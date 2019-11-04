Further Deterioration Of Dividend Coverage Post Asset Sales For New Senior

We dissect the numbers and tell you what this means for dividends and valuation.

When we last covered New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) we were not too thrilled with the numbers and left with the conclusion,

Even after the recent increase in fixed rate debt, SNR is still very exposed to floating interest rates. The 57% floating rate exposure might really help SNR if the Federal Reserve does slash interest rates more aggressively than we envision. The best course for investors, though, would be if SNR is able to find a buyer and exit the public eye before they have to go down the path of a second distribution cut.

New Senior announced Q3-2019 results on November 1 and surprised the markets with a decent-sized asset sale. We dissect the numbers and give you our take on what this means for dividend coverage.

Q3-2019 numbers

New Senior beat the street on both funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). The numbers were particularly noisy this quarter with New Senior being the happy recipient of $38 million net in litigation proceeds from suing its former manager, Fortress Investment Group (FIG).

Source: New Senior

We would focus on the normalized FFO of 14 cents. The AFFO numbers here are taking out too much of what we consider a normal run-rate of expenses. Also, funds available for distribution or FAD, came in at 13 cents this quarter which matched about how much dividends were paid this quarter.

The Asset sale

New Senior also announced that it had entered into an agreement to sell its entire assisted-living/memory care portfolio for $385M. The sale price represents a 5.9% cap rate on Q3 2019 trailing 12-month cash net operating income. New Senior has been struggling with this part of its portfolio and occupancy had reached a rather atrocious 78% in Q3-2019. The company was keen to demonstrate how well its portfolio was doing in the absence of the memory care and assisted living properties and showed this by displaying portfolio statistics with and without this segment.

Same-store cash NOI declined by 0.8% on the entire portfolio.

Source: New Senior

But ignoring properties that are now under agreement to be sold, the same-store NOI would have been up by almost the same amount.

Source: New Senior

SNR also got a rather sizeable price on the NOI. 5.9% cap rate for properties that have done so badly is rather frothy in our view. But does this imply that SNR is very cheap?

Source: New Senior

Possibly. Applying the same cap rate to the whole portfolio gives us a net value of close to $2.8 billion (inclusive of the assets under agreement to be sold). New Senior's Enterprise value net of current assets is close to $2.4 billion. A $400 million jump in equity would imply a $5 gain per share. But we have to be little careful in extrapolating the obtained cap rate on the entire portfolio. The key reason is that the NOI in the memory care and assisted living assets was exceptionally depressed. Our sense here is that the acquirer believes that can likely raise the NOI by 10-20% and is basing the price off those numbers. Hence the real cap rate is likely to be closer to 6.5%. Recent transactions have been close to a 7% cap rate nationwide and those include many secondary markets where New Senior has properties.

Source: Senior Housing News

Applying a 7% cap rate to the entire portfolio (other than what has been transacted) gets us to about $2.43 billion in Enterprise value or close to where we are today. While we think New Senior could go higher should the entire portfolio be sold at good cap rate, we don't see enough upside to warrant a long position right here.

Dividend safety

New Senior suggested that the transaction will have a small impact on AFFO per share. Our estimates suggest that the decline will be about $1 million a quarter of lost FFO, AFFO and FAD.

Source: New Senior

Post this transaction FAD should be close to 12 cents a quarter, all other things being equal. Of course that compares unfavorably with the 13 cents a quarter of dividends. But there is more to this story. New Senior once again identified just $3 million as "routine" capital expenditures. Actual capital expenditures came in at more than twice that amount.

Source: New Senior

We would add that the irony is that New Senior has never found a quarter where routine capital expenditures came anywhere in the ballpark of actual capital expenditures.

Source: Compiled by Author from New Senior Presentations

In fact over the last 7 quarters New Senior has spent almost 3X in capital expenditures as it has identified as "Routine." Where exactly do the other capital expenditures go? We know that New Senior does not build its own properties unlike some other players like Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI). So we are lost as to why New Senior refuses to deduct the whole amount from its FAD calculations.

Based on what we think is a realistic capital spending outlook and the reduction in FAD from asset sales, we assess the overall risk of a dividend cut as:

Conclusion

If the company can get the same cap rate on its entire portfolio as it did on the partial asset sale, there is some serious upside here. In the absence of a complete sale though, please prepare for another dividend cut within 12 months. The FAD metric is barely covering the dividend today and post the Q1-2020 transaction even that will fall short of the dividend unless the company starts using zero dollars in its "routine" capital expenditures category. Real cash flow is terrible and we wish the longs Godspeed on this.

While SNR did not make it to our Buy list, a few select REITs did! Join us today and get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, our bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 3,400 members. Our aim is to generate immediate high income. We recently launched our all-Preferred Stock & Bond portfolio for safe high-yields ahead of a weaker economy and market volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.



Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



TIPRANKS: SELL