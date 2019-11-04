The 1-Minute Market Report - November 2, 2019

If the economy or the market begin to show real and sustainable improvement, I will change my allocations to reflect that.

The tone of my articles can often sound bearish, but my advice to clients reflects my caution for what lies ahead.

Today I'm going to give the bulls the respect they deserve and not try to undermine the events of last week.

What happened last week. What we're watching for next week.

The Stock Market Report

New highs. Solid employment report. Another rate cut. Shouldn't the market be even higher? Today I'm going to give the bulls the respect they deserve and not try to undermine the events of last week.

Chart 1. Happy days are here again

Chart 2. Winners & Losers Year to Date

Asset Classes

Chart 3. Equity market sectors

Chart 4. Individual stocks

Final Thoughts

Where next? Next week I'll be watching how well the bulls can maintain this great momentum. After a week that delivered a trifecta of bullish news, our attention will begin to shift back to more mundane issues, such as corporate earnings announcements, unemployment claims, retail spending for the holiday season, the trend of GDP growth both here and abroad, and so on.

The tone of my articles can often sound bearish, but my advice to clients reflects my caution for what lies ahead. If the economy or the market begin to show real and sustainable improvement, I will change my allocations to reflect that, and I will be open and transparent about it with my readers.

Original post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.