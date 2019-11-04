BYD Electrifies The Bus Market

BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF, OTCPK:BYDDY) is a major Chinese Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) manufacturer. It has had a less-than-glamorous 2019, with a year high of $7.60 and year low of $4.67. It currently trades near the year low at $4.82. As SA author Kwan-Chen Ma commented recently, if you can cope with investing in a Chinese company, BYD is worth investigating.

BYD has pioneered the electrification of bus transport with 50,000 buses sold, largely in China. There are substantial signs that these parochial sales won’t stay the case for much longer, as BYD reports selling globally in 90 cities in Europe and it has a presence in many countries. These ex-China sales are still quite small (for e.g., the company has sold only ~1,000 electric buses in Europe). BYD does have partnerships in a number of countries (for e.g., Chile), but these seem mostly to be pilot projects with up to 200 buses.

Here I summarise partnerships in India and Australia which could mean that BYD is getting serious about dominating markets for its bus electric technology outside of China, not only as a niche market but taking over from the dominant diesel ICE buses.

BYD got serious about selling its K9 electric bus in India through a JV with India’s Olectra Greentech. The JV now accounts for 57.5% of Indian electric buses, with more than 200 BYD buses running in major cities. However, this is just the start. In July, the Indian government announced a substantial push to expand electric buses with sanctions for 5,645 electric buses in 65 cities, although a time frame has not been given.

You know something is up when a city of 5 million people suddenly decides to fully electrify its bus system involving 8,000 buses, bringing together 13 different contracts up for renewal into a consolidated tender. This is what the NSW government in Australia has just indicated it plans to do as it reinvents Sydney’s bus transport and continues to act on plans to be fully decarbonised by 2050. Currently, the Sydney system is based on diesel Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles. It will be interesting to see who gets the contract. BYD seems well-positioned through a partnership with Australian company Volgren (see below).

While this scale of penetration of electric buses is well-known in China (where Shenzen has 16,000 BEV buses in operation), it is a big deal in the rest of the world. It is old news that bus electrification is an effective way to reduce emissions in big cities, but closer examination indicates that by far the biggest percentage of these buses are in China. A quick survey of published figures on numbers of electric buses indicates the Chinese dominance of electrifying bus transport. There are around 400,000 electric buses in China, which represents ~99% of electric bus implementation globally.

Therefore, a single order for 8,000 buses in the worldwide market is a big deal. The NSW government points to London, Paris and Amsterdam as being European leaders, but their adoption at this stage is very much pilot phase. Indeed, there was big news this week about passing the 1,000th bus sale in Europe with a 55-bus sale in Norway. The potential of selling a lot of electric buses in Sydney would be especially relevant to BYD, since Jan-July electric bus sales by BYD were 2,279 in 2019, a dramatic decline from Jan-July electric bus sales by BYD in H1 2018 which amounted to 4,185. There is spare capacity there!

BYD would seem to have head start on a Sydney contract, as it has already provided a BYD K9 electric bus chassis to Australia’s biggest bus manufacturer Volgren, which has combined BYD technology with its flagship body to produce an Australian Design Rules-compliant electric bus with 324 kWh battery, 39 passenger seats and a 300 km (186 mile) range. The timing seems perfect, as the electric bus resulting from the BYD/Volgren partnership - 5 years in the making - was launched at the beginning of October. While Volgren is a Victorian company, it has a presence in Newcastle NSW, two hours north of Sydney by car. Volgren has an interesting history, as it initially distributed Volvo bus chassis in Australia, then went on to have a partnership with Swiss company Hess, which made aluminium bus coaches. Finally, in 2012, Brazilian company Marcopolo SA, one of the world’s largest bus body manufacturers, took a majority stake in Volgren.

The Sydney deal, if completed, would make Australia a very big player in global electric bus penetration. It could influence US adoption. The US electric bus market seems in its infancy. Foothills Transport, east of Los Angeles county, claims to have the biggest fleet of electric buses at 33! Another milestone for global BYD bus sales occurred in Germany in September 2019, where an order for 22 battery electric buses was won. The claim is that German suppliers have been unable to deliver electric buses in a timely manner.

Conclusion

BYD has had a patchy 2019, and its bus sales, in particular, have lagged 2018 sales. Here I’ve shown that BYD has a long-term strategy that is showing signs of maturing, which is well-positioned to win substantial business outside of China. Capturing (with Australian company Volgren) a big order for 8,000 buses in Sydney might be a trigger. This provides a specific reason to look at possible investment in BYD.

I am not a financial advisor, but I pay close attention to the major changes underway as transport gets electrified. If my comments help provide perspective on these changes and help in your investment decisions, please consider following me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.