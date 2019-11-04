Camping World: Short-Term Pain For Long-Term Gain

The refocus on core RV business is positive for the long term because RVs are the strongest revenue and growth drivers.

It’s been a rough year for Camping World Holdings' (CWH) equity. A cyclical slowdown in RV sales and Gander Outdoors integration issues caused investors to run for the exits. The equity gave up ~25% of its value since the beginning of the year. Has CWH hit a bottom? As you will see in this article, I’m not sure about that. Recent news suggests the stock may not have found a bottom yet.

However, I do think CWH offers compelling value and I view it as a good long-term investment. Buy low and sell high is the investment strategy that I strive for (and I suspect most other investors). I think Mr. Market is giving investors the chance with CWH at a fairly low price.

CWH recently announced a strategy reset that involves closing retail stores and focusing on locations where RVs can be sold and/or serviced. The strategy is effectively shrinking or eliminating Gander Outdoors (along with other retail-only stores), and reinvesting in Gander RV (dealerships). It effectively means a “back to basics” strategy. When things aren’t going well, it is usually a good idea to go back to basics.

However, the short-term impact may not be as positive. Revenue and mainly profitability should suffer during the “back to basics” transition period. While I applaud the decision since RVs are the core competency of CWH, I expect some near-term pain with the execution.

CWH stated that 27 to 37 locations could be closed, repurposed, or sold. Selling all of those stores as a portfolio would be ideal, but that’s unlikely to happen. Those stores are probably not generating enough sales volume, not located in the right markets, or not merchandised appropriately to attract a portfolio buyer (like Private Equity or other large investor). I doubt there’s a buyer for most of the stores. Perhaps a few stores can be sold, such as the sale of 13 Uncle Dan and Rock Creek locations, but the majority will probably be either closed or repurposed.

That’s where things can get ugly in the short term. Closing or repurposing stores is not free. Closing stores will likely bring a variety of different costs, such as inventory liquidation costs, lease termination fees, employee relocation and/or terminations, among others. All closing costs are likely to flow through the income statement (most likely through the selling, general and administrative line), so they will hurt profitability of the overall business.

In a time when nationwide RV sales are already struggling to regain momentum, closing stores will be another headwind. RVIA reported (here and here) recent RV shipments data, suggesting RV sales at the dealership level remain sluggish.

However, because most of these retail stores were opened two or so years ago (as a result of the Gander Mountain acquisition), I doubt CWH will become an accelerating and multiyear store closures story. According to company filings, CWH operated a total of 76 stand-alone retail locations as of June 2019. Up to 37 may close or be turned into dealerships. That means about half the stores are being addressed. Out of the other half, I estimate some are doing well, and others will need further addressing.

The graph below shows that the majority of CWH's businesses are RV dealerships, not outdoor retail locations. Outdoor retail locations make up 33% of store count, but approximately 14-20% of total company revenue. So from a revenue standpoint, this portion of the company is even smaller.

While costs will probably run higher for the next few quarters, those costs are likely transitory and should be non-recurring. That’s one key reason I view the “back to basics” plan as a positive for the long term.

One important factor to notice is the strategy announcement did not include an update of EBITDA or revenue guidance. A potential guidance cut represents downside risk for the stock as it means CWH may miss expectations. Revenue estimates are currently below guidance of “approximately $5.0 billion.” But if management cuts revenue guidance by just 5%, then it means analysts’ revenue estimates could be too high.

As of this writing, analysts expect CWH to generate $4.88 billion in revenue this year. Retail brought in ~$670 million in revenues in 2018 (before the realignment of the company’s reporting segments). That projection might not materialize as stores begin to close. As many investors know, when companies miss expectations, the stock doesn’t generally do well.

I stated in my previous article that “based on current trends in RV sales and RV shipments, coupled with a high level of financial leverage, it is possible that CWH’s stock goes lower before it shines.” The stock has gone quite a bit lower since then, as I suspected. That weakness is probably going to continue for the rest of 2019.

However, despite the short-term volatility, the stock will ultimately respond to long-term prospects of the business, as every stock always does. There is a reason CWH is the largest owner and operator of RV dealerships in the United States (and by a large factor). Part of that reason is the business of selling and servicing RVs is a good one. Camping World has found the way to service RV enthusiasts. Its Good Sam Club members keep growing at double-digit rates. Although Camping World had a few missteps in customer service, its track record at working through problems and solving them is quite good.

Camping World has many competitive advantages in the RV dealership business. If Camping World can successfully focus back into its core RV business, which is the biggest part of the business, then I believe CWH stock can be a compelling investment over the long term.

Investor conclusion

Short-term weakness in CWH is offering long-term investors a good opportunity to pick up shares at an attractive valuation. As of this writing, CWH implies a valuation of 8.5x TTM (trailing twelve months) EBITDA. And the TTM numbers are (and probably will be) depressed due to the cyclical slowdown in RV sales and pressure from store closing and repurposing. I estimate the company is trading at 4-5x normalized EBITDA, a multiple that seems too low to ascribe for the largest owner and operator of RV dealerships in the United States. The company also comes with a CEO with significant skin in the game.

A recovery or turnaround is highly unlikely to play out this year. A Wall Street analyst warned CWH is in for rough Q3. For the reasons discussed above, I agree.

Mr. Market may be giving investors plenty of time to pick up shares of CWH on the cheap, perhaps even cheaper than the stock is currently trading. I’d expect the stock takes another leg lower following the upcoming earnings release. But a few years down the road, for investors willing to go on a roller coaster, CWH looks like a good investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CWH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.