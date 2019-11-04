Magna: Stay On Cruise Control Near 52-Week Highs

With CAPEX and acquisitions only taking up on average 60% and 11%, respectively, of cash flow from operations since 2007, this leaves approximately 29% for investors.

Magna (MGA) continues to look enticing as a long-term investment with its TTM P/E of 7.0x and a solid 2.74% dividend yield. The company's share price has been at the mercy of a slowing global economy, trade wars, and the GM labor strike leading to a lot of volatility over the past year. With the company set to report Q3 2019 results on November 8, it is time for investors to get reacquainted with the name. This article will look at Magna's long-term profitability as a cyclical company and potential for investors to keep cruising along with this growing business.

Since I last wrote about Magna in December 2018, the shares have risen around 22% but that basic share price figure is a little inflated as the company has repurchased around 11.5% of its shares outstanding. This means that each share we see today owns 11.5% more of the company's intrinsic value and Magna's valuation per share has increased by a lower 10.5%.

A Quick Snapshot of Q2 2019 Results

Along with the slowing economy and global light vehicle production that decreased 6% in Q2 2019, Magna's adjusted diluted EPS decreased 5% to $1.59 compared to $1.67 in Q2 2018. For the year-to-date six-month period, adjusted diluted EPS decreased 8% to $3.22. On the positive side, alongside the regular dividend, Magna has now repurchased 14.2 million shares for $693 million over the past six-month period.

Introduction to the Company

With over a 60-year history and operations throughout four continents and 28 countries, Magna is a global automotive behemoth with 168,000 employees that continues to grow and expand its reach. Through its 347 manufacturing operations (339 back in December 2018), the company is involved in the production of automotive body & chassis, power-train, seating, roof systems, electronics, exteriors, closures, vision systems, and full-out vehicle engineering & contract manufacturing. A breakdown of Magna's reporting segments can be seen below for the six months ended Q2 2019. As can be seen, the company is nicely diversified with Body Exteriors and Structures segment making up the bulk of sales at 41% for the period and just over the majority of earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at 51%.

Magna’s level of involvement in automotive manufacturing leads some to make comparisons to the position of Hon Hai (OTCPK:HNHAF)/Foxconn Technology in the consumer electronics manufacturing business and their role in the production of smartphones. However, Magna not only assembles but also manufactures key components as mentioned above. This diversification suggests Magna will not be significantly impacted by the electrification trend as management outlined in the September 2019 investor presentation. The company's powertrain business lies within the broader Power & Vision segment which represents around only 28% of sales as outlined above.

From September 2019 Investor Presentation

Magna also works hard to innovate and stay competitive with efficient manufacturing processes and new product offerings through its 92 product development, engineering, and sales centers worldwide. Recently, as outlined in a company press release, Magna has been awarded a grant by the U.S. Department of Energy to develop advanced electric motor technologies for next-generation vehicle propulsion systems. The project's objective is to develop an electric motor that is half the cost and eight times the power density while delivering 125 kW of peak power.

A Profitable & Growing Company

Being a crucial supplier for the auto industry has allowed the company to achieve an average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 14.6% and 12.5%, respectively, since 2007. While the company is cyclical along with the industry, this average level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value over a business cycle.

Source data from Morningstar

Returning Cash To Shareholders

Magna does a tremendous job of returning cash flow to shareholders through the form of dividends and share repurchases. With capital expenditures and acquisitions only taking up on average 60% and 11%, respectively, of cash flow from operations since 2007, this leaves approximately 29% to be returned to investors through the form of dividends and share repurchases. With average cash flow from operations of $3.48B over the past three years, this 29% would imply free cash flow available to shareholders of $1,009M for a respectable 5.9% free cash flow yield at the current $17.09B market capitalization.

Source data from Morningstar. For graph illustration purposes, it excludes 2009 debt repayment which was 217% of CFO.

How About The Debt?

Magna is much more highly financially leveraged at 2.40x than it was entering the 2008 financial crisis, and in turn, I would expect losses in the next trough to be higher than 2009's negative 6.7% ROE. Also, the rising debt over the past few years needs to slow down with the company choosing whether to invest in acquisitions or invest in itself through share buybacks, but not both at the rates seen recently. Since 2007, Magna has repurchased 38.2% of its shares outstanding for an annual average of 3.2%. Unfortunately, as could be seen from the previous graph on uses of cash flows from operations, some of these large repurchases have been financed with the issuance of debt and do not look to be sustainable in the long term at their recent rates.

Source data from Morningstar

Also noteworthy is that as of the 2018 annual report, all of the company's senior notes, totaling $3,011M, carry fixed rates of interests and do not start coming due until after 2022 when $CAD 425M matures that year. However, since I last wrote about Magna in December 2018, the company's short-term borrowings have spiked to $1,098M from $259M. In my opinion, Magna's debt still looks sustainable due to it being 69% (down from 85% at December 2018 article) made up of fixed interest rate senior notes ($3,011M senior notes/$4,383M total debt) with maturities stretching well into the next decade. Also, interest coverage at the company remains healthy at this point in the business cycle with operating income still covering interest payments around 30x over.

Getting A Sense Of A Cyclically Adjusted P/E Ratio

Investors shouldn't be too quick to jump to the fact that the TTM P/E of 7.0x can also be expressed as a 14.3% earnings yield. Value investors need to be conservative and remember that this is a cyclical company that experiences large swings in profit margins over a business cycle, especially as we might be entering into a new decline in the current cycle. To adjust for cyclicality, I always like to examine the relationship of average ROE and price-to-book value in what I call the Investors' Adjusted ROE. This relationship is especially important for cyclical companies and something I consider similar to Shiller's CAPE ratio but a little simpler to calculate in my opinion. It examines the average ROE over a business cycle and adjusts that ROE for the price investors are currently paying for the company's book value or equity per share.

Source data from Morningstar

With Magna earning an average ROE of 14.6% since 2007 and the shares currently trading at a price to book value of 1.66x when the price of its shares is $54.75, this would yield an adjusted ROE of 8.8% for an investor's equity at that $54.75 purchase price, if history repeats itself. This earnings yield is right around the 9% that I like to see and adding a 3% growth rate to represent the company growing alongside GDP could increase this potential total return up to 11.8%.

Takeaway

Magna has had a great run-up in valuation over the past year but still looks like a decent long-term investment at a cyclically adjusted investor's ROE at 8.8%. Investors need to keep an eye on the rising debt situation to ensure it never catches them by surprise. Magna looks like a stock to keep cruising along as it reaches 52-week highs and add to on any potential pullbacks.

