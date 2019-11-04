8 Small-Cap Growth At A Reasonable Price Stocks To Consider

Many of these companies are cheap now because of a sputtering growth in revenues that may very well be temporary.

The Growth at a Reasonable Price screen looks for small-cap stocks between $30 million and $2 billion in market capitalization with attractive growth characteristics.

Welcome to the Growth at a Reasonable Price screen for November. Generally, growth at a reasonable price is not an investment criterion for value investors, but these screens turn up stocks that can satisfy a stricter value investment filters.

That being said, small-cap stocks are more likely to exhibit both value and growth attributes due to less following on Wall Street.

Screen Details

This screen looks for small-cap stocks between $30 million and $2 billion in market capitalization with attractive growth characteristics. We require a reasonable PEG ratio to ensure attractive valuation. Some of the other parameters include:

EPS 5-Year Avg. Growth > 15%

EPS Next Year Estimated Change > 15%

Earnings Yield > 5%

Operating Income 5-Year Avg. Growth > 15%

PEG Ratio, forward < 1.2

PEG Ratio, trailing < 1.2

Sales 5-Year Avg. Growth > 8%

The Screen Results

Stock Company EPS Growth, 5-Yr. Avg. Earnings Yield PEG Ratio, Forward Sales Growth, 5-Yr. Avg. BSTC BioSpecifics Technologies 36.2% 6.1% 0.6 21.1% CCS Century Communities 24.5% 9.2% 0.8 52.7% CNR Cornerstone Building Brands 16.3% 14.1% 0.3 22.2% CPE Callon Petroleum Co. 24.5% 25.0% 0.2 35.7% HOFT Hooker Furniture Corp. 21.6% 11.0% 0.5 22.7% LGIH LGI Homes 34.2% 7.3% 0.7 35.5% MED Medifast 23.7% 5.4% 0.7 19.0% TTMI TTM Technologies 35.5% 5.1% 1.1 15.9%

Notes and Observations

BSTC: Its growth numbers look great, and my caution with bio-pharmaceutical companies notwithstanding, this may be worth checking out, as the revenue and earnings have been a steady climb.

CCS: A nicely valued stock that would depend on your estimate of the residential housing market strength. There is no dividend, and the short interest is high at about 15%.

CNR: Mergers and acquisitions are driving this building products company's revenue growth this year and in the future. Keep an eye on the integration expenses.

CPE: The future earnings are dependent on the oil prices, and it is wise to be a little circumspect right now. Heavy short interest.

HOFT: This stock is already on my further due diligence list from other screens.

LGIH: Similar to CCS, the stock is about 25% shorted. I am priming ourselves for a possible recession with the housing market to suffer as well. I will wait on these.

MED: Weight loss company. The stock is shorted heavily, but the fundamentals look solid. I want to investigate further and have added this to further review list.

TTMI: Looks to be fairly valued.

Ending Note

Many of these companies are cheap now because of a sputtering growth in revenues that may very well be temporary. The 5-yr. future growth estimates continue to be solid, but whether this will be realized is anyone's guess. MED and HOFT offer compelling valuations and should be pursued further.

