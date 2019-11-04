GreenPower Motor Company Inc (GPVRF) CEO Fraser Atkinson on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

GreenPower Motor Company Inc (OTCQX:GPVRF) Q2 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Sieffert - Chief Financial Officer

Fraser Atkinson - CEO

Brendan Riley - President

Conference Call Participants

Ashok Kumar - ThinkEquity

Craig Irwin - Roth Capital Partners

Mike Shlisky - Dougherty & Company

Taylor Ogan - Snow Bull Capital

Michael Sieffert

Thank you. This is Michael Sieffert, the Chief Financial Officer of GreenPower Motor Company. I'd like to welcome everyone to our call to discuss GreenPower's second quarter financial results. I'm here today with our Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Atkinson; and our President, Brendan Riley.

During today's call, we may make comments or statements about our future expectations, plans and prospects which may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the Safe Harbor provision under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and applicable Canadian securities laws.

Actually results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in our most recent MD&A and quarterly results filed on SEDAR.

In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause the company's views to change. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Also, during the course of today's call, we will refer to certain non-IFRS financial measures. Reconciliation of these non-IFRS measures can be found in our MD&A filed on SEDAR and in our press release that was also issued today, which is located on our website at www.greenpowerbus.com.

I will now pass the call over Fraser Atkinson to discuss the company's strategy.

Fraser Atkinson

Thank you, Michael. We had a tremendous quarter setting many new records which Brendan and Michael will discuss in more detail on this call. Our approach is best exemplified with our cash expenses which we detail in our MD&A that we filed along with our quarterly financials.

For the most recent quarter, our total cash expenses were $1,414,000 which is down from the previous quarter’s $1,424,000. While holding the line on our cash expenses, we were still able to substantially increase deliveries and sales of our all electric buses, increase our production to record levels and post a positive EBITDA.

Our strategy is to continue to scale the business so we can deliver sustained positive earnings and positive cash flow from operations. By defining a path to profitable operations, we believe that we will be uniquely positioned compared to other EV manufacturers, as well as demonstrating to the industry that this is a sector that can make money.

Given our strong order book, a nationwide sales reach, we are well positioned to continue to deliver a robust growth going forward. We're pursuing various initiatives to maximize our operating efficiencies, expand margins and leverage our position in the market to meet increasing demand across North America.

We also continue to work towards uplifting to the NASDAQ stock exchange, which we believe will be a benefit to our shareholders. Great results are driven by a great team. Brendan Riley, our President has been instrumental with his leadership in building an outstanding team to run all aspects of the business as well as looking ahead where we need to be over the next few years.

And on that note, I'll turn the call over to Brendan, who will cover the operational highlights.

Brendan Riley

Good afternoon, folks. My name is Brendan Riley. And I would like you to know it’s a distinct pleasure and honor to be here discussing this with you today. Fraser, thank you for the kind words and for the support and the faith. Folks, I'm going to keep my discussion of the operational highlights succinct and we'll just discuss points. GreenPower has sold 27 battery electric buses during the past period. That 27 buses is comprised of 24 EV Star models, two Synapse 72 or two Synapse Type D school buses and one EV 350 low-floor transit bus.

We delivered the first two school buses that GreenPower has produced to School District in California. This demonstrates GreenPower's diverse range of vehicles and capability to deliver all electric vehicles. We delivered 20 EV Stars to Creative Bus Sales, their dealerships in California, Oregon, Washington, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, all received EV Stars, which has expanded GreenPower's presence nationwide.

Creative Bus Sales for those of you who don't know is the largest dealer for buses in North America and provides sales support for the GreenPower, part support for GreenPower and service support for GreenPower. We've engaged in on-site presentations and training for Creative Bus staff of 17 of their location, they have 18 locations. This training has been for service and sales to enhance their product knowledge and help facilitate the sales and support process.

We've expanded our EV Star platform to include the EV Star. The EV Star Transit Plus, the EV Star Cargo model, and EV Star Cargo Plus model, which will be -- again these products are all being finalized right now. There the designs have been locked down and we're in the process of building first articles.

These models, all really display this product’s flexibility and its ability to be adapted for different uses. Ending the quarter, we have received a total of 118 HVIP which is California HVIP we call it, which is the voucher incentive program for zero-emission vehicles. Those are relating to sales just California. The total amount of those vouchers is $12,300,000 and it’s sort of reserved from the 2019 allocation of those funds. Again, that’s subject to final delivery and approval.

Our finished goods inventory is approximately $2.6 million comprised of 16 EV Stars, one Synapse school bus and one EV 350 and various charging stations. And work in progress right now, we've got $4.3 million of work in progress inventory, which includes 42 EV Stars, 10 EV Star Pluses, three Synapse school buses and 5 EV 250.

And with those operational highlights, I look forward to your questions and I will pass over the mic to Michael Sieffert, GreenPower’s CFO. Thank you.

Michael Sieffert

Thank you, Brendan. During the second quarter of 2020 GreenPower achieved record quarterly revenue of $5.4 million on sales of 27 buses. This is more than double the company's revenue in the first quarter of this year. These sales generated gross profit of $1.4 million or 26% of revenue. The gross margin on sales of 24 EV Stars and one EV 350 was higher than the overall gross margin for the quarter. However, the sales of our first two Synapse school buses were below the overall margin. The company had expected a lower margin on the school buses given the first delivery of purpose built all electric school buses by GreenPower.

We had positive adjusted EBITDA of $199,514 in the current quarter, which was driven by strong sales and a focus on cost management. Cash cost as Fraser had mentioned for the second quarter were $1.4 million or approximately equal to cash cost in the first quarter. And we reported loss for the quarter $0.7 million or $0.01 a share.

GreenPower finished the quarter with a cash balance of $487,000, $366,000 available on our operating line of credit, and with working capital of over $1.6 million. Total inventory was $6.9 million, including $2.6 million in finished goods inventory and $4.3 million in work in process.

For the six months ended September 30, 2019, revenue was $7.9 million which was more than double the revenue for the same period in the prior year and exceeded last year's annual sales of $6.1 million by 30%.

With that, I'll now turn the call back over to the operator.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Ashok Kumar, ThinkEquity.

Ashok Kumar

Just if you could look into calendar '20 and give us a broad brush overview in terms of public policy backdrop and what are the mini e-bus targets? And then also your mix of lease versus sales that would be helpful, given some of the tailwind that you could benefit from?

Fraser Atkinson

Well I will comment on the -- this is Fraser speaking, our comment on, from an industry point of view, we see a duality of money as represented by vultures in the State of California, VW money which is starting to be dispersed in the market as well as on the federal level, a number of different funding sources that are going to help prepare -- propel the industry and specifically many of our product sales. And the second part of it is mandates and we do like to talk about money and mandates together. In that a great example is the recent announcement by State of California, whereby all of the major airports in California, which is 13 of them, there the buses that operate within their properties have to be zero-emission buses by 2030. And that progression starts in 2023, whereby 25% of all new purchases have to be zero-emission vehicles. So we see substantial tailwinds and assistance on those two fronts that are going to help really propel our business forward.

Ashok Kumar

And a related question in terms of your production capacity. Are you still on track to exit calendar '20 at this capacity of 30, 40 units a month? And in terms of, what is the timeline to bring up the production facility to full capacity? Thank you.

Fraser Atkinson

Go ahead Brendan.

Brendan Riley

Okay, Mr. Kumar. This is Brendan Riley speaking. We are still on track to be doing -- producing 30 units a month out of our GreenPower facility. That's 30 EV Stars a month, Complete Knock Down Buy America compliant vehicles. That is the goal and we find it very achievable. We have not found any major hurdles along the way that we see as an impediment to that.

The next question is from Craig Irwin of Roth Capital Partners.

Craig Irwin

So just the first one is a point of clarification. You didn't say explicitly that you expect the Type D bus margins to normalize. Would you expect these to increase to the mid-20s as shipment volumes there continue to pick up over the next couple of quarters?

Fraser Atkinson

That’s certainly the objective, Craig.

Craig Irwin

And is it fair to say that something in that range is a target that you're shooting for or margins are likely to be structurally different than the 24 EV Stars that you shipped in the quarter?

Fraser Atkinson

I think it's a different segment, quite frankly, compared to any of the other product offerings that GreenPower is involved with. And that's partly due to an industry that only uses the vehicles 10,000 to 12,000 miles a year on average, an industry that where the alternative product, whether it's diesel or gasoline is substantially at a lower price and the margins that the OEMs are deriving on the sales of their products are in the mid and high-teens. And I’d reference Blue Bird’s most recent financial statements, I believe it was in the 16% to 18% range over the last number of quarters. So there's certainly a number of pressures on that sector, that frankly don't exist or are considerably more favorable conditions in other sectors that we're addressing.

Craig Irwin

And then when I look at your 27 units, $5.4 million in revenue in the quarter, I know ASPs vary between the three bus types that you’ve delivered in the quarter. So we should say that the simple average is around $200,000 a unit. When we then look at your 118 HVIP approved vouchers that you have in hands, your number looks like it's somewhere close to half that. Can you maybe frame out for us what this looks like from a backlog standpoint, are we really looking at a backlog where customers have the vouchers which is really closer to $25 million in product to GreenPower?

Fraser Atkinson

For the -- the 118 vouchers at $12.3 million as we are -- all of our products are listed as eligible vehicles under the HVIP program and are listed for vouches ranging from $80,000 up to $220,000 without including the enhanced voucher for disadvantaged community. So the average on 118 at $12.3 million is certainly a little more than the 100 and reflects a blend of mostly EV Stars but other products within our product catalog that are considerably more than that average of $104,000.

Craig Irwin

Am I correct in saying that this is probably more like mid 20s revenue contribution to GreenPower over the next two quarters as you go deliver with these vouchers. Is that correct?

Fraser Atkinson

Yes. I -- sorry we're just calculating out what it would be. But yes, that would be a fair estimate.

Craig Irwin

And then just to talk a little bit about the...

Fraser Atkinson

Let me just speak here. When you said next two quarters, the HVIP program, when you get an approved voucher is, it is pretty much locked in for a year. So we don't speak to when they were approved under the program, so there could be -- over the next two to three quarters would be a better characterization of that.

Craig Irwin

And then last question, if I may. We will get dollars, right? The Volkswagen money that's due to be dispersed has been kind of slow to find its way out into the market. How many of the 27 units that you delivered in the quarter actually benefited from this funding? Is this something you expect to be a building tailwind over the next few quarters and how you look at this as a catalyst for shipments to your customers over the next year or two?

Fraser Atkinson

There was no direct benefit from the VW Mitigation Trust fund for any of the 27 sales. And on the go forward, I think Brendan would be in a much better position to talk about what we are now seeing which is finally some money being dispersed into the marketplace to really incentivize electrification by fleet and transit operators.

Brendan Riley

And this is Brendan Riley. We have just recently, just in the past week have gotten the announcement from California Resources Board that the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District will be overseeing the first three tranches of $65 million of the VW Mitigation fund. Those funds are being directed at three different types of vehicles. They're directed at school buses, shuttle buses, and transit buses, no category can receive over 50% of the funds. So each category can receive up to 50% of the fund and those have just been announced and applications are being accepted. So I would expect if you are talking about revenue recognition that we will start seeing VW Mitigation fund playing a role in GreenPower's bottom-line or sales, I would say at least in California within the next -- within maybe the end of this quarter and going into the next quarter, until those funds are completed and we do not expect those funds to last more than several quarters.

Craig Irwin

Okay. But am I clear in my understanding that with the HVIP money and some of the other money in different states, you don't need per se to have momentum, you have momentum already. And this is something that would be supplemental to the success I think with your customers?

Fraser Atkinson

My strategy is that we should take advantage of the funds while they're there and leverage whatever we can. But the main reason that you see the EV power having such -- so many accolades in the space is that it's a vehicle that doesn't necessarily require the sort of funding to -- for people to make the purchases. It includes private and public entities alike. So, as soon as the GreenPower vehicles receive the Buy America compliance and complete the Altoona testing, which is eminent, they will be transit properties that will be -- that are basically lined up and will be looking to purchase some EV Stars. And those properties will be buying EV Stars whether there's additional funding available -- grant funding available or not, typically leveraging FTA funds which pay for 80% of the vehicle cost, capital cost.

So, the -- to answer your question the VW Mitigation funds HVIP, New York, VIP and other programs throughout the country will be leveraged, will be utilized wherever possible. And the enjoyment of those grants will be shared among the customers throughout the country. But as it stands right now, our strategy moving forward is not dependent on those funds due to have an ongoing concern and really maintain profitability and sales numbers.

Your next question is from Mike Shlisky of Dougherty & Company.

Mike Shlisky

I wanted to start with a couple quick questions on the EV Cargo model. That's obviously none of us per se who we have a different model, who got different selling points for different reasons to buy because often a private customer with savings, that cash in the pocket. So I just want to get a sense as to as you sell these hopefully over the next couple of quarters or years, is there a difference in the pricing and then in the goes margins on year-end, one? And then secondly, is there a different set of incentives and marketing representatives just to sell that model on its own.

Fraser Atkinson

Brendan, do you want to start?

Brendan Riley

Yes. This is Brendan Riley. Thank you. That's a very good question. So the cargo model again has a different sales strategy than the people movers that GreenPower has been selling up till now. And there is going to be a different marketing strategy. As you folks have heard in the news, companies like Amazon have committed to hundreds of thousands of units of this type of vehicle. So right now, really our production is somewhat limited. And that’s product we're just bringing it to market now and we don't want to make any estimates. This is fairly a call to discuss our last quarter results. But I can tell you that without going into specifics, we've gotten commitments from multiple large companies to consider the EV Star cargo.

And if that product is as compelling as people moving to EV Star, EV Star Plus and our other products including our school bus and transit models, we expect to have a lot of success. As far as profit margins are concerned, I'd like to hold off on that. I think we're, I want to get a vehicle to market first to really give you an idea of what that's going to be. I hate to either over commit or under deliver or over deliver really on anything and we're working on it. But I would expect to see about the same plus or minus profit margin in that product line and expect the numbers -- I mean, we're hoping that we can at least meet what we're doing on the people moving side on the cargo moving side. But thanks for that question. It’s very good and interesting.

Mike Shlisky

I’d also want to ask about, I guess as you sell other models over time, so more double deckers and some of the larger models that hold more people in them, do you get a sense that that’s a larger -- that's a better mix opportunity for you going forward? Is there more scale when you sell sort of lot of the model or it doesn't really matter at all for you when you sell the smaller EV Stars or the larger buses going forward?

Fraser Atkinson

Well, that's another very good question. So the bigger buses are bigger pockets, it's a larger capital sale. It's a one-time bigger event per vehicle. But if you look at the selling cycle and the build cycle of the large battery electric bus, I mean it can be a year to two years before you even can recognize the revenues on those big buses. With the EV Star, it's more of an automotive. You're kind of building them as you're selling them.

But even if we only build them per order, in other words, each one is not necessarily bespoke, but it's ordered and then built, you're looking at typically a six month turnaround. And we don't have those high costs of carrying all that -- all those expensive, all that production costs and all the other things that are involved for a long period of time. So I think if you look at it on an aggregate -- this will come out as we continue down the path, the EV Star is a more profitable product. And although we're not going to neglect the other products, the EV Star is really turning out to be the core of our business and the other products being of course very strong, it shows we can build a big heavy duty battery electric vehicle that have been beautifully engineered and work very well, at amazing range. But we're a company and we're looking for volume and profits and to make the best penetration in the market. My perspective and my belief is that the EV Star is really the core of our product lines.

Brendan Riley

One thing to add Mike is that one of the sales -- one of the elements of our sales strategy is to get into properties that have other traditional products that we carry in our product line. So if you think of EV Star, it’s really our entry product that then allows us with properties that have a low floor transit that have shuttle buses as well as cut aways that we're trying to replace with EV Stars and there is a number of properties that we've already sold into that have a considerable number of these other products I just mentioned that we carry in our product line. So it's very much a strategy of building out the credentials and the references as well as a customer base that will come back and order other products from us over and above the EV Star.

Mike Shlisky

If I can just squeeze one more in here. Kind of how you work with the folks from Creative Bus to train them on I guess sales and service it sounds like? Do you know uphand whether there was any investment required by Creative Bus in either machine, tools, products inventory that we should be aware of them, might happen either last quarter or this current quarter?

Brendan Riley

So I can answer that question, this is Brendan, MIke. The training takes place at either the creative HQ location or the sales training. The service training typically takes place at all the additional locations. They have 19 locations in the country and we visit each one and provide training to the sales staff and service staff at those locations. Training is both practical. It's on vehicle and classroom training, and we provide a syllabus and follow the different sections of the vehicle. So let's say we're talking about selling a vehicle, it's almost like working out all the different aspects of a battery electric vehicle first, how different and then how it's better and then all the others I think that go along with the vehicle. But as far as the -- as far as their parts order, they do have parts on order with GreenPower. They will be distributing parts for GreenPower. I'm not sure about what their strategy is to bring the parts to the various locations but I'm assuming that it would be generally if they're going to have a vehicle in the area, they will stock a certain amount of spares. And realistically the EV Stars and most of the GreenPower buses are -- even though there's a clean sheet designed and the custom designed vehicles from the start life as an electric vehicle, they're not converted, most of the parts on the vehicles are garden variety components and the service and the maintenance of those components is the same.

And a lot of the parts are even interchangeable with GreenPower vehicles and other vehicles. The heart of the vehicle, the batteries, the drive screen, all those things that are specific to our vehicle, those require more intensive training but changing the brakes, like GreenPower EV Star or transit bus or double decker or school bus is essentially the same as changing the brakes on any vehicle, gasoline, diesel, hybrid or battery electric.

So it's not like, these guys are submarine dealers and now they’re selling space ships. It's -- their commonality, the verbiage is very similar, do have to keep some safety things about dealing with high voltage. But realistically, a lot of these guys have already experienced high voltage because hybrids have been around for a while too, not just battery electric but hybrid vehicles, they have high voltage, traction batteries and battery electric systems, motors, high voltage distribution boxes, all those things, identical to a battery electric. They just had much smaller batteries, smaller motors, and a whole other internal combustion system on top of that.

So most of these guys have a lot of experience, in touching hybrid vehicles and working on hybrid vehicles. And the transition to battery electrics has been a lot smoother and more straightforward than we could have ever imagined. But typically speaking, we have a general rule of thumb for spares that we will keep on the shelf for vehicles that we build. And the dealers have the same thing and they've got a rule of thumb, certain number of brakes and what have you.

And getting to the spares, one of the cost savings in electric vehicle being a bus or a car is that with fewer parts, fewer components. And the service intervals are greater and the fewer parts to be serviced that require service.

So although we'll be not having the same amount of revenues as far as service on these vehicles, which will be handled by a combination of us and Creative depending on where the vehicle is, and what the requirements are for the customer.

The cost savings of that are part of the overall cost of operational savings that we stressed when we sell EV.

The next question is from [Michael Hickey], Benchmark.

Unidentified Analyst

Congratulations on EBITDA positive quarter guys. Wanted to ask about Navistar, they came out with a release earlier this week stating that they are launching their NEXT eMobility Sources, which will focus on electric vehicles, specifically saying they'll have electric school buses up by the end of 2020. If you could comment on how you're positioned against that and in relationship with the Creative and how that helps you?

Brendan Riley

This is Brendan Riley. So Navistar for those you don't know is International Harvester and all those, their name. They are medium and heavy duty truck manufacturer, bus manufacturer and school bus area and the school buses are sold under the IC Bus brand. Very good compelling product and they've got a great staff. I've worked with Navistar people over the years, hired some very impressive what I've seen. The existing Navistar product that I've seen that they're bringing to market, at least that I'm aware of, again, I have no inside information is a Type C school bus, which is a conventional school bus. And it’s sold often different customers, but typically not in competition with a Type B school bus. So GreenPower makes the Type D school bus, that’s kind of a flat nose and a flat tail, where the driver sits forward, it's also known as the cab forward school bus design where the driver is actually in front of the front axle. And I have not seen IC Bus with that product on the roadmap yet.

I don't see their product as being a necessarily head-to-head competitor. I know that Creative Bus sales does represent IC Bus in California, at least in Southern California and most of the Californian markets. As far as I am concerned, I don't see them as a direct competitor eroding our market share in any way, again, because of the difference of class and type of vehicle. But I would like to say that I think it's great that more people are getting into the market, it will grow the market for us. Competition is healthy and good for us. And the more products that are out there, the more serious look customers will take at battery electric vehicles. And we wish them the best of luck with their product.

The next question is from [Dana Chanasyk], a Private Investor.

Unidentified Analyst

I was at the end of the Annual Meeting this year and enjoyed that very much. I just have one question, when do you expect uplift to the NASDAQ, if you have an idea?

Fraser Atkinson

Well, I'll start with the response. We had originally announced that the application had been submitted and received by NASDAQ back in the spring time. We had to wait till our year-end audited results were completed and filed in July, which then started the process with our private filings. And because they're private, we’re advised that we're not in a position to talk about them. And I will say that big thanks to Michael Sieffert, our CFO, because he has done the old man’s job in moving that whole process forward. So with the latest quarter release, we will have to update those respective filings. And then hopefully we'll have better visibility on the [indiscernible] that are best suited to the uplifting.

[Operator Instructions]. Your next question comes from Taylor Ogan of Snow Bull Capital.

Taylor Ogan

With the EV Star being the real revenue driver, I know the battery is about a third of the production costs of the vehicle, does the battery have the most headroom for improvements as far as cost reduction or is there another component you see as improving gross margins for the EV Star in particular and how I -- could we see -- could we expect to see these overall gross margins over the next year?

Fraser Atkinson

Bob, I will start this off and then Brendan can weigh in with certainly a whole layer in terms of what’s possible but a part of cost savings will come from scaling and the overall increase in production levels, number one. Number two, our product roadmap is such that we haven't decided if the 118 kilowatt hours currently provisioned on that is the end of the level that we would want to top out. So such that we may take a reduction in weight and a reduction in cost into sort of bump up the capacity of our batteries. So that's something that we have been actively discussing and have talked about in the public domain. And so there’s a number of variables that are -- I think it’s pretty early days in terms of identifying what might be the best driver to reduce costs down the road.

Brendan Riley

Yes, this is Brendan. The economy of scale on all of the components that we buy will come into play, so the more the bigger orders in place for axles, windows, you name the component, suspension components, interior components, will drive down the cost. And those economies of scale depend on how well we do our procurement, how good our supply chain is, all those things which I think we consider all the time and are constantly working on improving and it's a never ending battle as anybody in the automotive industry can tell you. Since first the battery is one of the biggest single costs of the unit is actually the biggest single cost of unit. If you look at the batteries, one component is the big reduction in battery cost will reduce the price of the vehicle substantially. Now the question is whether we provide that in lower price -- sale price of the vehicle versus lower margins, that's something that we will address as the -- as we move on, but we see possible savings and expect savings in places like the motors, the axles, those are things that are specific to our EV vehicles, again the specific EV vehicles. So the axle with an e-axle, it's a different type of axle that you would have in a internal combustion vehicle with a regular motor and transmission. The design of the axle is different, the gear sets are different really inside there.

So you're not seeing yet the economies of scale on all the associated components. We do expect lower prices or lower costs in these components and including the batteries. Batteries, you can project out a little better. There was recently an article that talked about a study done by Bloomberg and it's actually been repeated by others that show that at least now 85% of first tier component, second tier component manufacturers for the automotive world are expecting that majority of their sales will come from battery electric or electric vehicle components over the next five to 10 years. I know that's kind of a big range. But it just goes to show you that these guys really believe that this is where the market is going. There are some manufacturers that are even stopping development of any internal combustion components, because they don't think that is going to give them the returns and they're focusing those development dollars towards the new disruptive battery electric vehicle technologies.

Sorry, I couldn't be more specific but …

Taylor Ogan

And just to clarify, how high can we expect to see gross margins with the EV Star in particular over the next year?

Fraser Atkinson

Well, as I said, when you had an opportunity to do a ride and drive in New York, your target is, blended all-in is in 30% and/low 30%. And we see a path that, that is compatible with our overall objective of sustained profitability and sustained cash flow that would -- fully supportive off of those GPs.

Operator

Fraser Atkinson

This is Fraser speaking and thanks for everybody dialing in and to the questions that we received. They're very well versed in terms of both of what we're doing as a company and where the industry that we're operating in is heading. And we're available at -- I won't say at any time, but we're available to take calls after this earnings call, and so feel free to reach out to Brendan, Michael or myself. And with that we will conclude this earnings call and look forward to the next call and update that we provide to the market and our shareholders.

