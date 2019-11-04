Trilogy Metals Inc.: The Promising Junior Miner Skating Under The Radar

Trilogy Metals Overview

If you follow the junior mining industry religiously like many of the retail investors I know, chances are you’ve heard the name Trilogy Metals (TMQ). However, if you’re a casual mining investor, Trilogy Metals is a junior that could easily slip under your radar. In this article, my objective is to make the case of why you should be paying attention to the company.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (“Trilogy” or the “Company”) is a junior mining exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada that trades under the ticker symbol TMQ for both the NYSE and TSX exchanges. It was originally incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. in 2011, but in 2012 NOVAGOLD distributed the entirety of the issued and outstanding common shares to the shareholders, effectively relinquishing ownership of Trilogy. Trilogy is a 100% owner in its Arctic and Bornite projects.

The Company is led by an experienced management team and board of directors, including James Gowans, who is the interim President and CEO following the resignation of Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse in early September. James Gowan was responsible for seeing the Red Dog mine through from the feasibility stage through construction and three years of production. For those unfamiliar, the Red Dog mine is the world’s largest producer of zinc and contains the world’s largest zinc resources. In addition, Mr. Gowans was an executive for Barrick Gold (GOLD) in the capacity of COO, EVP and Co-President. Interestingly enough, he was also the President of Arizona Mining Inc., a zinc-lead-silver mine that was purchased by South32 under his watch. South32 is an acting partner and financier for Trilogy, but more on that later. Mr. Gowans is joined on the board by several other talented mining executives as well, including the likes of Tony Giardini, who is the President of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and served as the Chief Financial Officer of Kinross Gold (KGC) from 2012 to 2019. The experience of this management team and board spans many decades, ranging from small junior miners to some of the largest producers in the world.

Project Overview

Trilogy’s focus is on the exploration and development of its projects in the Ambler mining district in Alaska. The Ambler mining district is in the Northwest region of Alaska, east of the Kobuk Valley National Park. Ambler is known for its great potential for mining exploration, and rightfully so. Significant mineralization for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, gold and silver has been reported. The rectangular area outlined in red represents a joint area of interest between Trilogy and the NANA, which is an Alaskan Regional Native Corporation with 14,000 tribe shareholders. Inside the outlined area are the Company’s two main projects, Arctic and Bornite. The Ambler mining district is known for being mining-friendly and has the support of the local tribes, as seen by this partnership.

Trilogy states in its corporate presentation that Arctic contains “Probable Mineral Reserves” of more than 43M tonnes. Drilling programs continue to take place at the Bornite camp, but thus far, the company reports 6B pounds of copper and 77M pounds of cobalt. More on the specifics of Arctic and Bornite later.

Arctic Project

The Arctic Project is a copper project in the permitting and feasibility study stage. This deposit hosts some of the highest-grade ore in the world, with the pre-feasibility study showing 2.32% copper, 3.24% zinc, .57% lead, .49 g/t gold and .36 g/t silver on probable mineral reserves of over 43M tonnes. The pre-feasibility study also showed impressive financial and economic results for the proposed 12-year mine life. The project will produce 159M pounds of copper, 199M pounds of zinc, 33M pounds of lead, 3.3M ounces of gold and 30,600 ounces of silver annually. This annual production over a 12-year mine life and about $1.7 billion in capex plus operating costs show a $1.412 billion after-tax NPV on the cash flows from the project, using an 8% discount rate. It is important to recognize the metals prices the company used. Here they are below:

Copper $3.00/lb. Lead $1.00/lb. Zinc $1.10/lb. Gold $1,300/oz. Silver $18.00/oz.

Notice the assumptions made, specifically on copper, gold and silver. The company assumes a $3.00/lb. price for copper, which is a premium of about $0.30 today, but long term it is likely a conservative estimate. The looming copper supply deficit that is projected to start impacting markets in 2022 will likely push the price of copper past $4.00/lb. at a minimum, which doesn’t account for the increased demand from the global renewable energy phenomenon taking place with electric vehicles, solar energy, wind turbines, the electric grid, etc. Below is a visual representation the company included from Morgan Stanley in the most recent corporate presentation that shows the supply and demand curves for copper in the coming years:

The operating section above represents production from existing mines, which is clearly deteriorating. The committed section represents production that will be coming on line but is not in circulation yet. The mines are likely through permitting and in the construction phase and/or current producers that are expected to ramp up production during those years. The non-committed section represents our deficit by 2025. The slowing rate of new large-scale mines being discovered and brought to production will only make the supply deficit worse, while demand is not expected to slow anytime soon. This is the recipe for a spike on copper prices and an opportunity that Trilogy will benefit from based on the timeline for production to start. Additionally, the assumptions of $18.00/oz silver and $1,300/oz. gold were used, which may prove to be very conservative. As I write this article, silver sits at $18.07/oz. and gold is at $1,513/oz. Both precious metals are expected to appreciate from current levels for a couple of reasons. The first is the global economic slowdown and uncertainty amount political and geopolitical events, including the U.S.-China trade war. The second is the race by global leaders to lower interest rates and devalue their currencies, which put tremendous upward pressure on precious metals, specifically gold. The takeaway is that at current assumptions, the project offers a very attractive return, but there is potential for an even higher return based on global macroeconomic factors.

Bornite Project

The Bornite project is still being explored, with the company hoping to conclude the drill program in 2019. Thus far, the company’s technical results show indicated and inferred resources of about 6B pounds of copper and 77M pounds of cobalt. Although this project is still in the exploration stage, it has the potential to add to the already significant return for Trilogy and its partners. Cobalt is another resource needed to electrify the globe, and at just over $16/lb., the cobalt alone at Bornite will be sure to turn heads among major miners looking to add to their portfolios.

The company is expected to release further drill results over the next several months, likely putting the exclamation point on what has been a very promising drill program over the last three years.

Financing

Trilogy’s financial position and financing opportunities are just as exciting as its vast resource development potential. As of October, the Company has $26 million in cash on hand, which fully funds expenditures and the drill program currently ongoing. It has also refrained from taking on debt, due in part to South32 funding 50% of the costs of its drill programs over the last few years as part of their partner agreement. The lack of debt really puts this company in a good position to advance the projects steadily while maintaining shareholder value. Other junior miners with vast resources, such as PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) in Minnesota, have been riddled with toxic financing, making it extremely hard to advance the project and continue to provide shareholder value.

Another aspect to consider when investing in Trilogy is the composition of the shareholders. Trilogy is 77% institutional-held, with Electrum Group leading the way at 21.2% ownership, followed by South32 with 11.8% ownership. Management and directors hold 3% and retail makeup just 20% of ownership. This is an attractive composition for investors considering Trilogy, because it provides a level of stability for the company and a share price that is not seen by many other juniors, which often experience high levels of shorting and scrutiny by leftists and NGOs, which in recent years has put downward pressure on juniors like Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK).

Finally, the partnership the company has with South32 is likely the best reason to invest in this company. This partnership has afforded Trilogy the ability to perform its extensive drill programs and surveying for both the Arctic and Bornite projects since 2017. The agreement between the two companies grants South32 an option to purchase 50% of Trilogy’s Alaskan assets, including Arctic, Bornite and any exploration that takes place for US$150 million. This amount is separate and in addition to any amounts provided by South32 for the drill program. Based on the economics of Arctic and the potential at Bornite, the deal is relatively cheap for South32.

Value Proposition for Investors

The value proposition for retail investors is a large upside potential on the execution of South32’s option agreement for US$150 million. The stock closed Friday, November 1st at US$2.00/share, and has 138.9 million shares issued and outstanding, which represents a market capitalization of about $277 million. A $150 million capital injection represents a 53% increase on current market capitalization. Additionally, Trilogy’s most recent financials show equity of just under $24 million, so the payment from South32 if it chooses to exercise its option would increase book value 7-fold. What this means for investors is, the stock could rally past 52-week highs of US$3.13 to a range of $3.50-4.00 on this news, with potential to go even higher because of the low float due to a high percentage of institutional investors. South32 has until the end of January to exercise the option, which I believe it will without a doubt.

Something to consider is South32’s past M&A with juniors, specifically its transaction to purchase Arizona Mining. In that transaction, South32 paid a 50% premium to purchase the remaining 83% of Arizona Mining that it didn’t already own. I suspect South32 will approach Trilogy in a similar fashion, ultimately buying the remaining 50% and locking up future productive resources. It is unclear whether South32 would buy the additional 50% prior to the completion of permitting for Arctic, but with the looming copper supply deficit and metals bull market, it could be more costly if it chooses to wait.

As I mentioned in the beginning of the article, Trilogy seems to fly under the radar, not attracting many political foes or positive coverage, but with a high percentage of institutional shareholders, a partner option decision and close and the vast resources the company has in the Ambler mining district, it likely won’t stay in the shadows for long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TMQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.