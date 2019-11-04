PayPal's $100-Billion Opportunity Is Just Part Of The Story

I think it’s fair to say that PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been a market darling since being spun out of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY). Investors who were fortunate enough to get in at the beginning have seen their shares rise from under $35 to over $106 recently. This type of gain over a four-year period is why investors flock to the stock market. With that in mind, the shorter-term story of the stock is a bit different. Though the shares are up on the full year, over the last six months, the stock has only recently approached a positive return. The good news is whether you are a long-term holder of the stock, or you are looking to get in now, PayPal offers a decent value and future growth that’s hard to beat.

Let’s get personal

PayPal essentially operates two different businesses. The first is the company’s personal business, which is comprised of PayPal personal accounts and the socially popular Venmo. The phrasing to “Venmo” someone is becoming relatively common terminology. Generally speaking, when a brand name becomes synonymous with an action that is a good thing.

In the personal payments market, Venmo faces no shortage of competition. Zelle is a money transfer service owned by some of the largest financial institutions in the world. This service is being integrated into online banking from each of the institutions, with the idea of keeping these customers away from services like Venmo. According to eMarketer, there are about 80 million mobile phone person-to-person (P2P) users in the U.S. alone.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has been pushing Zelle through its online and mobile banking, and the company said in the second quarter of this year, customers sent and received $18 billion through the service. If we move out to a broader perspective, the volume of P2P payments in the U.S. exceeds $100 billion. Just as a quick point of comparison, PayPal said P2P payments totaled $5 billion in the last quarter.

Venmo is constantly on the offensive, trying to pull more and more users into the service. The company already offers transfers to and from bank accounts. Venmo users can get a branded debit card to make purchases where the service isn’t accepted yet. The company’s CEO Dan Schulman pointed out, Venmo has a deal with Synchrony Financial to offer an upcoming Venmo credit card. To make the point of how fast Venmo changes its offerings, while I was writing the first part of this article, the company announced Venmo Rewards.

(Source: Venmo Rewards)

This service seems to be a direct shot at certain banks (*cough* Bank of America), where you are required to select offers before you are eligible to earn cash back. Venmo Rewards just requires the use of the company’s debit card. While Venmo may have initially started as a way to pay individuals, PayPal is doing everything it can to get users paying with Venmo.

The company says, “millions of websites accept Venmo as a payment option through PayPal.” The ever-popular split option is available even for these purchases. The system remembers the total and you can request to split the cost after the purchase. Through P2P or purchases, Venmo processed $27 billion in total payment volume last quarter, which represented an annual increase of 64%. Venmo’s market opportunity, social capabilities, and new features like cash back, should allow PayPal to continue to capture more wallet share in the future.

That’s trillion with a capital T

For growth investors, one of the most important factors in picking stocks is figuring out how long their growth will last. In large part, this means figuring out what the company’s addressable market looks like. PayPal offers services that have utility worldwide, yet certain markets are going to be more important over the long term.

Whereas Venmo’s domestic market potential is around $100 billion, by 2027 total payment volume in the U.S. is expected to exceed $10 trillion. While this seems like a crazy dollar amount, this figure would represent an 87% increase over the ten-year period. A faster-growing geography such as Europe is expected to grow by 139% from 2017 to 2027. This is a significant growth rate, yet the market value is expected to reach $6.3 trillion. For most companies, a $16-trillion opportunity in two markets would be more than enough to keep them busy for longer than most of us will be alive.

(Source: The Nilson Report – Charts & Graphs Archive)

However, the biggest market is the Asia-Pacific region and this opportunity makes everything else look like child’s play. From 2017 to 2027, payment volume in this market is expected to grow by 330% to a total of $57 trillion. Yes that’s $57 trillion with a capital T. PayPal wants to move into China with the help of a 70% equity interest in GoPay. The company is a provider of online payment services in the market, and in PayPal’s own words this, “has the potential to dramatically expand our total addressable market and our long-term growth prospects.”

To say this expands PayPal’s potential is the understatement of a couple of decades. In the last quarter, PayPal’s revenue of roughly $4.4 billion came from $179 billion in total payment volume (TPV). This means every dollar of TPV, converted to revenue of $0.024, or about 2.4%. If PayPal were to take just 1% of the Asia-Pacific market by 2027, this would work out to $570 billion in TPV.

At the same rate of revenue conversion as the last quarter, PayPal would generate about $13.7 billion in international revenue just from this one area. Just by point of comparison, PayPal generated just over $2 billion (or $8 billion annualized) in international revenue last quarter.

Of course, there is risk of going into the Chinese market, not the least of which is entrenched competition. One of the more daunting challengers is Alibaba’s (NYSE:BABA) Alipay. This Chinese payment solution is already in, “more than 8 million brick-and-mortar stores in China.” In addition, Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY) Tenpay, WeChat Pay, and QQ Wallet, represent even more competitive pressure. A report from the beginning of this year suggested between Alibaba and Tencent, they held almost 93% of payment market share.

Though PayPal’s business in China will be challenging, as we saw, just a 1% market share in a handful of years would be worth billions. The point is, PayPal doesn’t have to dominate the market for this to be a huge win for the company.

Continued expansion

With PayPal investing to grow its Venmo service, and attempting to gain market share in the world’s largest payment market, investors should be excited already. When we add these positive developments, to the company’s relative valuation, long-term investors have a reason to buy.

PayPal’s projected P/E sits at about 30 and analysts believe the company will grow earnings over the next five years by an average of 18%. There are two things that make these assumptions seem conservative. First, over the last four quarters, PayPal has beaten estimates by an average of almost 13% per quarter. If the company continued this streak, its forward P/E would drop to less than 27. Second, PayPal’s CEO Dan Schulman said in the last earnings call, “continued expansion of our operating margins… provides us with increased confidence in our medium-term guidance of 20% EPS growth compounded annually.”

The company’s top-line growth seems to support PayPal’s argument for 20% EPS growth. This year, analysts expect revenue to increase by 15%, whereas next year the estimate moves up to almost 17%. In the company’s current quarter, revenue increased by 19% and adjusted EPS jumped by 31%. It’s hardly a stretch to believe that PayPal can take 17% revenue growth next year and turn it into at least 20% EPS growth.

What’s odd is analysts are only calling for 14% EPS growth next year. Considering the momentum of PayPal’s business, investments in Venmo and international, plus the company’s consistent ability to beat estimates, suggest an opportunity. Investors looking for a fast growth company with massive potential need only type PYPL and place their buy order.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.