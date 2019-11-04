Fastest Marketplace Climbers For October 2019

by Daniel Shvartsman

October saw markets ascend another all-time peak, as earnings have been promising and global concerns like Brexit and China-US trade talks have at least eased off the ledge. The Seeking Alpha Marketplace has actually done well when markets turn volatile, like August or last October, as investors tune in more closely to their stocks and look for ideas and a helping hand. But even in this rosy climate, the platform posted another strong month of growth.

One notable theme in this month's fastest climbers is that some of our higher-priced services or longstanding authors have taken nice leaps. Our aim is that a wide variety of authors can succeed, ranging from those focused on helping beginner investors to those looking to add value for professionals, and for new authors as well as authors who have been on the platform since the beginning.

As always, this list is ranked based on net monthly recurring revenue added in the last 28 days of the month, which we think is the key metric to watch along with retention. While both matter for the business, they are also indicators that the author's pitch is resonating with readers, who are voting with their wallets (and by doing net MRR added, we to some degree capture retention, as someone who is leaking subscribers will not make this list). Without further ado:

J Mintzmyer stands out near the top of the list, as his service has been on a tear since the beginning of September. While that's in part due to the recent rise in the shipping sector, a key focus for Value Investor's Edge, it also reflects the work J and team have been doing. Their new podcast, Value Investor's Edge Live, airing on The Investing Edge, is another way to see that.

Another notable climber this month was BDC Buzz, who turned on the free trial feature for the first time and saw a surge in interest and sign-ups which, happily enough, turned into paying members at a nice clip.

On the higher-end services list, we can also include Akram's Razor, whose Razor's Edge podcast is also available on The Investing Edge (disclosure: I co-host with Akram's Razor) and who released a big short thesis on Invitae this month that turned heads. Thomas Lott is in the fastest climbers list for the third month running since launching Cash Flow Compounders, Beth Kindig made the list quickly after launching her service at the end of the month, and Ruerd Heeg emerged as well this month.

Other long-time contributors who popped up here include Williams Equity Research, Parsimony Investment Research (a few months into their re-launch of The Triple Income Forumla), Bluegold Research, and Double Dividend Stocks.

And of course, we have a number of regular stalwarts on this list, including Rida Morwa at the top, The Dividend Kings, Jussi Askola, Brad Thomas, Stanford Chemist, JD Henning, Michael Boyd, Alpha Gen Capital, and Andres Cardenal, the last of whom is closing in on the top 20 services.

Congrats to all our authors on a strong month, and thank you as always to our readers for supporting the platform! The last two months of the year are always big ones, wishing everyone luck in the market and in finding and providing ideas and insights whatever the market climate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.