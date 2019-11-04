Canadian Pacific Remains Overpriced

Since publishing my latest cautionary note on Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP), the shares are down about 2.5% versus a 7.25% gain for the S&P500. The company has since published financial statements so I thought I’d update my thesis on this name. Additionally, a stock that has declined this much (relatively) in price deserves a second look. What was a poor investment at $235 might be a decent investment at today’s price. I’ll update my view here by looking at the financial performance, and by focusing in on the stock itself. I’ll also update the options strategy that I’ve advocated for in the previous two articles, and will recommend a similar strategy again.

Operational Highlights

In my view, 2018 was a very good year for Canadian Pacific, given that revenue and operating income were up ~11.6% and 12.3% from the prior year. It seems that 2019 is even better in my estimation, as the company continues to perform quite well. On the principle that an image is worth 1,000 words (maybe 2,000 of my words), the following graphic summarizes this performance quite well in my view.

Particularly noteworthy in my view is the fact that average terminal dwell and average train speed improved fully 6% and 4% from the same time a year ago.

Source

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial history here indicates that this is similar to every other publicly traded Class 1 railroad in that it’s somewhat cyclical. That said, in spite of the cyclicality, revenue has grown over the past five years at a CAGR of ~2%, and net income is up 5.8%, which is a very welcome trend, indicating that the company can boost margins over time. Additionally, both earnings per share and dividends per share have outpaced this growth, having blossomed at CAGRs of 10% and 12.4% respectively. This is obviously possible because management has returned just over $10 billion to investors in the form of stock buybacks and ever rising dividends since 2014. The company’s operating ratio is currently at a record of 56.10%, down fully 1,060 basis points over the past five years.

Additionally, the first nine months of 2019 obviously reflect the outstanding performance cited above. Revenue was up ~7.7% from the prior year period, and net income was up fully 26% from 2018-2019. I’ve said it before, and I’ll no doubt say it again. Class 1 railroads are elephants that can dance.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

Although I prefer Canadian National Railway for a host of reasons, it must be said that Canadian Pacific management has done an excellent job of growing the business and returning capital to shareholders. That said, investing is about much more than simply buying a great business and paying any price for it. Our future returns are largely a function of the price we pay for a series of future cash flows, so we must look at the stock as a thing distinct. If the stock is too richly priced, it’s almost inevitable that future returns will be disappointing. I employ a few methods to determine whether I think a stock is too richly priced. The first of these simply involves comparing the ratio of price to some measure of economic value (earnings, cash flow, cash from operations etc.). Comparing the PE multiple over the past five years reveals that the shares are hardly massively overpriced at the moment.

Data by YCharts

In addition to looking at simple PE multiples, I like to unpack the market’s current assumptions about long term growth. The way I do this is by employing the methodology outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can use a fairly standard finance formula and to isolate the “g” (growth) variable and thus work out what the market must be assuming about future growth. Applying Penman’s methodology to Canadian Pacific indicates that at the current price, the market is assuming a long term (i.e. perpetual) growth rate of ~5.5% for Canadian Pacific. I have a bias that over the long term a railroad can only grow at the level of the economy itself, so I consider this to be an optimistic assessment of Canadian Pacific’s future. For that reason, I have to maintain my “hold” stance on the name.

Options Update

In my first article on Canadian Pacific, I recommended that investors sell the December 2019 puts with a strike of $200. The premium on those was about $3.70 at the time and these have are currently bid-asked at $.55-.85. In my most recent article on the company, I recommended selling the March 2020 puts with the same strike price. At the time, they were bid-asked at $4.80-$5.10, and are currently bid-asked at $2.85-$3.40. So in both cases, as the shares moved sideways, the time value of the options disappeared. Thus, I think the short put strategy has proven itself as an alternative to buying slightly overpriced shares, and I’m recommending the strategy again. Rather than sitting and waiting for shares to drop to normal levels, the investor can generate some premium by being willing to buy at a price that represents great long term value to them. If the shares flatline or rise, the investor pockets the premium, which is obviously an acceptable outcome.

With that in mind, I’m recommending buying back the December puts with a strike price of $200 at a nice profit, and selling the June 2020 puts with a strike of $190. These are currently bid-asked at $3-$4.80. Even if the investor takes the bid on these, and is subsequently exercised, they will buy at a net price about 18% below the current level. In my view, that would represent an excellent long term hold price for this name. If the shares continue to flatline or rise from these levels, the investor simply pockets the premium. For that reason, I think short puts of this type represent a win-win trade for investors. If the investor pockets the premium, that’s a win. If the investor is forced to buy 18% below the current level, they are by definition better off than someone who buys today, so that too is a win in my view.

Conclusion

I think the underlying business here is excellent. Management has continued to treat shareholders well, and the company has proven yet again that it can generate higher net income on flat to modest revenue growth. Operationally, the company has shown massive improvement, and in my view, there’s little reason to suggest that the best is over. My problem is with the shares themselves. All of the factors that I’ve mentioned are priced into the stock in my view, so there isn’t much relative value here in my estimation. That said, the short put strategy has been a profitable one so far, and I’m recommending that approach again. Rather than wait for shares to drop, or, worse in my view, buy now, investors can generate some option premium on this name. If the shares flatline or rise, the investor pockets the premium. If the shares drop from here, the investor will buy, but at a price nearly 20% off the current peaks, which is also not terrible for someone with a long time horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will be affecting the options trades mentioned in this article over the next week.