Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/31/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/31/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are now rising off a seasonal low point. The number of insider trades will continue increasing into November and stay strong until the third week of December. We're entering high season for using insider data in the investing process.

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX);

Diebold Nixdorf (DBD);

Calithera Biosciences (CALA), and;

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

OPKO Health (OPK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Mayville Engineering Company (MEC);

Biolase (BIOL);

Procter & Gamble (PG);

Levi Strauss (LEVI);

KeyCorp New (KEY);

Instructure Inc. (INST);

ExlService Holdings (EXLS);

Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD);

Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST), and;

Centene Corp. (CNC).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

Stryker Corp. (SYK);

O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY), and;

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Cabaletta Bio (CABA).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Bvf Partners LP BO Calithera Biosciences CALA B $6,310,612 2 5am Ventures V BO Cabaletta Bio CABA JB* $4,999,995 3 Axar Capital Mgt DIR, BO StoneMor Partners STON JB* $3,925,660 4 Feldstein Andrew T FO Assured Guaranty Ltd. AGO B $1,076,046 5 Feinberg Larry N BO Biolase BIOL JB* $999,983 6 Frost Phillip Md CEO, CB, BO OPKO Health OPK B $288,533 7 Schmid Gerrard CEO, DIR Diebold Nixdorf DBD B $194,446 8 Bvf Partners LP BO Five Prime Therapeutics FPRX B $113,814 9 Christen Timothy L DIR Mayville Engineering Company MEC B $111,798 10 Anton Arthur F DIR Diebold Nixdorf DBD B $68,202

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Peltz Nelson DIR Procter & Gamble PG S $266,968,592 2 Haas Walter J BO Levi Strauss LEVI AS,S $9,865,868 3 Miller Adam L CEO, DIR Cornerstone OnDemand CSOD AS $4,771,283 4 Portera Joseph P VP Costco Wholesale Corp. COST S $4,221,735 5 Lobo Kevin CB, CEO Stryker Corp. SYK AS $4,160,121 6 Kapoor Rohit CEO, VCB, DIR ExlService Holdings EXLS AS $3,453,005 7 Harris Paul N GC KeyCorp New KEY S $3,214,875 8 Ditmore Robert K DIR Centene Corp. CNC AS $3,036,179 9 Wooten Rosalie Oreilly DIR O'Reilly Automotive ORLY S $2,184,398 10 Coates Joshua L DIR Instructure Inc. INST AS $1,839,590

Source: InsiderInsights.com |Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.