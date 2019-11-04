A Merger Of Peugeot And Fiat Chrysler Makes A Great Deal Of Sense

Also, both companies face the challenge of coming up with more carbon neutral and autonomous solutions which is easier achieved with joined forces than alone.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) - hereafter referred to as "FCA" - and Peugeot SA (OTCPK:PEUGF;OTC:PUGOF;OTCPK:PUGOY) -"PSA" - reached an agreement to pursue a merger of equals. Under the terms of the agreement shareholders of each of the respective companies would own half of the combined entity. Said entity would be the fourth largest car company in the world in terms of unit sales. It could even claim the third place if the alliance partners Renault SA (OTC:RNSDF;OTCPK:RNLSY) and Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:NSANY;OTCPK:NSANF) would be counted separately.

A merger makes a great deal of sense economically as the companies do not only have complementary strengths and weaknesses but would also be able to better face the challenges posed by the need to come up with solutions for more carbon neutral and autonomous transportation solutions, if they were to join forces. Furthermore, I believe that the leadership styles are compatible. Below, I will explain in more detail why I believe that a merger would be beneficial to both partners and their respective shareholders as well as why I still see some risk factors endangering the deal.

The Structure Of The Transaction

First one should have a look at how exactly the merger would be structured. As alluded to above, it will be an all share transaction in which shareholders of the respective parties will end up owning 50 percent each of a new parent company under Dutch law.

The new company's board will consist of a total of 11 members with both sides appointing five of the initial members (designated chairman John Elkann being one of FCA's five appointees). The majority of the board is to consist of independent (defined as non-executive) directors. The CEO will also have a board seat. Since Carlos Tavares will hold the position, effectively the PSA will have a majority. There will be no carrying over of existing double voting rights attached to shares of either company.

Prior to the merger, FCA distributes a €5.5 billion special dividend and spin off robotics company Comau - which has an estimated value of about €250 million - to its shareholders. PSA will in turn spin off its 46.34 percent ownership of automotive supplier Faurecia SE (OTCPK:FURCF) to its shareholders which currently has a market value of about €2.65 billion.

Great Synergy Potential

I believe that a combination of PSA's and FCA's respective businesses makes a great deal of sense economically. There is potential for ample synergies. In total, the two companies estimate a potential of €3.7 billion in annual run-rate synergies based on the assumption that there will not be any plant closures. Said potential derives for example from more efficient allocation of resources and from enhanced purchasing capability in dealing with suppliers.

But arguably the most important factor is the possibility of share vehicle platforms, as well as powertrain and technology developments. Given that PSA has to technologically integrate Opel which it acquired from General Motors (GM) anyway the timing for such developments might be even more advantageous.

Notably the two companies are already partnering in the field of commercial vehicles and vans. For example the Peugeot Boxer and Fiat Ducato models share a virtually identical technical platform.

PSA build Peugeot Boxer. Source: Peugeot Professional

FCA's Fiat Ducato. Source: Fiat Professional

The existing platforms are complementary. FCA has been developing a new premium vehicle architecture that is used by its Alfa Romeo brand and might be the basis for future Maserati models as well. Access to this platform could help accelerate plans for the more upscale PSA offerings. On the other hand the PSA's architectures for rather compact passenger cars could help FCA's ailing Fiat brand (as well as maybe Lancia) big time.

PSA's best selling Peugeot 208. Source: Automobiles Peugeot

FCA's Alfa Romeo Giulia. Source: Alfa Romeo

PSA ad FCA would be fitting partners in terms of geography as well. While FCA is strong particularly strong in America - it generates about two thirds of its revenue in North America, where PSA is not present at all, achieving a market share of 12.1 percent as of Q3 -, PSA's European business is in much better shape, achieving industry leading margins in the volume segment while FCA is not operating profitably.

Access to FCA's existing network of dealerships would certainly be a considerable asset regarding an acceleration of the US market entry of PSA brands targeted for 2026. In turn PSA would be the right partner to form a leading player in Europe as well.

There is yet another factors to be considered. Both companies lag behind the competition regarding non-carbon mobility as well as autonomous driving. With their combined cashflows and scale they would be better armed for the challenge of closing the gap to competitors such as Volkswagen AG (VLKAY;OTCPK:VWAGY;OTC:VLKPF)Vor Toyota Motor Corp. (TM). Doing so would be inevitable for both PSA and FCA in the long run, regardless of a merger. While it will remain a challenging task nonetheless, at least it will be easier (and more affordable) to go about this together.

Cultural Fit

One factor that will surely help making a merger work is that the respective leadership style is somewhat similar. Carlos Tavares who will lead the combined company as CEO has a philosophy that in many aspects resembles that of the late Sergio Marchionne who had been leading FCA until days before his untimely passing last summer. Like Marchionne he has proven to be a most skilled expert for turnarounds and subsequent profitability improvements.

Carlos Tavares. Source: Groupe PSA

Tavares might be able to fill the void that Marchionne left behind. From FCA's point of view, appointing Tavares is less of a concession to be made than a problem to be solved (although it would be unfair not to recognize the decent work of current FCA CEO Mike Manley).

Financials

Both companies are profitable and achieve very competitive margins in their most important markets (although in the case of FCA Europe poses a considerable drag). PSA reported first half consolidated profit of €2.05 billion (+ 19.56 percent YoY). FCA adjusted net profit of €2.76 billion for the nine month period ended September 30th. The company sees itself on track to meet its target of a €6.7 billion adjusted EBIT for the full year.

They are thus well able to afford the €2.8 billion of merger costs that they are estimating. Going forward the merger is more likely to increase than reduce margins and it certainly reduces the adverse effect of necessary increases in R&D spending for carbon neutral and autonomous transportation. So financially it would be a very sound decision to proceed with a merger.

Risk Factors

While I am convinced of the mergers upside potential, I do nonetheless see a few risk factors that could get in the way of the deal. First and foremost, the French state owns a significant stake in PSA. Through BPIfrance it indirectly controls 12.23 percent of capital and 9.65 percent of voting rights. A similar shareholder structure already contributed to the break down of previous merger negotiations between FCA and Renault earlier this year.

An obstacle could arise from the fact that given the respective current market values it might appear as if FCA shareholders would profit to a higher degree than their PSA counterparts in a 50-50 merger. Especially given that the value of pre-transaction distributions would be higher in the case of FCA by about €3 billion. The French government might therefore have a keen political interest in fighting any deal which appears to be unfavorable to the French side (=PSA).

It should however be noted that French minister of finance Bruno Le Maire has spoken out in favor of the merger. Also the percentage of state ownership is considerably less than in the case of Renault. It might furthermore prove very helpful in this regard that PSA's current CEO will lead the combined company creating at least the appearance of French leadership.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I see great upside potential in a merger between PSA and FCA. Each company would profit from the other partner's respective strengths in terms of geography and product portfolio. Together, the two companies will also be in a better position to tackle the challenges of carbon neutral and autonomous driving.

While I do not yet consider the merger a done deal, I believe that it has good chances, better than previous attempts to merge FCA and Renault had. If it does I believe that shareholders of both partners will profit. However, I believe that FCA's owners will profit to an even higher degree relative to their PSA counterparts. In a 50-50 merger, FCA shareholders would effectively gain a higher percentage relative to the current value of the companies in exchange for PSA's leader taking the lead of the combined company. Yet given Carlos Tavares' qualities as a CEO, this is in fact not much of a concession to be made. Still, in absolute terms, shareholders of both PSA and FCA would be winners of a merger I believe.

