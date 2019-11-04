Battle Of The Limited-Service-Lodging REITs

The yields are certainly enticing today, but this means that investors should become more tactical in their strategies, and place a high degree of emphasis on QUALITY and VALUE.

In this low yield environment, we are beginning to take a closer look at the lodging REIT sector.

Our strategy for picking winners is to select REITs that are not just safe but also have favorable growth prospects.

Beginning in 2019 we decided to pullback from the Lodging REIT sector by issuing an “underweight” recommendation. This doesn’t mean that we were avoiding the hotel landlords altogether, we simply opted to shirt our attention to the higher growth sectors like cell towers, data centers, and industrial.

That proved to be a good bet, as these three categories have out-performed year-to-date, as expressed by their P/FFO valuation (as viewed below):

By carefully selecting the highest-quality growth REITs, our core portfolio (known as the Durable Income Portfolio) has performed well year-to-date (as viewed below). Our strategy for picking winners is to select REITs that are not just safe but also have favorable growth prospects.

Source: iREIT

Keeping in mind that growth REITs are viewed by investors as having the ability to increase FFO (funds from operations) faster than other REITs, and like the “trifecta” sectors above (cell towers, data centers, and industrial), they are enjoying the boom phase – driven by technology – in which they boost rental rates and occupancy rapidly.

Conversely, we have become more bearish with the property sectors, like lodging, that aren’t growing as fast.

However, in this low yield environment, we are beginning to take a closer look at the lodging REIT sector, recognizing that this category could offer opportunities, if the investor understands the risk and reward characteristics for the subsectors.

Photo Source

Limited Service Hotels

Smith Travel Research (or STR), a leader in data collection for the lodging industry, categorizes the hotel industry into six segments known as “chain scales”: Luxury, Upper-upscale, Upscale, Midscale (with food and beverage), Midscale (without food and beverage), and Economy. These chain scales are based on the actual system-wide-average room rates of the major chains. However, many Lodging REITs cross the line within these various segments, and that’s why we decided to write a series of articles to break down the categories into three distinct buckets: (1) limited service, (2) select/full service, and (3) specialty/boutique. Today we will commence with limited service lodging REITs.

According to U.S. Hotel Appraisals, “the services and amenities offered to guests of limited-service hotels are typically simple” and “in today’s market a limited-service hotel’s range of amenities might include a business center, a fitness room, a guest laundry facility, a market pantry, an indoor and/or outdoor pool and whirlpool, and small meeting rooms.”

Photo SourceWe recently wrote an article on CorePoint Lodging (CPLX), the only “budget limited service hotel” in our coverage spectrum. You may recall that CorePoint was spun out of Blackstone Group (BX) as the company was a stakeholder in La Quinta Holdings, Inc.

We initiated a “spec buy” on CPLG on August 28th citing the “large and fragmented market in the midscale and upper midscale segments that presents CPLG with a unique opportunity to continue scaling its portfolio over time”. Since that time, shares have surged over 16%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Today we will focus on the “pure play” limited service lodging REITs that offer “many of the same high-quality amenities that guests would expect from full-service hotels, with one significant difference: limited-service hotels lack a dedicated, revenue-producing food and beverage component.”

Keep in mind however that limited-service hotels “typically have the lowest operating costs of all segments because they don't offer catering services or multiple restaurants”. Also, “room rates are typically on the lower end of the scale as well, because demand for limited-service properties generally comes from price-sensitive commercial and leisure travelers.”

Why Limited Service?

Source: APLE Investor Presentation

The majority of limited-service brands target the price point of $75 per night or less; however, the higher quality of certain brands’ product offering and finish-out can command a premium. As illustrated below, a limited service hotel generates much more free cash flow as a result of the lower operating expenses:

Source: APLE Investor Presentation

Chatham Lodging

Chatham Lodging (CLDT) is the smallest of the limited service lodging REITs with a market cap of $858 million and total enterprise value of $1.45 billion. The company owns 40 hotels in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a 10.3% non-controlling interest in a JV with Colony NorthStar (CLNS) that owns 47 hotels.

Chatham is based in West Palm Beach and the company has a coastal preference with 42% of the portfolio located on the West Coast and 28% in the Northeast (the 2nd highest exposure to West Coast markets of all U.S. lodging REITs).

Source: CLDT Investor Presentation

At the end of Q3-19 Chatham had around $164 million of remaining availability on the line of credit ($86 drawn down) and total outstanding debt of $574.9 million. The company said that its “weighted average cost of debt was 4.5%, and the weighted average debt maturity is 4.2 years”.

Source: CLDT Investor Presentation

Chatham generated solid Q3 earnings results, AFFO per share was $.60, beating consensus by $.05 (was $.55 per share) and Adjusted EBITDA was $39.4 million (consensus was $37.8 million). The company reported a RevPAR decline of .50% offset by an occupancy increase of 80 bps. On the earnings call the CEO said,

“We're continuing to find ways and look for ways to enhance our operating results and enhance our free cash flow as we look forward to 2020 and work with Island in setting the budgets for 2020.”

As a result of Q3 performance, Chatham increased guidance as follows: full year adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be $128.7 million to $131.1 million, and full year FFO is now expected to be $85.4 million to $86.8 million - an increase of $500,000 or $0.01 per share at the midpoint.

Source: CLDT Investor Presentation

Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties (INN) has a market cap of $1.3 billion and total enterprise value of $2.06 billion. The company owns 70 hotels (10.803 rooms) located in high-barrier to entry markets.

The company focuses on hotels located in markets in which the company has broad experience, and which exhibit various demand generators, such as business and corporate headquarters, shopping centers, airports, and tourist areas. Around 89% of the portfolio is positioned in the top 50 MSAs (metropolitan statistical areas) and approximately 96% is located within the top 100 MSAs.

Source: INN Investor Presentation

As referenced previously, the main appeals of limited service hotels as compared to full service is the segment's lower operating costs, which are also typically easier to control.

As viewed below, high-quality hotels with efficient operating models and lower cost structures continue to drive superior margins. Select-service hotels often achieve net operating income margins north of 30%.

Source: INN Investor Presentation

Summit has been upgrading the portfolio quality through the acquisition of hotels with strong growth profiles while disposing of less-strategic hotels. This recycling strategy has allowed the company to redeploy capital into hotels that it believes have greater growth potential and better overall risk adjusted returns.

As of Q2-19 the balance sheet appeared well positioned with over $400 million of liquidity and zero debt maturities until the end of 2022 (with an average remaining term of nearly five years).

Source: INN Investor Presentation

At the end of Q2-19 the company had total debt of $834 million, with a weighted average interest rate of 4.21%.The management team pointed out (in Q2-19) that it had “made great progress on (THE) capital recycling program with the sale of eight hotels year-to-date for a combined sales price of $146.6 million, which has reduced net debt to trailing adjusted EBITDAre to approximately 4.2x on a pro forma basis.”

Source: INN Investor Presentation

Also in Q2-19 Summit’s pro forma hotel EBITDA was $55.2 million (+2.7% increase from Q2-18) and hotel EBITDA margins were 39.0%, with modest pro forma RevPAR growth of 1.2%. Notably, FFO per share fell by 6.7% (to $.37) as a result of asset sales.

The company updated full year guidance for adjusted FFO from $1.20 to $1.28 per share and adjusted EBITDAre from $179.6 million to $187.9 million, “which reflects the midpoint of both guidance ranges being increased to account for the pending acquisition and joint venture”.

Source: INN Investor Presentation

Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) has a market cap of $3.7 billion and total enterprise value of $5.228 billion. The company owns 234 hotels (30,046 rooms) in 34 states and 87 markets, making the company the largest limited service-focused REITs.

APLE Investor Presentation

Apple also has highly concentrated brand ownership with Hilton (NYSE:HLT) (52%) and Marriott (NYSE:MAR) (48%) and is ranked among the top five largest owners for both Hilton and Marriott. This brand affiliation is beneficial because it provides cost efficiencies and volume purchasing discounts.

APLE Investor Presentation

At the end of Q2-19 Apple has $232 available on its credit facility and total debt to capitalization of just 28%. The company’s weighted debt maturities are five years with a weighted average interest rate of 4%.

Total debt (as of Q2-19) was $1.4 billion, comprised of approximately $462 million and property level debt (secured by 299 hotels) and $928 million outstanding on the unsecured credit facility.

APLE Investor Presentation

In Q2-19 Apple increased RevPAR 1.1% and comparable hotels RevPAR was virtually flat at a nominal decline of 0.1%. Adjusted EBITDA was declined 3% and the comparable hotels' adjusted hotel EBITDA margin was 39.6%, down 40 basis points. On the earnings call, Justin Knight, the CEO, explained,

“Our relatively young geographically diverse portfolio of branded market leading rooms focused hotels, combined with our in-house expertise, flexible management contract structure and diligent collaboration with our third party managers, have enabled us to help mitigate the impact of the supply growth, as well as comp free level cost pressures in labor, property taxes and insurance.”

APLE Investor Presentation

Compare and Contrast

Now let’s take a closer look at these REITs and their fundamentals:

Using our R.I.N.O. scoring model (above), you can see that Apple, Chatham, and Summit score in the middle of the pack in terms of QUALITY. However, valuation (based on P/FFO) is attractive. Let’s take a closer look at the dividend yield:

As you can see, Apple has the highest dividend (of the pure play limited service REITs) and Summit has the lowest. However, recognize that Summit has a better (wider) payout ratio (based on FFO).

Source: INN Investor Presentation

As I mentioned earlier, one of the reasons that we opted to underweight Lodging REITs is because of lack of dividend growth. Let’s take a closer look at the sector:

As you can see, there’s not much to get excited about of you’re a growth investor. Let’s take a closer look at the FFO per share history (and forecast) for these three limited service REITs:

Source: iREIT

Again, nothing exciting. Now let’s examine the dividend history (and estimates):

Chatham’s growth has slowed down quite a bit since 2017 and Apple has never raised its dividend since listing (its non-traded REIT). However, Summit has generated steady growth, while transforming the portfolio to higher quality properties.

And of course, Mr. Market recognizes that Summit is doing things right:

Yet, even with Summit’s price appreciation year-to-date, we believe the company deserves to be trading in-line with its closest peers. As viewed below, Summit trades at a discount to Chatham (10.3 P/FFO) and Apple (10.0x P/FFO).

Oh, by the way, we wrote back in November 2018 that “we expect this select-service REIT to outperform in 2019” and we upgraded the company to a Strong Buy. With such strong growth year-to-date, we have since moved Summit to a BUY.

Source: FAST Graphs

We still own shares in Apple and Chatham, but we have made Lodging less of a focus, recognizing that growth is stagnant, and that the sector has become less attractive compared with the higher growth categories. The yields are certainly enticing today, but this means that investors should become more tactical in their strategies, and place a high degree of emphasis on QUALITY and VALUE.

Q3-19 Earnings: APLE reports Nov 5th and INN reports Nov 6th.

CLPG reports Nov 13th.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

The Cat Is Out Of The Bag... Or Shall We Say, R.I.N.O. We are set to launch our new REIT scoring model we call R.I.N.O. that stands for REIT Indicator Numerically Optimized. Subscribers to iREIT on Alpha will get access to RINO and over 125 REITs screened by QUALITY and VALUE. Our research is powered by qualitative data analysis that provides a decisive edge to achieve superior portfolio results.

Sign up for the 2-Week Free Trial By Clicking Here Today

Disclosure: I am/we are long aple, cldt, CPLG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.