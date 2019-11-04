Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/31/19

Includes: AGO, CALA, DBD, FPRX, OPK
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/31/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are now rising off a seasonal low point. The number of insider trades will continue increasing into November and stay strong until the third week of December. We're entering high season for using insider data in the investing process.

----------------------

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX);
  • Diebold Nixdorf (DBD);
  • Calithera Biosciences (CALA), and;
  • Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • OPKO Health (OPK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Mayville Engineering Company (MEC);
  • Biolase (BIOL);
  • Procter & Gamble (PG);
  • Levi Strauss (LEVI);
  • KeyCorp New (KEY);
  • Instructure Inc. (INST);
  • ExlService Holdings (EXLS);
  • Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD);
  • Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST), and;
  • Centene Corp. (CNC).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

  • Stryker Corp. (SYK);
  • O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY), and;
  • StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Cabaletta Bio (CABA).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Bvf Partners LP

BO

Calithera Biosciences

CALA

B

$6,310,612

2

5am Ventures V

BO

Cabaletta Bio

CABA

JB*

$4,999,995

3

Axar Capital Mgt

DIR, BO

StoneMor Partners

STON

JB*

$3,925,660

4

Feldstein Andrew T

FO

Assured Guaranty Ltd.

AGO

B

$1,076,046

5

Feinberg Larry N

BO

Biolase

BIOL

JB*

$999,983

6

Frost Phillip Md

CEO, CB, BO

OPKO Health

OPK

B

$288,533

7

Schmid Gerrard

CEO, DIR

Diebold Nixdorf

DBD

B

$194,446

8

Bvf Partners LP

BO

Five Prime Therapeutics

FPRX

B

$113,814

9

Christen Timothy L

DIR

Mayville Engineering Company

MEC

B

$111,798

10

Anton Arthur F

DIR

Diebold Nixdorf

DBD

B

$68,202

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Peltz Nelson

DIR

Procter & Gamble

PG

S

$266,968,592

2

Haas Walter J

BO

Levi Strauss

LEVI

AS,S

$9,865,868

3

Miller Adam L

CEO, DIR

Cornerstone OnDemand

CSOD

AS

$4,771,283

4

Portera Joseph P

VP

Costco Wholesale Corp.

COST

S

$4,221,735

5

Lobo Kevin

CB, CEO

Stryker Corp.

SYK

AS

$4,160,121

6

Kapoor Rohit

CEO, VCB, DIR

ExlService Holdings

EXLS

AS

$3,453,005

7

Harris Paul N

GC

KeyCorp New

KEY

S

$3,214,875

8

Ditmore Robert K

DIR

Centene Corp.

CNC

AS

$3,036,179

9

Wooten Rosalie Oreilly

DIR

O'Reilly Automotive

ORLY

S

$2,184,398

10

Coates Joshua L

DIR

Instructure Inc.

INST

AS

$1,839,590

Source: InsiderInsights.com |Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.