Don't Let The Expansion Capex Fool You: Teck Resources Is Dirt Cheap

In the past few articles on Teck Resources (TECK), I explained that although some of the commodity prices weren’t really cooperating, the company still generated a decent amount of free cash flow, making it an interesting option to gain exposure to the copper, zinc and coal markets. Teck’s share price has been pretty weak throughout the summer as the mining sector faced some headwinds, but it looks like the worst could be behind us now.

Teck reports its financial results in Canadian dollars, and I will use the CAD as base currency in the article. Where applicable, I will convert the Canadian dollars into US dollars using an USD/CAD exchange rate of 1.33. The commodity prices are expressed in US dollars.

The focus should be on the free cash flow

In the third quarter, Teck produced 6.5 million tonnes of (metallurgical) coal, around 175 million pounds of copper, almost 400 million pounds oz zinc in concentrate and 3.1 million barrels of bitumen. The company shipped more zinc and bitumen than it produced, but fewer tonnes of met coal as the price of the steelmaking coal dropped to an average of just $156 per tonne during the quarter, compared to a met coal price of in excess of $180/t in the first half of the year.

As you correctly notice, the average price of the commodities Teck produces is quite a bit lower compared to both Q3 last year as well as the average of the first six months of the year. Additionally, the Canadian dollar regained some ground versus the US dollar, which means Teck also "lost" a 1% FX benefit compared to the previous few quarters considering it sells its products in US dollars but reports its financial results in Canadian dollars. A weaker CAD gives the company a revenue and cash flow boost in the reported results (but it has no impact when we reconvert it back to USD to figure out how cheap or expensive Teck’s US listing is, so it merely is an "optical illusion" for Canadian investors).

And indeed, compared to the third quarter of last year, Teck’s revenue decreased by approximately 6% to C$3.04 billion, while the cost of sales increased by just over 2%. This resulted in a 22% contraction of gross profit, while the operating profit decreased by 65% to just C$601 million. Granted, this was predominantly due to a one-time operating gain of C$732 million in Q3 2018, but even on an adjusted basis, the operating income would still have been approximately a third lower.

Fortunately, there also was some good news, as the Q3 finance expenses decreased by approximately 20% to C$65 million. The bottom line showed a net income of C$369 million, or C$0.66 per share. That’s approximately US$0.49 per share, so at the current share price of US$16/share, we can hardly say Teck is overpriced. Even if we would annualize the Q3 income, the company would be trading at just 8 times its net income.

And thanks to the relatively strong performance in the first six months of the year, the full-year results won’t be too bad either. The net income in the first nine months of the year were C$1.23 billion (or C$2.19/share), which includes a C$171 million asset impairment charge.

The cash flows also seem to be sufficient for Teck to continue its investment programs. The operating cash flow in Q3 was C$1.06 billion, but this includes a C$189 million contribution from working capital changes and doesn’t include the C$104 million in interest payments and C$6 million payment to non-controlling interests.

The adjusted operating cash flow after taking these elements into account was C$763 million, and while this wouldn’t have been sufficient to cover the C$824 million capex and C$159 million in capitalized stripping expenses, it’s perhaps useful to explain the capex was disproportionally high in the third quarter. Whereas Teck spent less than C$1.1 billion on capex in the entire first semester, it spent almost 80% of that amount in the third quarter.

The full-year capex is expected to be just C$1.78 billion. This indeed means Teck has already spent more in the first nine months of the year than it intends to on a full-year basis, and this is very likely related to the timing of receiving the contributions from two joint venture partners on the Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 development plan. So, not only does this skew the total capex bill (as the contributions from the partners are added as a financing cash flow instead of being deducted from the capex bill due to the accounting rules regarding consolidation), it’s also perhaps interesting to emphasize the total sustaining capex for this year will be just C$845 million, and the additional capex will be spent on things that qualify as either "major enhancement" projects or new mine development projects.

We see a similar guidance for the capitalized stripping expenses. Teck already spent C$528 million on capitalized stripping programs and has now reconfirmed its full-year guidance to C$665 million. This means the Q4 capitalized stripping expenses will drop to less than C$140 million, creating additional room to breathe and pushing the company into positive free cash flow territory again.

Investment thesis

Teck’s financial statements indicate the company is free cash flow negative, but this is predominantly because it reports the payments from the Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 partners as a finance cash flow. Additionally, the total capex bill (attributable to Teck) for this year will be more than double what’s needed as sustaining capex.

So, even if we would exclude the QB development and use the annualized C$3.1 billion in operating cash flow (based on the C$763 million in Q3), Teck Resources would still be generating C$3.1 billion – C$845 million – C$665 million = C$1.6 billion, or around US$1.2 billion in sustaining free cash flow, which reconfirms my previous expectation of seeing a double-digit free cash flow yield. And the fact that this free cash flow is being used to further invest in a large and long-life copper mine should be seen as a positive development.

Additionally, the zinc price has been moving up in the past few weeks. Using the current spot price of US$1.16 per pound (compared to the $1.07/lb the company received during the third quarter) would boost the annualized EBITDA by C$113 million, according to Teck’s own sensitivity analysis.

I currently have a long position in Teck and plan to write some additional out-of-the-money put options.

