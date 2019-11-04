Salesforce: A Story Already Sold

While Salesforce is trading cheaper to its peers when it comes to Price/Sales and EV/Sales, it lags competition in margins and RoE, and is not a compelling buy without a new catalyst.

How you gather, manage and use information will determine whether you win or lose - Bill Gates

Salesforce is a leader in the CRM space and is acquiring aggressively to tap the fast-growing integrations and data visualizations market. The growth aspirations of doubling its revenue to $27B by 2023 imply a revenue growth rate of 17% from here, but on past performance looks achievable. Valuation and stock performance-wise, there is no distinct story here – neither do valuations suggest that the stock is cheap (or expensive), nor has the share price that has tracked the broader S&P500 shown any significant underperformance versus peers. Hence, I am “Neutral” on the stock over the next 12-month period, with the belief that the growth story is priced in at the current stock prices.

Company Commentary

Salesforce is an early mover in the cloud applications business. It has a diverse range of products and has built up its reputation as a leader in the CRM space where it commands ~20% of the market (2x of SAP revenues and 3x of Oracle revenues). As of June 2019, the market stands at $48B (Source: Forbes), up 15% y-o-y, and is expected to continue growing similarly in the foreseeable future. To double on its growth, Salesforce has been acquiring sensibly. Of the 88 acquisitions that the company concluded since 2006, the two large deals over the last couple of years have been those of MuleSoft Inc. and Tableau Software for $5.7B and $13.9B, respectively.

MuleSoft allows Salesforce to compete in the data-integrations product space where the demand for products that would enable firms to uncover hidden data sets from their legacy systems to power analytics is exploding (expected to rise by 25% according to IDC). Salesforce will be looking to garner most from this market on the back of MuleSoft. Tableau, on the other hand, allows Salesforce to be a force to reckon with in the data visualization space, and with an existing revenue of about $1B, the acquisition fits well with Salesforce’s ambitious goal of doubling its revenue to $27 billion by 2023. From a growth perspective, Salesforce looks set to beat any upcoming market slowdown by doubling down on its bets on the most attractive segments of the market.

Valuations

On valuation, growth, and profitability metrics, there is a mixed story for Salesforce. While on metrics like Price/Sales and EV/Sales, Salesforce seems to be trading cheaper than peers, while on other parameters like margins and return on equity, it lags the competition. Given its size, revenue growth is impressive (Workday has a lower base), and combined with the acquisitions of fast-growing firms like Tableau and MuleSoft; revenue growth is likely to be maintained. Doubling of revenue by 2023 implies a target growth of 17%, which on a base sales of $13.5B is ambitious, to say the least, but on current run-rate, looks achievable.

Metrics Salesforce Adobe Workday PayPal P/E Non-GAAP (FWD) 51.58 34.99 102.59 32.08 Price/Sales (TTM) 7.68 12.56 11.85 7.19 EV/Sales (TTM) 8.77 12.52 12.06 6.86 EV/EBITDA (TTM) 62.55 37.36 - 37.51 Price/Cash Flow (TTM) 33.22 31.97 58.6 14.68 Revenue 3 Year (OTCPK:CAGR) 25.37% 24.22% 33.95% 17.76% EBITDA Margin 14.01% 33.51% -8.56% 18.29% Return on Equity 6.19% 29.08% -24.82% 16.11%

Source: SeekingAlpha.com

Comparative Chart

Over the last 12 months, Salesforce has returned 6%, broadly in-line with SPX returns of 5.4% while underperforming Adobe significantly (15% returns over the past 12 months) but out-performing its nearest CRM competitor SAP (1.6% return).

On the macro-economic front, the easing of US-China trade tensions and China opening up its cloud services to US companies could lead to a potential windfall for tech firms like salesforce.com, as they gain a foothold in one of the world’s largest markets. Currently, salesforce.com is in partnership with Alibaba to market its cloud-based products in China.

According to my Lead-Lag Report, while the US tech sector was all spruced to expand, it was trapped in the crossfire of the Sino-US trade war. Although the industry has massive potential in the backdrop of enormous growth in the artificial intelligence space and the worldwide launch of the 5G network in the next few months, the sector is currently in a tailspin due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding global trade.

Source: tradingview.com

To conclude, even though Salesforce.com has a CAGR of more than 25 percent and a 14 percent EBITDA margin, stock prices of the world’s #1 CRM firm is likely to remain capped around $155, at least until the global macro-economic situation improves.

