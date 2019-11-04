Why Investing In VICI Properties Is A Great Bet

The dividend yield just broke under 5%, but the payout ratio is a low 81%, which means that the income to investors is safe.

VICI Properties (VICI) has one of those rare combinations of growth, safety and income that investors dream about. This triple-net lease REIT owns gaming and leisure properties, primarily casinos, and rents them out to operators as a landlord. These operators are responsible for things like property taxes and maintenance, and in VICI’s case, minimum capex requirements that ensure that the property should improve over time and not just get used up and left in a sorry state at the end of the lease. Let’s look at why VICI properties deserves a place in your portfolio, especially in times like these when a recession may or may not be coming soon.

Image from finviz.com

Portfolio Assets

Image from Q2 19 VICI investor presentation

VICI owns casinos, resorts and a few golf courses all over the United States, not just in Las Vegas. Obviously, the Las Vegas assets are highly desirable, but regional gaming and leisure properties can meaningfully contribute to the bottom line as well, and usually at higher cap rates.

Since VICI has targeted existing properties since its creation and signs leases that are usually 15 years long, the portfolio boasts a 100% occupancy rate with 97% of those leases having rent escalators in year 2 of the lease. This helps underpin the predictability and reliability of triple-net lease cash flows. Yes, the cap rates are lower than that of say, mall REITs, but VICI doesn’t have to bother with redevelopment capex or rent concessions. VICI can take a hands-off approach, collect its rent checks and focus its attention on new opportunities. This is part of the reason that G&A expense came in at 3% of revenues for the quarter. The efficiency with which top line revenues reach bottom line earnings is remarkable.

VICI has also done a fantastic job of securing external drivers of growth through an aggressive acquisition frenzy. They closed on the JACK Cincinnati transaction on September 20th, with this adding $42.75 million in annual cash rent at a 7.7% cap rate. They also announced the $843 million acquisition of the JACK Cleveland Thistledown acquisition on October 28th, and this will increase annual rent by $65.9 million for an implied cap rate of 7.8%. None of the above two acquisitions will require any additional equity financing, as they had already issued shares and can use cash on the balance sheet.

The last big acquisition in the works is the Eldorado transaction slated to close in 1H2020. This was the $3.2 billion sale-leaseback of several Harrah’s properties and contract modification of Caesar’s Palace and Harrah’s Las Vegas properties into a master lease. This huge deal reflects a 7.9% cap rate and will add $253 million of additional annual rent to VICI. In order to pay for this large bill, VICI has already committed to issuing 65 million shares (plus a 15 million share greenshoe) and using debt available on the revolver.

These three transactions will increase annual rental revenue by nearly 42%. Because the deals were primarily financed with equity, the balance sheet is greatly strengthened. Net Debt to EBITDA will decrease to 5.3x. These moves are hard to argue with, because their cost of capital is approximately 5% and the initial cap rates (not counting rent escalators) are in the high 7s.

Misvaluation

The added cash flows are nice, but these deals are even sweeter for VICI because since their last earnings call and when some of these transactions were announced, the Federal Reserve has lowered interest rates twice:

Source

This collapse in interest rates, while telegraphed, means that the valuation for steady income producing real estate should increase, leading to lower cap rates on properties. The fed funds rate is now 1.58% compared to 2.12% this summer. If we assume a ~0.5% cap rate compression on these properties, VICI has enjoyed a nearly $300 million NAV gain on these previously agreed upon terms.

I know what you’re thinking. Doesn’t the lowering of interest rates mean that there is the possibility of a recession on the way? Is VICI at-risk of deteriorating results due to a reduction in consumer discretionary spending?

Not only is VICI the landlord that is essentially immune to tenant’s underlying profit fluctuations, but gaming revenues are incredibly and oddly resistant to economic turmoil:

Image from Q2 19 VICI investor presentation

Gambling and gaming revenues are 50% less volatile than revenues for the rest of the S&P 500, indicating a largely a-cyclical business model. Two of the rules that management has indicated that they follow when evaluating a new venture is 1) is it cyclical and 2) can it be shipped to your house by Amazon (AMZN). My next thought was, is there really that much more future growth ahead of it if they only own casino properties? Well, management has indicated that they are evaluating a foray into other recreation/leisure properties:

Image from Q2 19 VICI investor presentation

Much like how EPR Properties (EPR) was highly concentrated in movie theatres but diversified quickly into other experiential targets, VICI has a huge market that they can pursue when they want to keep growing.

Dividend And Pricing

Despite all the share issuances, VICI was well able to increase their dividend, and raised it 3.5% to $0.2975 per quarter, or $1.19 per year. Guidance for 2019, excluding the El Dorado transaction and associated share issuance, is for $1.47-$1.48 per share in AFFO. This is good for an incredibly safe 81% payout ratio. Since the El Dorado deal is expected to be immediately accretive, the payout ratio should continue to fall as time goes on. These fantastic external growth deals plus the innate rent escalators and reinvested free cash flow guarantee AFFO growth of at least 4% per year.

If you consider the fact that Realty Income (O) has grown AFFO by an average of 5.1% per year and dividends by 4.7% per year (10-year CAGR), then VICI deserves to trade in at least a similar universe of valuation. O trades at a valuation of 24.7x P/AFFO and VICI trades at an absurd 17.5x P/AFFO even after the 4% pop on Friday. For a REIT that is just as safe and is growing aggressively with greatly accretive deals, it’s just a matter of time before VICI gets some more market attention.

Summary

VICI has been acquiring great properties with strong tenants, and doing so at ridiculously cheap prices. When you factor in the low interest rate environment and the effect it has had on other triple-net lease REITs via cap compression, VICI has been relatively left behind. I believe that the upcoming 65 million share issuance that VICI will need to pay for the big $3.2 billion El Dorado deal is causing some investors, such as myself, to wait on the sidelines.

In reality, VICI is underpriced by the market at a time where investors are bidding up peers to insane valuations. VICI approaching a 20x P/AFFO multiple would imply a share price of $28, and this is my price target for the stock. I advise jumping in on any pullback from current prices and shooting for that 5% yield. With the safety and stability of operations and management’s excellent track record of growth, there are few better places to stick your money for the near future.

With Better Information, You Get Better Results… At High Yield Landlord, We spend 1000s of hours and well over $50,000 per year researching the REIT, MLP and other real estate markets for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. We are the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating.

We are the #1 ranked service for Real Estate Investors with over 1000 members. Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and join our community of over 1000 "landlords" before we hike the price!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VICI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.