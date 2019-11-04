Wall Street Breakfast: Saudi Aramco Kicks Off Long-Delayed IPO

McDonald's CEO sacked over consensual relationship

A surprise announcement over the weekend revealed the ousting of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) CEO Steve Easterbrook for having a consensual relationship with an employee. "This was a mistake. Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on," Easterbrook wrote in an email. Chris Kempczinski, who previously ran McDonald's U.S. business, will replace him, though he will have big shoes to fill. MCD shares doubled during Easterbrook's tenure as he revived all-day breakfast options and a charge into online ordering and delivery. MCD -2.2% premarket.

Under investigation

A new probe by the Justice Department and SEC is looking into Under Armour's (NYSE:UAA) recognition of revenue, and whether numbers were shifted around to artificially improve results. The news surfaced before the athletic apparel company's earnings report tomorrow, which will be released before the opening bell. Ahead of the results, Under Armour said it has been cooperating with federal authorities on the issue for a couple of years, and "firmly believes" its accounting practices and disclosures are appropriate.

Stocks push higher

Equities rose across the globe overnight, with Hang Seng climbing 1.7% to lead gains in Asia, the Europe Stoxx 50 up by 1% and DJIA futures pointing to another 100-point advance at the open. There's lots of optimism surrounding trade. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said positive talks being held with automakers in Europe and Japan may mean tariffs could be avoided on cars being imported into the U.S., while licenses for American firms to sell to Huawei will be granted "very shortly." A surprise jobs number on Friday saw American employers add 128K jobs in October - comfortably beating an estimate of 89K - adding to the upbeat market sentiment.

RCEP trade deal coming soon

Driven in part by the U.S.-China trade war, Southeast Asian countries committed to signing a major Asia Pacific trade pact in 2020 that would cover a third of the globe's gross domestic product. "This will significantly contribute to an open, inclusive and rules-based international trading system and expansion of value chains," current chair Thailand announced at the 35th ASEAN Summit. RCEP involves all ten Southeast Asian nations and six of their large trading partners: China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and New Zealand.

Fracking halted across the U.K.

The U.K. suddenly ordered a total freeze on fracking operations on Saturday, citing public safety after a series of tremors. It signals a major shift in policy for Boris Johnson's conservative government, which previously supported the fracking industry as a way to cut Britain's reliance on foreign energy imports. Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio that the moratorium will stay in place for the foreseeable future, or until scientists say fracking can be done safely.

UAW president steps aside

Contract talks with Detroit automakers will not be impacted by the leave of absence of UAW President Gary Jones, who has been linked to an ongoing corruption probe by U.S. federal officials. That's according to a statement from the union, which is "fighting tooth and nail to ensure our members have a brighter future." Jones will be replaced on an acting basis by Rory Gamble, who recently led the team that negotiated a new labor deal with Ford (NYSE:F) that is awaiting final ratification. A deal with General Motors (NYSE:GM) has already been sealed, while talks with Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) are set to begin shortly.

4-day workweek

Microsoft Japan (NASDAQ:MSFT) appears to have found the perfect recipe to Monday morning blues and it actually led to an almost 40% jump in productivity levels for its workforce. The firm experimented with a four-day workweek this past August - giving Fridays as paid leave - and 92% of employees said they were happy with the program by the end of its run. Printing 58.7% fewer pages and using 23.1% less electricity, Microsoft Japan is planning to conduct a similar work-life challenge this winter.

Lagarde: Let savers eat cake

"We should be happier to have a job than to have our savings protected," declared Christine Lagarde as the incoming ECB President criticized Germany and the Netherlands for the sin of having a government budget surplus. Lagarde, of course, comes over from the IMF, an organization that has never met a currency debasement it wasn't in favor of. Her comments suggest she's not only going to continue flooding markets with euros, but she will now break from ECB tradition and go after individual states that don't toe the line.

Hospital transparency rule delayed

Citing its intent to expand its plan to include health insurers, the White House is delaying the implementation of a rule requiring hospitals to disclose heretofore confidential rates for services. U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services chief Seema Verma said the Trump administration prefers a less disjointed approach and will proceed expeditiously to release a combined plan this quarter to rein in ever-increasing healthcare costs. Hospital operators, which consider negotiated rates as contractual trade secrets, have stated publicly that they will sue to block the rule.