Zebra Technologies: Tailwinds Continue

The shares need to digest recent steep gains but are still attractive.

This shift and the company's cost discipline generate considerable leverage, with earnings and cash flow growing considerably faster than revenue.

Zebra Technologies is well-positioned to benefit from increased digitalization of business and the increasing importance of software and AI solutions underpinning this.

Despite moving most of its supply chains and sourcing out of China, a costly operation, the company produced good Q3 results.

In our last article about Zebra Technologies (ZBRA), we argued that the company benefits from a powerful tailwind with the increasing digitalization of business as a main driver, which is set to continue for years to come.

What the company does is perhaps most succinctly summarized by the following quote from the Q3CC:

Zebra is uniquely positioned to deliver Enterprise Asset Intelligence, which is our vision to enable every frontline asset and worker to be visible, connected and optimally utilized. We pursue this vision by advancing our capabilities in the sense and life act framework. Our products and solutions sense data from assets, products and processes, providing a digital view of the enterprise. This information including identity, location, and status is analyzed by the growing set of software solutions from Zebra or our industry leading channel partner and developer ecosystem, which then drives direction action naturally within frontline workflows.

Or even more succinctly, by the words Sense, Analyze, Act from the earnings deck:

While we discussed growth drivers in previous articles on the company, there is one worth stressing here, which is the increasing importance of software, and most notable within that of machine learning and AI.

This adds considerable sophistication from the barcode scanners, RFID tags and handheld computers hardware that are mainstays of the company. These are still viable - witness its recent largest ever contract win with USPS involving 300K TC77 mobile computers - but there is a subtle shift ongoing towards more software.

And that is starting to win business for Zebra Technologies, like that big USPS contract (Q3CC, our emphasis):

I think the USPS and I would say virtually all our customers are looking at the overall offer and software thing a bigger part of that, that’s a differentiator

This is important also because software platforms usually generate increased margins and recurring revenues, and it allows the company to capture more of value from corporate efforts towards digitalization. Indeed (from the Q3CC):

One does new solutions; despite being expanding are growing at a much higher great rate than the company average. So faster growth. And the gross margin profile of those new solutions is higher than the company average

Some of the new solutions we can mention are:

About Profitect (from the PR):

Using machine learning and prescriptive analytics, Profitect’s solution identifies opportunities to positively impact sales and margin for some of the most recognized retail and CPG brands in the world. Profitect uses data from across the value chain for improving inventory and pricing accuracy, out of stocks, supply chain inefficiency, unsellable merchandise, and assortment discrepancies. The solution identifies a potential opportunity and can generate suggested actions, sending them directly to a worker’s mobile device, providing step-by-step instructions for resolution.

And about Savanna (from the PR):

“We recently used the Savanna platform to enhance our ability to deliver customers a complete view of their operations,” said Justin Griffith, CTO, StayLinked, also an ISV partner with Zebra. “We were able to easily link to the Savanna platform, extract valuable Zebra device information as well as complement and enhance our StayLinked iQ data, allowing us to help our customers accurately measure everything that impacts productivity to give them a competitive edge.”



The new Savanna Data Services make intelligent edge device data including third-party data services available via application programming interfaces (APIs) to Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), software developers and business innovators.

The company introduced its Mobility DNA Suite in 2015. From the PR:

And this software turns out to be an important driver for increased hardware sales as well (Q3CC):

The number of new use cases continues to expand. I'd say, our software capabilities is a great driver for this.

Digressing a bit, but the company's hardware still has a lot of mileage. The handheld computers are experiencing good quarters, and uptake is increased by:

New use cases

Software

The trend of enabling every worker with a device (with management estimating that only a third is served in the company's customer base).

The transition to Android, where the company has a 60%+ market share and roughly 10 million Windows legacy devices still out there.

China sourcing

Zebra Technologies traditionally sourced most of its hardware from China, so the trade war and ensuing tariffs have been unwelcome news for the company requiring management to respond. This they did, which is summed up in a slide from the earnings deck:

The impact is transitory, mostly due to moving supply chains out of China, but the company also has instituted a few price increases to recover tariff cost.

The impact of moving supply chains out of China in Q1 will be considerable, roughly $20 million, 170-200bp of gross margin and a $0.25-0.30 EPS impact. Most of the impact will lessen in Q2 and be done by mid next year, with on aggregate the new supply chains producing similar cost levels with mostly the same suppliers.

Zebra Technologies has also in-sourced some items like RFID tags and Temptime labels (providing exposure to temperatures).

Q3 results

From the earnings deck:

The results were a bit better than expected, with (non-GAAP) EPS beating by $0.15-3.43 and revenues missing by $10 million to $1.13 billion. Shares have already been on a tear:

Guidance

From the earnings deck:

Margins

Data by YCharts

The move towards more software and cost-cutting is clearly paying off with upward trends in both gross and operating margins, despite the China sourcing problems caused by the trade war. Adjusted gross margin expanded 130bp to 47.7%.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Here is what leverage produces even if revenue grows in the single digits, a cash flow bonanza. The company still has substantial debts on its balance sheet though. From the earnings deck:

Stock-based compensation is a fraction of revenue, and share buybacks are starting to bend the dilution curve:

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Analyst expect EPS of $13.01 this year rising to $14.09 the next, which gives the shares a forward earnings multiple of 17.

Risk

While the direct China tariff risk is now well-known and taken care of (and will be out of sight by the middle of next year), the resulting slowdown of the world economy could still impact the company.

Conclusion

There are a number of things to like in the shares. Zebra Technologies clearly benefits from the digitalization of business, and there is a slow shift from hardware toward software and AI to gain more analytical insights from supply chains and business processes.

Zebra Technologies is adapting well to these trends, with its software solutions increasingly serving as differentiators for its hardware, enabling the company to provide total solutions attracting the biggest customers, like USPS.

This shift is also creating leverage, both at the COGS as well as the operational level, enabling the company to grow profits and cash flow well beyond revenue growth. This has allowed it to deleverage and start share buybacks in a further virtuous cycle.

While we don't see a whole lot of room for further valuation multiple expansion, we do see these favorable developments continuing for quite some time, perhaps a little slower in case of a further slowdown in the world economy. The shares remain attractive, in our view, although they need to digest the recent gains first.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.