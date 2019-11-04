8 Small-Cap Growth At A Reasonable Price Stocks To Consider

Welcome to the Growth at a Reasonable Price screen for November. Generally, growth at a reasonable price is not an investment criterion for value investors, but these screens turn up stocks that can satisfy a stricter value investment filters.
That being said, small-cap stocks are more likely to exhibit both value and growth attributes due to less following on Wall Street.
Screen Details
This screen looks for small-cap stocks between $30 million and $2 billion in market capitalization with attractive growth characteristics. We require a reasonable PEG ratio to ensure attractive valuation. Some of the other parameters include:
- EPS 5-Year Avg. Growth > 15%
- EPS Next Year Estimated Change > 15%
- Earnings Yield > 5%
- Operating Income 5-Year Avg. Growth > 15%
- PEG Ratio, forward < 1.2
- PEG Ratio, trailing < 1.2
- Sales 5-Year Avg. Growth > 8%
The Screen Results
|
Stock
|
Company
|
EPS Growth, 5-Yr. Avg.
|
Earnings Yield
|
PEG Ratio, Forward
|
Sales Growth, 5-Yr. Avg.
|
BioSpecifics Technologies
|
36.2%
|
6.1%
|
0.6
|
21.1%
|
Century Communities
|
24.5%
|
9.2%
|
0.8
|
52.7%
|
Cornerstone Building Brands
|
16.3%
|
14.1%
|
0.3
|
22.2%
|
Callon Petroleum Co.
|
24.5%
|
25.0%
|
0.2
|
35.7%
|
Hooker Furniture Corp.
|
21.6%
|
11.0%
|
0.5
|
22.7%
|
LGI Homes
|
34.2%
|
7.3%
|
0.7
|
35.5%
|
Medifast
|
23.7%
|
5.4%
|
0.7
|
19.0%
|
TTM Technologies
|
35.5%
|
5.1%
|
1.1
|
15.9%
Notes and Observations
- BSTC: Its growth numbers look great, and my caution with bio-pharmaceutical companies notwithstanding, this may be worth checking out, as the revenue and earnings have been a steady climb.
- CCS: A nicely valued stock that would depend on your estimate of the residential housing market strength. There is no dividend, and the short interest is high at about 15%.
- CNR: Mergers and acquisitions are driving this building products company's revenue growth this year and in the future. Keep an eye on the integration expenses.
- CPE: The future earnings are dependent on the oil prices, and it is wise to be a little circumspect right now. Heavy short interest.
- HOFT: This stock is already on my further due diligence list from other screens.
- LGIH: Similar to CCS, the stock is about 25% shorted. I am priming ourselves for a possible recession with the housing market to suffer as well. I will wait on these.
- MED: Weight loss company. The stock is shorted heavily, but the fundamentals look solid. I want to investigate further and have added this to further review list.
- TTMI: Looks to be fairly valued.
Ending Note
Many of these companies are cheap now because of a sputtering growth in revenues that may very well be temporary. The 5-yr. future growth estimates continue to be solid, but whether this will be realized is anyone's guess. MED and HOFT offer compelling valuations and should be pursued further.
