Cannabis Industry On The Path To Normalization With Chuck Smith, President/CEO, Dixie Brands

Today, we are happy to present our interview with Chuck Smith, conducted by our co-host Rodolfo Hernandez. Chuck Smith is the President and CEO for Dixie Brands (OTCPK:DXBRF), a multi-state operator and the parent company of the Dixie and Synergy brands, as well as Therabis and Aceso Wellness, two of the leading hemp supplement brands. Chuck has over 25 years of experience in a variety of industries, including real estate, retail, sales and marketing. We were happy to get a chance to sit down with Chuck on Day 2 of the CWCB Expo in LA last month, where he gave a talk titled: 'A Giant Leap Toward Normalization.'
Topics include:
- 3:20 - How Chuck got into this space.
- 4:00 - As a leader in the space what Dixie Brands is emphasizing in terms of products, direction, vision.
- 5:30 - Reason for going public via RTO.
- 7:10 - CBD product line
- 9:15 - Why Dixie identifies as a CPG (consumer packaged goods) company specifically. Addition of Greg Robbins as CFO.
- 10:30 - On Dixie's business model being asset-light.
- 11:30 - States Dixie currently operating in and its next targets.
- 13:30 - Plans for South America... joint venture with Khiron (OTCQB:KHRNF), how it fits in with Dixie Brands.
- 15:30 - Thoughts on Safe Banking Act and how it could affect the company/industry. Importance of banking access.
- 17:45 - Future of cannabis space and how Dixie Brands fits in.