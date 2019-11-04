Camping World Has Been Left For Dead

Image credit

Camping World (CWH) has had a really tough go of it in the past two years. One glance at the chart below tells you all you need to know; shares that traded in late 2017 in excess of $40 can now be had for less than a Hamilton. Shares continue to be punished as we appear to be nearing the end of the years long bull market in RV sales, and other RV-related companies suffer the same fate as Camping World. However, if you don't believe the long-term market for RVs is dead, Camping World still looks fairly attractive at current prices. I recognize there are issues, but I'm suggesting the risk is lower than the reward at $9 per share.

Recent results driving a lower share price

Recent results have shown continued deterioration in results in terms of revenue growth, but more concerning than that is the company's margin issues. Obviously, any company that is seeing reduced demand for its product tends to suffer margin contraction as pricing is the easiest way to build demand; one lowers prices to move product, thereby reducing the amount of profit it generates, all else equal. That is where we find Camping World and investors have severely punished the stock as a result.

Still, results for the first half of this year have hardly been disastrous. Revenue is up about 1% as declining new vehicle revenue is essentially offset by stronger used vehicle revenue. This brings with it lower average selling prices, which implies Camping World must sell more vehicles to generate the same amount of revenue, but it has been able to do so thus far, so I don't see this as a huge red flag. Mix is changing, and investors sometimes have a difficult time with that, but the numbers don't suggest Camping World has enormous revenue issues, as one may be forgiven for thinking after looking at the share price.

I'd also point out that the company is seeing strong revenue growth from its Good Sam, product and service revenue, and finance and insurance revenue. These non-retail revenue streams continue to perform very well, and are helping to mitigate some of the lost revenue from lower new vehicle sales. In total, while new vehicle sales are a concern, Camping World has lots of revenue streams, and many of them continue to perform well. Results this year haven't been gangbusters by any means, but they have been good enough given the very low expectations priced into shares.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts have Camping World's revenue rising slowly over the next couple of years, which I think is quite reasonable given that it is opening and acquiring new stores, and that its non-retail revenue continues to grow nicely. The company recently announced a retail strategy shift wherein it will divest or upgrade locations that cannot sell and/or service RVs, which it sees as its core business, and this should result in up to 27 and 37 closures/divestitures. This is a temporary headwind given that these locations necessarily produce far less revenue than stores that do sell and service RVs, so this should be fine longer-term.

Camping World's issue thus far this year has been margins, as a number of costs have grown more quickly than revenue, and thereby depleted the company's ability to generate profits. New vehicle costs have fallen meaningfully in the first half of the year, but that was more than offset by rising costs for used vehicles, service revenue, and SG&A costs, which have risen 8% year-over-year in the first half. This has crushed operating profits from $163 million in last year's first half, to $107 million in 2019's first half.

This is certainly not a great look and it is why the share price has been mercilessly hammered in recent months. However, Camping World's plan to rationalize its store base, in addition to continuing to acquire/open new stores, should help bring costs back in line with prior levels.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts see EPS rebounding to more normalized levels beginning next year, with consensus just over a dollar. However, the sharp rebound continues after that, climbing to ~$1.50 in calendar 2021. This is the opportunity in Camping World; shares are being priced like it will only earn 50 cents in EPS forever when I don't see that as a reasonable expectation.

A favorable valuation drives a strong return outlook

I recognize that Camping World has margin issues, but I also think its plan to fix the store base to meet its long-term strategic goal of building its business around RVs should help improve that. SG&A costs are a concern and they may continue to be a bit ugly while the store base transition is ongoing. However, I think investors are focusing far too much on short-term issues and ignoring the long-term potential of this company.

Camping World will always have cyclical results because it caters to consumers that are buying discretionary, expensive items. RVs are not something anyone needs; they are recreational purchases, and they cost many thousands of dollars. That lends itself to some cyclicality, and while that is off putting to some, when we are at or near the bottom of a cycle, as it would appear we are now by looking at EPS estimates above, you can pick up a great company for a cheap price.

I think that's where we are today with Camping World. There are issues, but management's plan to fix the store base to meet its strategic goals should help. If Camping World can get anywhere near $1.50 in EPS two years from now, shares should be much higher than they are today. I think the days of the stock being valued at 30 times earnings or more are over, but when earnings bottom and then begin to rise, it is quite reasonable to see 12 to 15 times earnings. That would imply a share price of about $12 to $15 next year, and more like $18 to $22 in the year after.

Camping World is not without risks. If RV sales completely collapse, profits will suffer, and the reflation of margins will be delayed. However, it looks like so much bad news is priced in today that the risk/reward is skewed towards bulls. I think Camping World, barring a total disaster in the upcoming Q3 report, should be in a good spot in the next couple of years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.