIC) management noted in a conference call held earlier this month saying that “we see faster rollout of 5G than we earlier anticipated, driven by the pioneers in North America and Northeast Asia.”

Now, Ericsson isn’t a direct competitor for Applied Optoelectronics. But it’s a networking Goliath with presence in various networking and communications verticals. So, its management's remarks should be construed as general trends prevalent within the telecom space, than being specifically about Applied.

But coming back to the discussion, an industry-wide acceleration of 5G adoption should ideally benefit Applied Optoelectronics as well as it already supplies transceivers and networking modules to networking firms such as Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Arris International (NASDAQ:ARRS).

Needless to say, the growth of its telecom sales is very important for Applied Optoelectronics' diversification. It currently relies on datacenter customers – Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft – for most of its revenue generation and any hiccup in their purchase trends can wreak havoc on Applied’s financials.

If its telecom segment posts a significant financial growth in the coming quarters, then it would add stability to the overall company’s financials, reduce the volatility in its earnings, and minimize the concentration risk due to its high exposure to above-mentioned data center customers.

This, in my opinion, isn’t a big ask from the company or its management as we have industry tailwinds working in favor of Applied Optoelectronics this time around. So, investors should closely monitor its telecom revenue figure and its management guidance around the same. These items would highlight how well is Applied Optoelectronics positioned to take advantage of this industry dynamic.

Final Thoughts

As far as financials go, Applied management’s Q3 revenue guidance stands at between $46 million and $49 million, implying a midpoint guidance of $47.5 million. This would mark a year-on-year sales decline of about 15.6% at the midpoint.

Applied should ideally be able to meet or beat its revenue guidance as industry tailwinds discussed above have already been in play for a few weeks at least. This might even be an inflection point for Applied. However, these statements are valid only if its management hasn't downplayed its challenges in past earnings calls and investor conferences.

So, even if this comes across as an inflection point for Applied Optoelectronics, readers and investors should exercise caution. Good Luck!

