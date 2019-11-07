Forget The Recession - These 2 High Yielding Stocks Win No Matter What

Now is time to put capital to work in defensive high income producing investments. We present two stocks that we expect to produce strong returns regardless.

It is impossible to time a recession but preparing for it is essential.

We are likely to be very close to a recession.

A recession is coming… We cannot predict its exact timing, but we know that:

Recessions generally occur every 5-10 years.

When unemployment rates hit 4-5% figures.

And when the yield curve becomes inverted.

Each of these factors combined together is a powerful signal that has accurately predicted recessions in the past. Today, we are 11 years into the expansion, unemployment is below 4% for the first time since 1969, and the yield curve recently inverted for the first time in a decade.

At the same time, investors are rightfully concerned because stocks, bonds, real estate, and all other major asset classes appear richly priced even as we get closer and closer to the edge of the cliff:

Recession-related articles are very popular during these times. Each market pundit offers their recommendation for investments to avoid, and others to favor to ride out the anticipated downcycle.

My favorite sector for the next recession is real estate. REITs to be more specific. A REIT is a company that invests in income-producing real estate. They are generally publicly traded and provide a vehicle to invest in real estate without having to go out and buy properties yourself. Moreover, they are diversified, liquid and professionally managed.

At the exception of the great financial crisis (which was caused by a housing crash and overleverage), REITs have historically been very resilient to recessions and materially outperformed most other sectors of the market.

Researchers from Cohen & Steers (CNS) note that: "REITs have outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 7% annually in late-cycle periods since 1991 and have offered meaningful downside protection in recessions, underscoring the potential value of defensive, lease-based revenues and high dividend yields in an environment of heightened uncertainty."

This result also makes perfect sense when you consider that REITs generate highly consistent and predictable income from long-term leases. These leases will often range from 5-10 years and so cash flow remains fairly stable through downcycles. Even during the sharpest real estate crash of mankind, the same-store NOI of REITs dropped by just 2%. Most tenants kept paying their rents in full and on time:

Today, this resilience is compounded to an even higher level because:

REIT balance sheets are stronger than ever before.

Fundamentals remain very healthy.

The macro backdrop favors REITs.

REIT valuations are reasonable compared to other sectors.

Put simply, REITs are exactly where you want to be in a recession. They won't save you from a bear market, but they can add resilience, income and diversity to your portfolio.

With that said, not all REITs will do. Some are more cyclical than others. And most importantly, some are more exposed to the potential consequences of a trade war. At High Yield Landlord, we are very selective and only pick one REIT for every 10 that we cover:

Below we shortly outline the investment theses and last quarter results of two high yielding REITs that will win - regardless of the anticipated recession.

Medical Properties Trust (MPW): Hospital Investments

Medical Properties Trust is our one and only Healthcare REIT investment at the moment. The reason why we favor MPW over other alternatives is because:

Superior Cap Rates: Most REITs compete for properties in the 5-7% cap rate range. MPW is able to target greater cap rates at closer to 8% by specializing in hospitals - a property type that is mostly ignored by the investment community.

Resilience in Late Cycle: People need hospitals - regardless of economic conditions. MPW's tenants are healthy and enjoy strong rent coverage ratios. If we were to go into a recession tomorrow, we would expect the cash flow to remain stable - allowing to pay a sustainable 5.5% dividend yield.

Strong Acquisition Pipeline: As the only "pure-play" Hospital REIT, MPW enjoys valuable relationships with operators to conduct sale and leaseback transactions. With a strong acquisition pipeline and the capital to fund it, we expect above average external growth in the coming years.

The company is on track to deliver monumental results in 2019. During the last quarter:

It beat on FFO and revenue expectations. It also slightly boosted its full year guidance.

The company has massively overachieved on its acquisition targets with $3.4 billion of announced transactions, a 37% growth rate year to date. Even better, all of this will be immediately accretive given the access to low cost of capital.

It successfully raised $900 million of 4.625% senior notes due 2029. In comparison, the cap rates are at roughly 8% for its acquisitions.

With the last acquisitions, the credit quality and diversification of the portfolio have considerably improved. The exposure to the largest tenant is down from 40% to 30% since the start of the year.

The investment story was already strong in MPW, but with these new acquisitions, the story is only getting better. We also love the recent expansion to more global markets including the UK and Switzerland which have very favorable demographics for hospitals. With such healthy spreads, and defensive properties, we believe that MPW is a near certain future outperformer - regardless of whether we go into a recession or not.

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC): Net Lease Investments

Going into the second quarter, SRC was our largest REIT position in the entire Portfolio. This is because SRC is a very simple story and we are very confident in its prospects for long-term outperformance:

Deep Discount to Peers: The company is nearly identical to Realty Income (O) - the gold standard of net lease REITs - but trades at a 35% discount.

Clear Catalyst: The discount is the result of an external management agreement that will soon be terminated. Otherwise, the portfolio is predominantly low-risk net lease properties with +10-year leases and automatic rent increases.

Strong Total Return Proposal: Without any FFO multiple expansion, SRC is in a good place to generate close to double digit returns with a 5.5% dividend yield and 3-4% annual growth. However, once the external agreement is finally terminated, we expect SRC to close its valuation gap to peers - leading to another 20-30% of price appreciation.

SRC came out with blowout results that sent the shares higher by over 5%. This increase came after having already returned us ~70% since our initial investment in 2017. We used this as an opportunity to sell half of our position - not because we lost confidence in the investment - but because the size of our position was getting too large.

SRC beat on FFO and Revenue expectations by a large margin. This is what the market liked the most here.

They have finally reached a share price that allows them to follow the same growth model as other successful net lease REITs such as Realty Income. They are now able to raise significant amounts of equity capital and reinvest it at accretive spreads.

They also earned the much-anticipated credit upgrade to BBB/stable from S&P - which will allow them to reduce cost of debt.

Overall, equity + debt, they raised $533 million and deployed $293 million into new investment opportunities.

Achieving a competitive cost of capital is a crucial turning point for SRC. Now that SRC has achieved this and made it clear to the market, the secret is out and the share price has greatly appreciated. The company is not as opportunistic as it once was, but there remains some meat on the bone for further outperformance at ~14x FFO - compared to 25x FFO for Realty Income.

It's by targeting this type of defensive, yet undervalued REITs that we aim to outperform in today's volatile and uncertain environment.

As of today, our Core Portfolio has a 7.4% dividend yield with a conservative 68% payout ratio. Beyond the dividends, the core holdings are trading substantially below intrinsic value at just 9.2x Cash Flow - providing both margin of safety and capital appreciation potential.

Bottom Line

With the recession getting closer and closer by the day, we believe that REITs provide an attractive refuge for consistent income and lower volatility.

MPW and SRC are both particularly defensive and make great portfolio additions in times of market uncertainty. No matter what, we believe that these two REITs are set for long-term outperformance and high income generation.

