Brazilian Real: I Take A Bearish View

I take a bearish view on the BRL/USD at this point in time.

A strong dollar and lower rates in Brazil are the main drivers behind BRL/USD weakness.

Back in July, I made the argument that there could be more upside ahead for the Brazilian real – even though the currency is inherently volatile due to its emerging market status.

The reason for making this argument was that the Federal Reserve had been anticipated to implement rate cuts going forward - which have subsequently come to pass. Moreover, real interest rates in Brazil were among the highest for emerging market economies.

In this regard, I anticipated that the real would see some upside for these reasons.

However, this has not been the case.

We can see that after having reached a high of 0.27 against the greenback in July, the BRL/USD subsequently dipped before settling at a level of 0.2511 at the time of writing:

Source: Investing.com

As it stands, the Federal Reserve has cut interest rates for the third straight time in a row this year – although it remains to be seen whether further rate cuts are on the cards in 2020.

That said, the dollar has ultimately remained strong against other major currencies in spite of rate cuts:

Source: Investing.com

For the foreseeable future, the U.S. dollar has assumed a new role as a safe-haven currency and is set to remain strong. Under this scenario, it is very difficult to make a case for emerging market currency strength.

Concerning the Brazilian real in particular, inflation and interest rate forecasts for the country have recently fallen to new lows. With the central bank expected to lower the interest rate to 4.50% by the end of this year, Brazil is ultimately joining developed economies in cutting rates to bolster economic growth.

Weaker interest rates in Brazil are less attractive for investors who are seeking higher returns on emerging market currencies, and therefore it is very hard to make a bullish case for the Brazilian real at a time when the dollar remains strong.

I take a bearish view on the Brazilian real at this point in time.

