Incyte: An Undervalued Biotech With Catalysts

This article summarizes why I think INCY is undervalued on a sum-of-the-parts basis and has numerous potential catalysts to send the stock back to its old alpha-generating ways.

INCY has been a fallen angel, but a long-term success since its IPO in the 1990s.

Background

I turned bearish on Incyte (INCY) in early May 2017, with summary comments in an article on it including the following:

Even though the stock looked good in the $117-118 range on the way up a few months ago, there are more negatives now...

Thus, while INCY is "in play" and may attract a takeover bid, I'm less positive on its $25 B valuation than I might have been, and am not buying yet.

Now, INCY is down to the $83-74 range even though the S&P 500 (SPY) is much higher than in May 2017. INCY's market cap is down to $18 B.

INCY now has a large amount of excess liquidity on its balance sheet, so adjusting for most of that cash and equivalents, I treat INCY as having a market cap of $16.5 B. Yet much good and only one important bad thing have happened to INCY in the past 2 1/2 years (the Phase 3 failure of the touted-drug epacadostat). I'm hopeful that along with most of the rest of the industry, INCY has gotten over the industry-wide frenzy to do deals.

INCY is an asset-rich corporation which I think may appeal to some growth stock and value stock readers. Thus I wanted to report on INCY following its upside move after reporting Q3 results last week.

INCY rises on good news - the beginning of a return to favor for biotechs?

The two bullets prefacing INCY's press release give a sense of the story it is now telling:

Total product and royalty revenues of $534 million (+24% vs. Q3 2018) and Jakafi ® (ruxolitinib) revenues of $433 million (+25% vs. Q3 2018) for the quarter ended September 30, 2019; raising full year 2019 Jakafi revenue guidance to a new range of $1.65-1.68 billion

(ruxolitinib) revenues of $433 million (+25% vs. Q3 2018) for the quarter ended September 30, 2019; raising full year 2019 Jakafi revenue guidance to a new range of $1.65-1.68 billion Multiple positive developments within late-stage clinical portfolio, including New Drug Application (NDA) submission for pemigatinib, successful outcome of ruxolitinib REACH2 trial and updated data from ruxolitinib cream showing continued improvement in repigmentation of vitiligo lesions.

The body of the press release also focuses on sales growth and pipeline rather than EPS. One has to wade through much of the press releases before learning that GAAP EPS (diluted) was $0.59 in Q3, up dramatically from $0.14 in Q3 2018.

Annualizing $0.59 to $2.36 EPS and comparing that to Friday's closing price of $83.58 gives a snapshot P/E of 35X. This is no big deal for a young growth stock by today's standards.

What's special here is that R&D comprised an immense 51% of revenues. Much, probably most of Big Pharma/Big Biotech R&D spending clusters in the 15-20% of revenues range. Mentally adjusting INCY's spend down below 20% of revenues gives an adjusted P/E at or below 20X, which I think is reasonable given the many opportunities to drive profits as discussed in the body of this article.

This is a reasonable thing to do if R&D is focused on high-ROIC efforts.

I think this is the case now, unlike only 2-3 years ago. But, I cannot be sure of what INCY will do with its excess liquidity and strong, growing cash flows.

Given the reasoning that profits are not likely to be dissipated by poor deal-making or poor R&D activity, it's reasonable to look at INCY as a collection of valuable assets. What I come up with is that it's probably undervalued, and that there is a lot of news flow that could restore it to its former image as A) a growth stock and B) an attractive takeover target.

There are a surprising number of earning assets or low-risk late-stage opportunities that go into this analysis. The first up is:

Jakafi, still looking like a long-term winner

INCY developed ruxolitinib, a JAK inhibitor, and markets it for frontline treatment of the blood disorder myelofibrosis. After that initial indication, INCY obtained the indication for second-line treatment of the blood cancer P. vera. Very recently, Jakafi also gained FDA approval for second-line treatment of a transplant-related problem, acute graft-versus-host disease (GvHD).

I assume Jakafi sales close to $1.7 B this year and $2.0 B next year, decelerating after 2021-2 as P. vera and GvHD growth slow. A Phase 2 trial, which may or may not be registrational, in a platelet disease, ET (essential thrombocythemia), is underway.

Here are my mid-case profitability assumptions for Jakafi, which I obtain by thinking of INCY as a one-product company only marketing Jakafi and only doing life-cycle work on it by obtaining additional patents or changing its presentation, such as with a once-daily version. I assume:

patent protection for ruxolitinib ("ruxo") until late 2027, for ruxo phosphate (Jakafi) until June 2028, and that a pediatric extension (for the GvHD indication) will give it protection until late 2028. Thus I assume 9 more years of protection from a generic.

95% gross margins including low single-digit royalties (3%?) to early backer Novartis (NVS)

low average Jakafi-specific R&D expenses (higher now, nearly zero the last several years of its protected life)

relatively low attributable SG&A

21% tax rate.

This suggests a 62% net after-tax profit margin attributable to Jakafi.

The next question is what average sales will be over the proposed 9 years of remaining protected marketing life. I am projecting decelerating growth, but still rapid as the P. vera indication has lots of growth ahead and is "in gear" currently, and I expect positive results for chronic GvHD (REACH3 study) next year. Thus I project $2.3 B in 2021 sales, about $2.5 B in 2022, and then growth only at the discount rate of about 7.5% thereafter. Note, an analyst on the conference call tried to goad INCY into raising its projected peak Jakafi sales range of $2.5 B-3.0 B, but the company is not prepared to do so publicly (at least, not yet).

I therefore assume a present value for Jakafi's future profits stream, with sales discounted for present value, of:

$2.25 B (average annual sales) x 0.62 (margin) x 9 (years) = $12.5 B.

But there is much more value to the ruxo franchise than that.

The NVS royalty stream

As a key part of their deal made years ago, NVS markets Jakafi (under the Jakavi name) globally ex-US, paying significant royalties to INCY. These are rising and only have taxes associated with them as costs to INCY. Revenues were $58.4 MM in Q3, up 15% yoy. Annualized, assuming a 21% tax rate, this is already a $190 MM profit stream to INCY. INCY's 10-K (p. 19) does not give all the information needed to assess how long Jakavi retains patent or regulatory protection in the EU, Japan or elsewhere. I am going to assume 7 years and a present value of this income stream to INCY of $1.5 B.

This brings the running total of Jakafi/Jakavi's estimated present value to $14 B.

But even ignoring the Phase 2 ET indication, there are two other identifiable positive present values. The first is the dermatological indication for ruxo:

Ruxo cream likely to succeed

INCY has now shown safety and efficacy in Phase 2 trials for two derm indications, vitiligo and atopic dermatitis. Phase 3 trials are underway. I am confident of success in both indications. The vitiligo one, which will be the latter to report out, would represent a first-in-class drug. Morningstar suggests that by year 10 of marketing, topical ruxo has a 60% chance of hitting $1 B in annual sales. Importantly, INCY rather than NVS has global marketing rights for topical ruxo. I view this is a low-risk duo of Phase 3 programs. As a placeholder, I give ruxo cream a $1 B present value.

The running total is up to $15 B.

Franchise value for myelofibrosis and P. vera

This is real, in the sense that INCY disclosed in the Q3 call that it is spending money both on ruxo + other drugs as a combo treatment for MF/PV, as well as looking into next-gen compounds.

The simplest way to prove this franchise has a value is to think that if INCY is spending a mere 5-6% of product revenues on next-gen products, it could save perhaps $0.5 B (present value) by discontinuing this research. But it, and the industry in general, spends the money because on average, it yields a generous cash-on-cash return - though there are no guarantees.

In addition, as Jakafi becomes increasingly mature in MF and begins to "get there" in PV, the sales force can also market an additional product to the heme-onc M.D.s it visits, thus allowing INCY a very low-risk form of "rent" as a way of making extra money.

INCY has specialized knowledge regarding MF/PV in several fields:

basic science

applied science and product development

regulator's thinking

sales and marketing.

If all this has a 10% chance of leading to a better Jakafi, i.e. with a $15 B present value, or a 30% of creating a $5 B present value income stream, then this set of intangible assets is worth $1.5 B. That's my estimate.

Thus I think that the Jakafi/Jakavi/ruxo cream/intangibles are worth about $16.5 B. Added to net cash and equivalents, the rest of the company is therefore being assigned no value under the above analysis.

Yet there are more solid assets as well as speculative ones. Here are several.

Baricitinib/Olumiant

INCY has a close relationship with Eli Lilly (LLY), which markets the INCY-discovered JAK inhibitor baricitinib under the brand name Olumiant. The drug had a difficult path coming to market in the US, but fared better with regulators in the EU, which accounts for its sales pattern. The current indication is for RA, but multiple Phase 3 studies are underway for:

atopic dermatitis

lupus

alopecia areata.

Royalties to INCY from LLY were $21.6 MM, up 97% yoy. At that growth rate, by the current quarter or Q1 2020, baricitinib is already about an $80 MM after-tax profit generator for INCY. As a placeholder, I am carrying a $1 B value to INCY. It could be somewhat less than that, but it could be a lot more. The Phase 3 results could be catalysts to help revalue INCY upward.

Capmatinib

INCY recognizes that this is a bit of a sleeper product. This is another INCY-discovered compound; NVS is developing it with milestones that could be around $500 MM plus 12-14 royalties to INCY. NVS is filing for a rare variety of lung cancer; it is apparently engaging in significant additional R&D for this compound.

Given the potential (likely?) milestones, plus the uncertain but potentially lucrative sales potential for capmatinib in different malignancies, a presumed long protected life for this drug, I am carrying $1 B as its value to INCY.

All this brings the running total to $20 B.

Next up, pemigatinib.

Pemigatinib, a tumor-agnostic drug

This is a drug for certain FGFR-positive cancers. Phase w data were announced a year ago (FIGHT-202 study) and form the support for an NDA filing for a rare bile duct cancer. Phase 3 is underway. Other cancers are being studied. These sorts of targeted therapies for cancers are in vogue. This is more difficult to value given the rarity of the cancers it is addressing, existing and possibly growing competition, side effects of the drug, etc., but given high valuations of deals in this sort of space (such as LLY buying Loxo), I'll carry close to $1 B ($100 MM profit per year x 10 years) as the market value for this asset. I expect conditional FDA approval of the cholangiocarcinoma indication in Q3-4 next year.

This brings INCY's potential asset value to $21 B.

Last and probably least, there is the ARIAD deal.

Iclusig

One of the negatives with INCY 2-3 years ago was the "too many deals" syndrome, which in my view included acquiring marketing rights in the EU and nearby regions to this specialized oncology drug, and an EU sales force. Current quarter sales were $20.6 MM, up marginally yoy.

I'm not sure what value this deal has now, but presumably there is a certain value to it. I'll carry it as zero and therefore as a small strengthener of the proposition that INCY has a lot of asset value that, due primarily to its high R&D spending, is mostly not showing through in current-period earnings.

Moving on...

Other specific opportunities could serve as catalysts

Three mid-/late-stage products could be important for INCY, a smallish company. These are the JAK inhibitor itacitinib. It is in Phase 3 trials for frontline use in both acute and chronic GvHD. These are the GRAVITAS studies.

Given Jakafi's success in GvHD so far, I'm optimistic that positive results for this drug in these related indications will be reported and will help INCY's share price.

Also, a Phase 2 study in ulcerative colitis is underway for itacitinib.

Next, INCY has been developing a PI3K inhibitor, parsaclisib, for lymphomas. This is a similar mechanism as Gilead's (GILD) Zydelig, which has been greatly hampered by side effects. INCY says it has figured out how to dose this drug to maintain efficacy while producing acceptable side effects. Three Phase 2, potentially pivotal, studies (CITADEL) are underway.

A guess: parsaclisib could be a sleeper. The Street may be giving it no value, but it might end up being a very nice product.

Finally, INCY is developing a MacroGenics (MGNX) anti-PD-1 drug (INCMGA0012) for three rare cancers. These are in Phase 2 (PODIUM), and perhaps could be registrational for conditional approval. I'm not giving this antibody any value at this point, but I suppose there could be some upside to INCY here.

Please see INCY's press release, 10-Q and 10-K for other, mostly Phase 1, assets.

Risks

Among the many clear and obvious risks to owning INCY shares, the single one that is foremost on my radar screen is the possibility that INCY will revert back to doing deals for early-stage assets before it digests the several it has already done. A deal to co-market a cancer drug, or to move a ruxo-drug X compound into clinicals for MF/PV, would be fine with me, however.

Please see INCY's SEC filings and other documents for a long and important list of risks to this company and its shares.

Conclusions - INCY as another biotech that may have bottomed and turned up for the long haul

INCY has provided about a 14% total return since its IPO about a quarter of a century ago. This nicely exceeds the total return from the SPY. INCY has also outperformed the SPY on a 12-month basis. Yours truly has been keeping alert and active in the biotech space under the theory that 2015 in biotech-land was similar to 1998 in Internet and other tech stocks. Those stocks bottomed in the 2001-3 period. By analogy, the brief secular 4-year bear market in biotechs may be ending or may have ended. In tech, one wanted to buy the leaders that were breaking out upwards from their bottoming process. These included young names such as Amazon (AMZN), which fell 95% from its 1999 peak to its 2001 bottom, or older names such as Apple (AAPL). But, in general, relative strength coupled with improving financial returns and a plan for longer-term growth was a good way to get back into tech. INCY may fit that bill.

Please note that my estimates provided above of asset value are mine only, and will be adjusted over time as results come in. They cannot be relied upon for any investment decision, and I am not an investment adviser and am not providing investment advice. So, if interested in INCY, please use this article as a starting point for your own research.

In addition to copious news flow that will move INCY stock over the next two years, I hope and expect mostly positively, INCY strikes me as an obvious takeover target. Its partners NVS and LLY are obvious candidates to do a friendly deal. Others such as J&J (JNJ) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) would likely find a $110 B/share price, or higher, accretive to GAAP/IFRS earnings. So, I look at INCY as having the potential to actually be taken out, or at least, as in 2017, to spike upward on rumors of a pending deal.

A growing number of biotechs, both large and small ones, have begun to perk up. No guarantees exist, but biotech stocks may have digested the future risks and could be poised to thrive in the 2020s. INCY looks to me to be well-positioned, both technically and fundamentally, in such a scenario.

