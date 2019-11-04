Growing Pains, With Irwin Simon, CEO, Aphria (Podcast Transcript)

He joined the show to discuss the similarities between the cannabis and health & wellness space, why profitability is so important and why he doesn't think the U.S. will go completely federally legal.

Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we published last week on Aphria (NYSE:APHA). We hope you enjoy it.

Rena Sherbill: Today I am happy to be joined by Irwin Simon, Chairman and Interim CEO of Aphria (APHA), a publicly traded company that produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. Prior to joining Aphria, Irwin was Founder, President, CEO and Chairman of Hain Celestial, a leading organic and natural products company for over 25 years. I was very happy to get to sit down with her when -- after his talk at day two of the CWCBExpo in LA last month. The talk was titled 'Product Operations and Corporate Culture Transformation'.

Since we sat down to talk, Aphria released its Q1 2020 earnings. I thought we'd include some select Irwin quotes from the earnings conference call, before we get into the interview, to see his take and to give listeners an idea of where the company's headed and what it's focused on currently. There was a lot covered on the call which we do have on Seeking Alpha. So for any interested listeners, I'd really advise digging into that call. I'll only include the choicest cuts here.

So to quote Irwin directly,

... our results were in line with our expectations and we are on track to achieve our annual guidance. Adult use cannabis net revenue increased 8% with a four-fold increase in consolidated adjusted EBITDA as compared to the fourth quarter. We ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet and a cash position including $464 million of cash and marketable secure guarantees. As they say, cash is king. Our cash position and balance sheet will continue to differentiate us in the cannabis industry. We are also evolving at a rapid pace to ensure we stay ahead by leveraging our core capabilities. In addition, we remain confident we will obtain our EU, GMP certification for bulk and finished product in the first half of this fiscal year, enabling us to export product to meet the growing demands of the European and South American markets.

And this will be our last Irwin quote before we get to the interview.

Aphria brands continue to gain momentum in the Canadian marketplace. According to OCS data, we have reached a 12% market share.

Irwin, welcome to the Cannabis Investing Podcast. It's really great to have you on.

Irwin Simon: It's great to be here.

RS: Great. So I just heard a really interesting talk that you gave at the CWCBExpo, where we are. You strike me as, I think more than anything, sort of a health wellness retail visionary. Can you talk to us a little bit about your background?

IS: Absolutely. So again, when you come back with health and wellness, I started my career by starting the Hain Celestial Group, which was one of the largest natural organic food, personal care, protein companies, in the U.S., if not the world, and it was built all around health and wellness. It was built around brands. It was built around -- if it was called organic, ensuring that it was organic, if it was GMO, and built around ensuring that it was a GMO free product. If it said natural, it only had four or five ingredients in it. So I'm big on health and wellness. I'm big on brands. I'm big on having good regulation. I'm big on having, what's in the package. Like if you say on the label, X, Y and Z, that's what's in there. Because a lot of people today put products out there and market it and it's not what's actually in the packaging.

So yes, health and wellness is a big part of my life and will continue to be. And I see so many similarities in the health and wellness industry as I do in this whole cannabis world.

RS: Well, let's talk about it, what are some of the similarities? I mean, one of them is, what you just said, is the packaging and how salient that is in this industry given, especially the CBD market, specifically in terms of running afoul of Health Canada or the FDA and the importance of kind of having exactly what your product is and what it does, and nothing more.

IS: So I think the first and foremost is brands. And at Aphria we have, five brands and again, what do the brands stand for, number one. Number two is, if you're buying a pre-roll or you're buying a flowers or you're buying a vape or you're buying tongue strips, you know what you're buying, okay? You know the different types of strains that you're getting, you know the different quality that you're getting. And with that, that's important.

And from a labeling standpoint, we go through tremendous regulatory [procedures], in regards to Health Canada, we go through tremendous quality controls. It's not like buying it from the dealer up the street and you don't know exactly how it's cut and how it's grown, etc. So that is number one, why, and that's the same with the organic, the different organic regulationss that are out there are GMO free.

There's a lot of brands and products out there that were labeled organic, that were not organic, that there was pesticides, or cross pollination, etc. We can't use any pesticides, and you know when you're getting your products from us, you don't know the pesticides that are sprayed in regards to stuff that's brought in the illicit market. So what's important here is to know when you're getting a product, it's coming from a company that's got regulations, it's got processes. It has strict quality controls, and it's grown in a controlled environment.

RS: So speaking of that, talk to us a little bit about coming on board Aphria, because you talked about this a little bit, but you didn't come on under the best of circumstances. You were coming on to, I guess improve things. Talk to us a little bit about that process, and why you took it on.

IS: Do I get a moment to think?

RS: You do.

IS: Listen, number one, I came on and I had a lot to deal with. And in regards to a short report, I had to deal with a hostile takeover. I had to deal with the C suite, changing hands, to founders having to leave the company, a Board that was in transition, a company that had some balance sheet issues, and not a clear direction. Not a lot to focus on, okay.

And with that, I'm somebody who likes a challenge. And this was one, I picked up a big challenge, but I got to tell you, I fell in love with the industry. I also fell in love with the people that were at Aphria, I felt their passion. I felt bad for them, what they had been through. And I also came back and saw we had incredible assets.

So if you take the people, the assets, the industry and the company and passion, and you package that together with my prior experience, and trust me, it's not about me, it's about the whole company. And with that, working with everybody, we've been able to turn Aphria into some -- a great, great company,

RS: Talk about some of the moves that you've made to ensure that that's happened.

IS: So number one is here. I think the big thing I did, and I at first got criticized, I wanted to focus on our Canadian operations. We spent close to a half a billion dollars building that cannabis was legal in Canada. And with that, the opportunity there was to build a billion dollar industry. So my first and foremost, get the Canadian market fixed, okay. Everybody that wanted to come to see Aphria, wanted to come to see our facilities. So if Canada wasn't working, right, what else could?

Everybody else was focused on the U.S. It's not legal yet in the U.S., you don't know ultimately, what the regulations are, where you can sell it. So I figured, hey, if there's a billion dollar opportunity for me in Canada, and I can make $100 million, there's a lot I can do with that. And anybody that really wants to partner and do something with a great company, come to our Canadian operations.

So first and foremost, I focused on Canada and I focused on fixing Canada and focused on what we had there. And again, when I say focused on it, we have 1.2 million square feet in Aphria One and 1.3 million in Aphria Diamond. Nobody's ever grown cannabis in a 1.2 million square foot greenhouse, okay, and got it right without mold, mildew, getting the flowers, the yields, etc.

So how do you find the right people? And how do you train them? And this is like, there hasn't been people around cannabis. It's not like growing grapes and wine and finding that right brew master. So it took a lot looking for the right people, bringing in the mixture of people and being able to sort of say, here's what our plan is. And in Aphria One today we have over 600,000 plants growing there. So that was some of the biggest challenges and that's what I had to go deal with.

RS: Talk about, some people say that there is a supply and demand issue in Canada. Others I've heard say that it's more of a licensing issue, that the demand is going to be there when -- or I should say the supply is there, but it's how many people can get the supply.

IS: So right now there's over 200 LPs. If I could -- had supply today and I had my license at Aphria Diamond, I could probably -- we have the ability to grow 265,000 kilos of product. I could sell 265,000 kilos of product, in my opinion today if I had the ability to grow that. And it's not only Canada. If I am GMP certified I could sell that throughout Europe, okay, and throughout South America. So the demand is there.

You know, Ontario alone will have over 300 -- 3,000 stores over the next few years. Up until December, January this year Ontario had no stores. And it's the biggest province in Canada. So there is a big market opportunity in Canada. And with that, if we get that right, the U.S. will open up somehow, whether it's just medical, and there will be a big opportunity in the medical area there. And there's so much I'll be able to learn from Canada that we will be able to bring it to the U.S. when we're ready for that.

We're in the midst right now of building a greenhouse in Colombia. 650 million people in South America. The opportunity in South America is tremendous. And my low cost labor production there is -- gives us the opportunity to be a very profitable entity there.

RS: Right, which is something I want to talk to you about, you guys are focused, or at least one of your focuses is on keeping costs down and keeping cost per gram down. Talk about that emphasis, and do you feel like that's a point of differentiation for you guys?

IS: So I think, in any business that's in business today, that says we're going to be that low cost producer, well, that's obvious. That should be every mission statement of every company today is to be an efficient, low cost producer. So that's number one. Number two is here. You know, we got to be a good quality and as I said before, be able to fulfill all our regulatory obligations.

Listen, I think you -- as you come back here, when you're dealing with an illicit market, and you're dealing with brands, how do you get consumers to be able to pay a price, and not be twice the size of an illicit market, because if not, they're going to go out and compete with that. So I think it's important to have good pricing out there,competitive pricing. And if you've got regulatory [procedures], you got quality, you got brands and you are priced right, you're going to take all that business away from the illicit market. I think that's why it's important to do that.

RS: Okay. So you mentioned Colombia, you guys were awarded licenses in Germany as well.

IS: We have five licenses there.

RS: Are you focusing on South America, Europe? Are you not focusing on North America as much? Or I should say the States?

IS: So, it's not I'm not focused on the States yet. As I said before, Canada is number one for us. I don't know what's the right answer for the U.S. yet. I'm not going to do what Canopy (NYSE:CGC) did in regards to an Acreage (OTCQX:ACRGF) deal, etc. But I'd rather pay a little more and know what I'm paying for than right now buy a lottery ticket. And hopefully I get the right numbers.

RS: So do you think that it's not an inevitability that the U.S. goes federally legal, or you just feel like it's more prudent to see what happens and then get in there?

IS: So I think, again, the U.S. will go legal on medical, I don't think it will ever go legal on Rec. I think they'll leave it up to state by state. The only thing is what happens as the BANK Act was just approved by Congress. It needs to now go through Senate and the President has to sign it. I don't know how long that's going to take. But the question comes back: if medical is legal, does that allow you from a legality standpoint, to sell into the U.S.?

We come back -- the other thing they're still going through, is where CBD is able to be used in different products. Today, hemp is the only product that you can sell from a legal standpoint. And I'm not sure consumers are taking to hemp products. Because if CBD becomes the next legal [thing], then THC becomes the next legal [thing], is hemp something they're going to be focused on? So I'd rather be correct, in what we're going to do than just taking some lottery bets right now.

RS: Would you say that as a Canadian company having seen the many hurdles, the many challenges and kind of the circuitous route of going legal, that that gives you guys a leg up in terms of navigating even the global stage because of what's involved?

IS: So I -- well that's number one, because now, we've gone through all the growing pains of growing, okay. Number two, we've gone through creating brands, we've gone through product development. So if it's beverages we know how to come up with beverages, with THC or CBD, same with edibles, etc. We know what's the right way to do vaping, in regards to what's the right hardware, what's the right oils. We spent over $100 million on a Center of Excellence that should open up by the end of this year or early next year. So, we've spent a lot, made mistakes along the way and learned from them. And now we'll take all those learnings and ultimately bring them to the U.S. when we can.

RS: And edibles and vaping are going legal in Canada later this month. Talk about what that means for you and for the space in general.

IS: So it's legal later in October, and ultimately will roll out, probably not until next year. In vaping, there's a $1 billion market in the illicit market today in regards to vaping, okay. So even if you get 10% there's a big market out there. In regards to edibles and drinks, there's tremendous application. The only thing I come back on edibles and drinks again, it's not going to be sold in your local convenience stores, 7-Eleven or something like that. It's still going to be all sold through the liquor control boards.

Are they going to be able to merchandise it and the other thing is this here, what is the opportunities? I think, again from a retail standpoint, and I think within Canada, they will be 6,000, 7,000 retailers -- retail stores. Does retail become mainstream or does it become part of the private sector and not sell through the liquor control boards? If that's the case, I see tremendous opportunity.

RS: And talk a little bit about from the financial side in August, you guys had your first EBITDA positive quarter in five years, which is a tremendous feat. Talk a little bit about as CEO, that the path of Aphria now and then going forward, let's say a few years down the line or a few quarters down the line, if you prefer?

IS: Listen I -- this year, I came out and put forecasts out there to do over $700 million in sales and make close to $95 million of EBITDA. So I got some big numbers to put up on the board. Next year we will do over a $1 billion on a run rate in Canada and make $100 million. So profitability is important. And we have over 250 million outstanding shares. And with that, listen, our shareholders want to see us make money. So that is important. If you come back and look at the investments that we still need in CapEx, that we still need to spend on communications and marketing, we need to make money to be able to invest back in our businesses.

RS: And talk a little bit about what you see as the future of the industry. Do you see it -- do you see big tobacco, big alcohol further coming in or coming in more than they already have and kind of buying up a lot of the cannabis companies that have already made it? How do you see it playing out, let's say a five year vision of it?

IS: That's a great question.

RS: Considering you're a visionary.

IS: That's a great question, because I think right now, if Canopy [Constellation] and Altria (NYSE:MO) could get their money back, they'd run, because they have not been great investments. And they have not been strategic. Listen, I think again, there's got to be a lot more legitimacy in the marketplace. That's got to be in some of the research that comes out and we see, what's the combination, why an Altria should invest in this from a vaping standpoint and whatever and the same with Constellation.

I think if that happens, I don't think you see any big companies doing an Altria or a Constellation deal anytime soon. I think, like I said, I see a drug company, I see liquor companies potentially doing this. But this -- that won't be for a few years. And I think what's got to happen is this industry has had a black cloud over it, whether it was us back in December, whether it was CannTrust (OTC:CTST), very few companies that really made any money other than us. And with that, until you get a lot more legitimacy here and get some of these black clouds out, I don't think you see the big guys jumping in anytime soon.

RS: So you think it's a matter of the kind of the sector as a whole straightening itself out maybe?

IS: Yeah. And listen, we've gone through tremendous growing pains. We've gone through --and I think this is the big thing here, as a lot of these companies went public, I don't think they realized what it's like to be a public company, the corporate governance that had to be in place, what you needed to do for your shareholders. And being a public company comes a lot -- comes along with a lot of processes that got to be in place, and these companies weren't ready for it.

The other thing I come back and say is here, a lot of these companies got valuations in the hemisphere. And their stock is - you are being cut to a third. And they think their stock's coming back. It's not coming back, okay. And I think it's going to be the realization factor for a lot of these CEOs, that my stock is not coming back. I went public at $10. And I'm at $2 today. I'm not coming back to $10. So I think there's going to be a big shakeout in the industry. I think there's going to be mergers and I think there's going to be a big shakeout, whether companies go broke, whether companies go away, because you can't raise money today, like you could back last year this time.

RS: Although the capital with the SAFE Banking Act, it might be an easier way to get money, but it doesn't necessarily ensure that you're going to succeed with that.

IS: Well, I think the big thing is this year shareholders are not going to shell out money today for a company that just got a -- that's got a plan on the back of a scribbler page and not going anywhere. The other thing is this year, they're going to invest in the big three or four, that's got real assets, real plans, real growth. And last but not least, which is going to be the most important, they're really going to look at management today because of what's happened in the industry.

RS: Right. You've been in the news with CannTrust in terms of buying up their supply, where do you stand with that?

IS: Listen, I think CannTrust has some great assets. I think, come back and look at what they had, in regards to the medical patient list. They had a very big patient list, okay. But I think a lot of that has gone away. Again, it's if I can go ahead and buy their assets and do something with it, but I'm not sure... there's a lot of liabilities that come along with it today. And I'm not sure you want all those liabilities either. But they do have some great facilities that they built out there.

RS: So give investors an idea of what you see going forward in terms of the global marketplace, like, do you see globally in a few years being on pace with Canada? Or do you think Canada is going to lead the global stage for a while?

IS: Canada will lead the global stage in regards to rec. The rest of the world, Europe, South America will lead the world in regards to medical. And like I've said, whether it is the UK, whether it's Germany, whether it's Italy, whether it's Colombia, or South America, they're all focused on medical. So medical, ultimately will be the big growth engine around the rest of the world.

Canada will still be the big growth engine, regards to rec. I don't see rec becoming legal other than the 11 states that it's legal today in the U.S., Uruguay. So it's quasi legal. Luxembourg, which you know, not a big country, rec will become legal. The other big thing is, is here, what happens in India, 1.3 billion people. India today grows cannabis for a lot of different medicines, okay? And it's not legal, it's not illegal. But I see markets like -- big opportunities in India, I see big opportunities in China, in regards to the whole CBD and the medicinal opportunities there.

RS: Right, I was going to ask, do you see the CBD market outpacing the THC market?

IS: I do. And yeah, I do see it outpacing the THC market just because rec, being legal in the U.S. market.

RS: And do you think we're a few years away from the rest of the cannabinoids being out there as a commodity or a health and wellness product?

IS: I do because, one of the biggest things is this year, I think the knowledge is out there. But we're not able to tell the story in the way we are. This young lady talked to me before about Alzheimer's and some of the research coming out about Alzheimer's, people will not buy into it. I think, it's the stigma of getting out there and telling -- talking about cannabis. Like, I joke with my kids. Do you tell your -- will you tell your friends, your father runs a cannabis company?. And I invited them here today. So I think it's important that the stigma goes away, that cannabis is legal. It is a drug. But it's a drug that has many aspects. It's not a drug about just smoking a pre-rolled and getting a high from it. There's a lot more application for it.

RS: Right. So let me end with this. Do you envision Aphria as being a Blue Chip cannabis stock?

IS: I do.

RS: Okay.

IS: I do, because I'll tell you why. I don't see the growth coming out of the consumer packaged goods business, I don't see the growth coming out of retail. There's some growth coming out of technology. I see a lot of the pharmaceutical companies going through its challenges today, and the cost for research; the products not turning out and having no application for. So I absolutely see cannabis, you know, becoming a Blue Chip stock. But there's a lot to overcome to get us there.

And we, listen, we got to have the right CEOs in the place, in the right companies to do that. We got to get the right messaging out there. We got to have the right governance. We got to have the right regulatory out there. We got to have the right quality out there. We got to have the right brands, and we got to invest back in it.

RS: All right, that's great. Irwin I really appreciate you taking the time.

IS: Thank you.