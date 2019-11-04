XLK Weekly: New All-Time Highs Followed By Balance

This week’s auction saw new all-time highs develop early in the week followed by balance development.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLK price action.

As noted in last week’s XLK Weekly, the highest-probability path for this week was for price discovery higher, barring buy-side failure at 82.50s-83s. This primary expectation did play out, albeit it marginally, as a gap higher open early week drove the price higher to 84.05s, which is a new all-time high. Selling interest emerged there, developing balance, 84.05s-82.90s, through mid-week ahead of Thursday’s close, settling at 83.65s.

28-31 October 2019:

This week’s auction saw a gap higher open to 83.95s in Monday’s auction as last Friday’s late sellers failed to hold the auction. A minor pullback developed to 83.60s, where buying interest emerged. Minor price discovery higher resumed to 84.01s, where selling interest emerged into Monday’s close. Monday’s late sellers held the auction as minor sell excess developed there early in Tuesday’s trade, halting the buy-side sequence. Price discovery lower developed through Tuesday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 83.18s.

A sell-side probe developed early in Wednesday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 82.90s. Buy excess developed there, halting the sell-side sequence. Price discovery higher ensued to 83.82s as buying interest emerged, 83.77s-83.68s, into Wednesday’s close. Wednesday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as a minor probe higher in Thursday’s trade failed before balance development ensued, 83.94s-83.13s, ahead of Thursday’s close, settling at 83.65s.

This week’s auction saw a buy-side breakout above prior key resistance followed by price discovery higher to new all-time highs. Within the larger context, a buy-side breakout attempt developed at major resistance.

Looking ahead, the focus into Friday and next week’s auction will center upon market response to the buy-side breakout area, 83s-82.80s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key support would target new all-time highs. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this key support would target key demand clusters below, 82s-81.50s/80.80s-80.20s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest-probability path near term is buy-side, barring buy-side failure at key support, 83s-82.80s. Within this near-term context, the intermediate-term (3-6 month) bias, now at a key juncture, remains neutral only between 83.02s and 75.14s.

It is worth noting that breadth based on the S&P Technology Sector Bullish Percent Index saw modest gains this week following the bullish breadth bounce from lows made in June 2019. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, are now exhibiting similar neutral posture in breadth. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Although not ideal, market structure and breadth are divergent (structure bullish/breadth neutral). This implies potential for higher prices barring buy-side failure at major resistance here.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.