USOU: It Is Time To Buy Crude Oil

If crude inventories continue to fall, we will almost certainly see a strong rally in the price of crude oil.

Crude inventories have been weakening over the last year and are likely to continue to do so.

The last month has finally rewarded the long traders in the United States 3x Oil Fund (USOU) with shares returning 12%, bringing the year-to-date return to 25% for the fund. In this article I will make the case that I believe that there is substantial upside ahead for investors in USOU and that in the coming months, we will see USOU hit fresh highs as crude inventories begin to fall.

About the ETF

There’s a very good chance that if you’re involved in the oil market ETP space, you already know exactly what USOU is and how it functions. If not, in this section I’ll walk through some of the limitations and benefits of the ETF and the implications of its structure.

To start off, a simple statement that captures USOU would be this – if you understand USO, you understand USOU. USO is the granddaddy of oil market ETFs in that it is one of the most actively traded and oldest funds available. USO has a very simple methodology for giving exposure to the North American crude markets – it holds a position in the front month of WTI futures and two weeks before expiry, it rolls this exposure into the next contract month. It continues this methodology in perpetuity.

USOU is the exact same methodology, except that it trades in three times the size of invested assets. As you can see, since we are more than two weeks out from the expiry of the December WTI contract (which will occur in three weeks), USOU is currently holding its core position in December futures.

If you’re aware of the concept of roll yield as a driver of returns in oil market ETPs, this means that at present, roll yield is not impacting shares of USOU and the return you receive is 100% based on the movements in the front contract.

When the fund begins rolling into January futures (in one week), the return of USOU will be positive, but if the market remains in contango in the front two contracts, the impact of a negative roll will be a slight drag on returns of the fund. To understand the concept of roll yield, here is the current futures curve for WTI.

The basic idea behind roll yield is that as time progresses, prices in the back months of the futures curve will trade towards the front of the curve. When USOU rolls its position into January futures (in one week), it will be holding exposure in a higher priced contract than the front-month contract. When this occurs, roll yield will be negative because as time progresses towards December rolling off the board, the January contract will slowly decline in value towards December futures which will result in a loss from roll yield.

The impact of roll yield can be masked by underlying movements of the ETF. For example, if the price of crude were to strongly move to the upside, USOU would still increase as well, but its upside movement would be slightly less than one would expect if they were tracking the actual movements in WTI. This important caveat to the bullish crude message needs to be understood when investors consider exposure to USOU.

The Market

All this said, if USOU is your preferred oil market ETP, I believe that it is a great time to hold USOU because I am very bullish on crude oil. As I have recently argued in depth, I believe that crude oil has bottomed and that in the coming months, we will see a very strong rally in the price of crude oil.

To understand the key drivers of this movement, we can start by noticing that crude inventories have continued to shrink against the seasonally-adjusted levels of 2019.

This continued decline in stocks comes despite very poor refining utilization in 2019 (a year in which most weeks were reported below the five-year average).

The main reason why crude stocks are falling is that supply in the form of imports has been lagging.

While crude production growth has continued to slow:

These fundamental elements combined have resulted in a situation in which the year-over-year change in inventories has shrunk by over 10% in the last 5 months.

The reason why an year-over-year decline matters is that there is a robust relationship in the data which shows that when stocks fall, prices of crude oil rise.

The extent of the rally in crude oil is directly proportional to the magnitude of declines in crude inventories.

If the current trend of declining inventories were to continue over the next year, we will be sitting on an year-over-year decline in inventories by around 20% next November.

Over the last 25 years, when crude inventories have declined by around this magnitude, crude oil has historically rallied by an average of 51%. Functional crystal balls are hard to come by, but I believe that there is a very large probability that the trend will most certainly continue based on our previous discussion of fundamentals.

My central reason for believing that we will indeed see a 20% decline in crude inventories over the next year has to do with the fact that the current trend in crude oil inventories has come in the midst of very weak demand and high levels of production.

Each of these two variables is almost certainly going to put more bullish pressure on the balance going into next year. For example, production continues to decline and more Permian players are going out of business, which means that the trend is almost certainly going to continue. And crude runs may be weak on a percentage basis, but on an outright basis, overall number of barrels ran tends to increase on an year-over-year basis in most years simply due to growing refining capacity and a general increase in the population. Given these twin variables as well as an extension of the OPEC cuts through the end of March 2020, I believe the trend will continue and we will see higher prices in crude oil over the next year. It’s a great day to buy USOU.

Conclusion

USOU is currently offering a slight negative roll yield, but this yield won’t apply until the rolling cycle begins in a week. Crude inventories have been weakening over the last year and are likely to continue to do so. If crude inventories continue to fall, we will almost certainly see a strong rally in the price of crude oil.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.