The Brutal Selloff In New York Community Bancorp

When we last covered New York Community Bancorp (NYCB), we were happy to take profits and stand aside, as the stock had delivered more than we expected. Specifically, we said:

With another quarter in the bag we continue to see the low-risk execution that NYCB is famous for. There are some growth opportunities here and NYCB could start pushing off the EPS even in this flat rate curve environment. Based on that we think investors could likely see some more appreciation in the longer run. But from our perspective, the June-August selloff has produced far more compelling opportunities elsewhere that we just cannot see the point of continuing to have this on our buy list. We are downgrading the shares to a neutral/hold rating.

Being early to exit is no crime, but it always does feel bad. NYCB continued higher right until its results came out.

With the stock now below our targeted neutral price, we decided to see if we could make a case for a long position.

What happened in Q3-2019

NYCB hit analyst estimates more or less on the nose on revenues and earnings. At 19 cents for the quarter, the earnings covered the dividend of 17 cents comfortably but left little room to grow the static dividend. What possibly did spook the market was the change in potential growth. NYCB's earnings consisted of comparisons to the prior year and prior quarter, and the key change here was that quarter-over-quarter numbers dropped off.

While the amounts are small, investors reacted with some hostility, as NYCB was supposed to finally get into growth mode and that growth disappeared rather rapidly.

With the different segments, we got more color on this slowdown. In the multi-family portfolio, which is NYCB's bread and butter, originations dived off a cliff.

While the bank's portfolio "grew" this quarter, the right-hand side of that same slide contains a troubling statistic. NYCB's weighted average life of loans is 2.1 years.

That means that about $15 billion worth of loans mature every year at the rate of about $3.75 billion a quarter. NYCB has to originate at that rate just to keep its book steady. The sharp slowdown to a $3.99 billion rate has obviously got investors thinking as to what the forward run rate will be. This is because the first quarter of any slowdown rarely encompasses the full run rate of that slowdown.

NYCB's conference call talked about this at length, and we present below a small sample of what was discussed:

Steven Alexopoulos Tom, in terms of loans being refinanced away, it seems more customers are now going to the agencies, right, which are offering longer terms, seems like they are... Thomas Cangemi Combination of both, Steven. I'd say combination of both. I wouldn't be that clear. There's been some smaller players that make these mistakes. We've seen this movie happen before when our banks that are now growing this book of business, they see some other players exiting, they moving into this space. Again, we're very conservative on the dollar side. The agencies, the agencies, they have a very big appetite. Let's hope they try to tone that down as they deal with their mission statement. But smaller banks have played overall on making mistakes and we have to be mindful of that. We're not going to sacrifice credit, especially after coming off a substantial change in the rent regulation market. This is only 90 days post the period when this was changed. This is going to have a meaningful impact and customers are still assessing where they're going to take their cash flows. Some customers may take their cash flows, may sell their buildings and go to other markets as a 1031 opportunity. But clearly, the city has been adjusted for this rent control change and customers are trying to figure out their multibillion dollar portfolios and where they're going to put their proceeds. Source: NYCB Q3-2019 Transcript

The crux of that exchange was that NYCB is suddenly finding that post the rent control regulation, many loans are no longer meeting its strict standards, and the bank is finding itself in competition from smaller institutions for these same loans. Another way of putting it is that we have too many institutions chasing too few loans, and NYCB is possibly saying "no" to many of these. The strict underwriting standards were also reflected on the bank's commercial real estate loan portfolio.

The specialty finance loan and lease portfolio grew, but even there the growth slowed rather markedly quarter over quarter.

In Q2-2019, the portfolio was at $2,403 million of loans.

Net impact

We are seeing EPS estimates for 2020 move lower immediately, and we think this will be walked down to 84-85 cents soon.

While that is not a big move by itself, investors are likely going to be unhappy when half of the promised growth disappears.

Should you buy?

We have previously made the case that NYCB is possibly one of the best banks to own if you think a recession is coming. We still believe that logic. However, we do not think a recession is imminent at this point, and hence see no reason to chase NYCB here where growth looks like it is vanishing. The bank also mentioned that its net interest margins should expand, but we think the estimates have incorporated that in as well. So, we still see the stock as a "Hold" for now. But there is a sound trade to be made by writing insurance into this selloff. We are talking about the Jan, 2021 $10 puts.

This is a longer-dated put, but it produces a total "yield" of 9.89% and an annualized yield of 8.18%.

Now, 8.18% is at the lower end of what we normally would write such puts for, but NYCB is a high-quality stock and the annualized return exceeds the current dividend yield by over 200 basis points and it also protects you from the first 15% of a further stock price drop.

That is a good risk-reward, in our books.

Conclusion

If you hold NYCB to collect the dividends, we don't believe those are going anywhere (up or down) anytime soon. At the same time, the valuation is only rather compelling if you believe a recession is coming soon. Outside that, investors can either look elsewhere or sell the $10 puts, which again have become attractive after this selloff. We would still rate the stock at "Neutral."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NYCB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

