Under Armour: New CEO May Help Turnaround

Though Plank is still around as board chairman, the promotion of COO Patrik Frisk to the CEO slot sent shares up ~6% on the news.

A brand that once felt front and center now feels like an also-ran as the company struggles to right the ship.

Thesis

Under Armour (UAA) may be on the path to becoming a popular brand and good investment again. Founder and CEO Kevin Plank will step down as CEO effective January 1. COO Patrik Frisk will replace Plank as Plank becomes chairman of the board and brand chief.

While Plank deserves credit for building the company out of a basement in the 1990s, the company struggled to sustain its hyper revenue growth as costs became an issue. Since 2018, the company has focused on improving its balance sheet in light of the revenue growth stagnation. The company has narrowed its focus and devoted itself to creating great products that improve athletic performance.

The elevation of Frisk to the CEO position may be what finally propels the company forward, resulting in a turnaround that delivers the improved performance investors are hoping for.

Recent Turnaround Efforts and Frisk's Vision

After being a growth story darling for several years, Under Armour has seen the bottom fall out since 2017. Once-recurring 20%+ levels of revenue growth are gone, and the company has been working on cost controls to improve profitability.

(Source)

Prior to 2017, it seemed Under Armour could do no wrong. Plank had positioned himself as the underdog at war with traditional powers Nike (NKE) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY). He has been relentless in his pursuit of toppling both competitors. In the early years of Under Armour, Plank would send a Christmas card to Nike founder Phil Knight every year, telling him to watch out for Under Armour. He has criticized Adidas. In 2015, as Adidas struggled with footwear sales, Plank called Adidas Under Armour’s “dumbest competitor.” A lot has changed since then. Both Nike and Adidas have flourished, while Under Armour finds itself in turnaround mode.

Revenue growth fell off the map a couple years ago, and the company has had to focus on improving profitability. In addition to cutting costs, it is focused on becoming a performance brand, a brand that elevates the athlete.

Soon-to-be CEO Patrik Frisk was hired in 2017 as COO. He has a background in apparel and fashion. In a recent interview, he highlighted the importance of continual development of great products that support performance. Critics argue that by not also focusing on athleisure wear, Under Armour is missing out on potential revenue. The company disagrees. It believes that being a performance brand will appeal to athleisure consumers.

... If you look at it short-term and immediate, yes, there is a very heavy athleisure trend right now. But just because you’re in athletic performance doesn’t mean you can’t be an athleisure brand. But that is not what our focus is going to be. It will be truly bringing authenticity to the brand through solutions that people don’t know that they need and, once they do know, they can’t live without. That has to be our story, has to be how we innovate, by solving problems for athletes. That’s where we began. That’s what we’ve got to do. And then we are going to make that product look very good. Some people will choose that stuff for a leisure activity, too. That’s a better way to think about it from our perspective rather than to force an athleisure approach from a company whose DNA is not made for that. It wouldn’t have been authentic.”



- Soon-to-be CEO Patrik Frisk, February 2019

(Source)

Frisk also highlighted the importance improving direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales. While it was a strong source of growth in recent years, this year DTC has also plummeted, contracting in Q1 and growing a paltry 2% in Q2. It remains to be seen if the company can meaningfully boost revenue growth in DTC - something apparel companies like Nike and Columbia Sportswear (COLM) have excelled at. In 2018, North America DTC - which includes both Internet sales and UA-branded stores - comprised 38% of revenue. By 2023, the company expects that figure to be 43%. That equates to a revenue growth CAGR of 3-5% through 2023.

As part of cost controls, the company has been lowering inventories and streamlining its product offerings. In February, Frisk noted that the SKU count was down 40%, the amount of materials used to produce product was down 70%, and the number of vendors was cut by 30%.

While Plank will still be involved as chairman of the board and brand ambassador, having an experienced industry veteran making decisions may benefit the company. Frisk came to Under Armour from Aldo Group, where he also served as CEO and worked with the founder. Frisk has said he'd like to make Under Armour a "louder brand."

The change may pay off, but I remain skeptical about the company's products and its resonance as a brand. Sales growth in apparel, a category Under Armour had been defined by, has faltered. Shoe sales have improved, but improving shoe sales alone won't be enough to turn the company around. And while international sales have been strong, they are not stellar, and a faltering brand domestically could to lead to a faltering brand overseas.

Though Under Armour has viewed itself as an alternative to Nike, I don't think the two are comparable at this point. Under Armour pales in comparison to Nike as regards products, technology, innovation and marketing. Elite athletes with an option prefer to be associated with Nike, not Under Armour. There are exceptions, of course - the brand has Steph Curry and Tom Brady.

(Source)

Consider that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Everybody knows who he is. But if you asked the average person on the street which brand sponsors Tom Brady, I bet most wouldn't know and would simply guess that it's Nike. Under Armour has failed to capitalize on one of the greatest names in modern sports. Tom Brady should be to Under Armour what Michael Jordan was (and is) to Nike. The company has wasted Tom Brady, in my opinion. Maybe that will change under Frisk before Brady retires.

Valuation

Though revenue growth through 2023 is not expected to exceed single digits, the company does expect net income to compound at a 40% annual rate. It is on track to report an EPS of at least $0.33/share this year. By 2023, EPS could exceed $1.75/share. If the company attains its modest revenue growth goals - which feel like a bit of a stretch at the moment - and grow EPS accordingly, UAA returns could outpace the market.

If we assume Under Armour trades at a conservative 20x forward EPS by 2023, that could get shares well in excess of $30/share, representing >50% upside from current levels.

Conclusion

New CEO Frisk may be the man to execute on the company's turnaround strategy. Revenue growth continues to be an issue, but if profitability improvements continue with at least modest signs of growth, shareholder returns could outpace the market through 2023.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long NKE.