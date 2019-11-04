Hexcel Corporation: Sentiment Pressured By 737 Max Uncertainty

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) is a leading manufacturer of composites for the aerospace, defense, and other industrial markets. The products are diverse across a number of advanced materials like carbon fiber and specialty fabrics used in a range of applications. Growth has been strong over the past decade fueled by growing adoption of composites in key components particularly within aircraft replacing traditional heavier weight metals. Hexcel's stock has been a big winner, up about 65% in the past three years with steady growth and firming profitability. This article recaps the latest earnings release and our view on where the stock is headed next.

HXL Q3 Earnings Recap

Hexcel Corp. reported Q3 earnings on October 21st with non-GAAP EPS of $0.90 which was $0.02 ahead of expectations. GAAP EPS of $0.93 also beat estimates. On the other hand, revenues of the quarter up 5.9% year over year to $572.5 million missed the consensus by $26.4m. The Commercial Aerospace segment, which represents 67.4% of total sales, increased by a relatively muted 3.4% y/y.

This quarter the revenue increase was supported by the Airbus (OTCPK:OTCPK:EADSF) A320neo and Boeing (BA) 787 production, while overall growth was dragged lower by reduced demand from the Boeing 737 MAX which has presented a lower monthly build rate. The Space & Defense segment has been a growth driver and revenues this quarter increased by 21.5% y/y, supported by orders for the Lockheed Martin (LMT) F-35 fighter jet.

Firm-wide, the gross margin increased to 27.6% from 26.5% last year, which in combination with tight cost control, drove a higher operating margin of 19.2% compared to 17.9% last year. The EBITDA margin of 21.5% in Q3 and 23.93% over the trailing twelve months has climbed higher steadily in recent years along with free cash flow.

In terms of guidance, Hexcel revised its revenue target slightly lower to a range between $2.34 and $2.4 billion, from a previous $2.375 to $2.475bn, citing uncertainties related to the Boeing 737 MAX production. Free cash flow guidance at "greater than $250 million" if confirmed would represent an increase from $237 in 2018 and $151 million in 2017 as a strong point for the company. Management made the following comments in the conference call:

We continue to see growth in Commercial Aerospace although slowed by the effects of the Boeing 737 MAX grounding. The decrease in MAX production did not significantly affect our sales during the first half of the year as we benefited from a few Boeing suppliers taking advantage of the grounding to catch up and build inventory in Q2. However, as the grounding extended, the channel inventory grew, and as Q3 progressed, more than two thirds of our Boeing 737 MAX ships sales were affected by the lower build rates. Today, we remain optimistic for a Boeing 737 MAX return to service and resumption of growth with higher production levels following regulatory approvals. Unfortunately, the uncertain timing of return to service has pushed sales to the right and required us to revise our sales guidance for the year as you read in our release last night.

The other development in the quarter was an update to the capital deployment. Hexcel has repurchased $66.9 million over the first nine months of 2019 and still has $318 million remaining under the authorized share repurchase program. The company ended the quarter with a strong liquidity position considering a current ratio of 2.24x.

HXL Analysis And Forward-Looking Commentary

Hexcel reached an all-time high of $87 in late August and is since down about 14% from that level. We think some of that weakness is related to industry sentiment surrounding ongoing uncertainties from the impact of the Boeing 737 MAX fleet grounding and reduced build rate. Next to the Airbus A220/320 aircraft with an OEM backorder of 6,203 aircraft, the Boeing 737 is the second most important aircraft for Hexcel with an OEM backlog of 4,592. There is an expectation that the aircraft can regain industry certification in early 2020 but it remains to be seen how it will impact the production timetable.

Valuation

Taking a look at valuation multiples, a current P/E ratio at 21.5x and an EV to EBITDA multiple of 13.1x are relatively reasonable considering an expectation for earnings growth above double digits for the next three years. On the other hand, the ratios here are slightly more concerning considering they are above the historical 5-year and 10-year average for the company, even in context that revenue growth has slowed. Earnings are still strong, but we like to see multiples expansion coinciding with top-line growth acceleration. In this regard, the stock has a lower margin for error going forward before it begins to appear expensive.

Based on management guidance for 2019 EPS, which is within the market consensus estimate, Hexcel is set to grow earnings this year about 12% and about 9%-10% for each of the next two years. Essentially, the stock has slowing revenue growth, but stronger margins and tight cost controls are driving EPS.

The company's free cash flow target of $250 million for this year could grow to average $388 million per year through 2023 considering management's midterm guidance of free cash flow at $1.8 billion between 2019 and 2013. Indeed, this is one of the most positive aspects of the stock as an investment which also represents flexibility going forward to raise the dividend.

Since initiating a quarterly dividend back in 2015, HXL has increased the rate every year since to reach a current $0.17 per share which yields 0.8%. Considering the annualized amount represents a payout of about $57 million, or a 22% payout ratio on this year's free cash flow guidance, we see room for further dividend growth around 10% for each of the next three years. We like HXL as a dividend growth stock but more cautious on the share price at current levels.

Risks

The main risks here beyond a global cyclical slowdown come down to operating developments of Hexcel's key customers. In many ways, the future of Hexcel is tied to the growth and success of companies like Boeing, Airbus and defense contractors. The current imbroglio with the 737 MAX remains a fluid and fast-changing development as the fleet remains grounded awaiting regulatory approvals. It remains to be seen if the model's market demand and existing order book face long-lasting repercussions, even if the fleet returns to operation in the year ahead. To the upside, a faster than expected global certification to the 737 should result in more positive sentiment in support of growth expectations for HXL.

Takeaway

We balance a recognition of Hexcel's market leadership position, strong earnings, and expectations of growing free cash flow against our view that valuation multiples remain at a premium level. We expect shares to trade with higher volatility as the 737 situation weighs on sentiment. We rate shares of HXL as a hold with higher risks in the near term with potential downside to current quarter growth and earnings estimates.

