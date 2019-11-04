Zoom Video: Buy This Meeting Solutions Leader

Zoom Video Communications Inc's (Nasdaq:ZM) stock price has fallen roughly 37% from its 52-week high, mostly due to multiple adjustments. Despite the big drop in share price, I believe that Zoom is a leader in its space with growing switching costs. At $68, it is undervalued by roughly 28% based on my base-case assumptions.

Source: Google

Zoom has achieved great financial performance in recent quarters

With a strong value proposition, Zoom has achieved revenue growth above 100% in recent years. Revenue has grown from $61M in 2017 to $330M in 2019. Within the same period, gross margins have also expanded from 79% to 81%. Growth is also likely to continue, with a focus on return on investments made. This reassures investors that Zoom is not just burning cash into growth without careful thought on their potential returns. In their Q2 2020 transcript, Zoom CFO Kelly Steckelberg highlights their financial discipline:

Our philosophy here is that we're investing for growth with discipline and thought. So we are very careful about ensuring that every dollar we spend has an appropriate ROI.

Source: Zoom Q2 2020 Earnings Call Slides

Moreover, Zoom has been named a leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions. Being a leader helps Zoom acquire new customers in trying out at least one of its services before potentially expanding to other services. This helps to drive growth more efficiently than other companies in this space.

Source: Gartner

Beside switching costs, Zoom has a large total addressable market

Zoom uses a land-and-expand model targeting enterprises by first providing a meetings pilot before expanding to Zoom rooms and phone purchases. With the addition of zoomrooms and zoomphone, Zoom estimates its total addressable market (NYSE:TAM) at $43B. Since its revenues are less than 1% of its TAM, there is still a long runway for growth for Zoom.

Source: Zoom Analyst Day

As companies adopt more services using Zoom, they become more entrenched with time. Once Zoom proves that they are able to meet the meeting and communication needs of companies, companies become increasingly unlikely to switch even if cheaper competing services emerge. With the rate of innovation and disruptive changes across industries, companies are likely to trust Zoom to cater to their mission-critical workflows in meeting solutions. This is reflected in Zoom's high net dollar expansion rate of 130%+ for FY19.

Source: Zoom Analyst Day

Investment Risks

As Zoom broadens its platform to tackle its total addressable market, they are likely to face increased competition from other meeting and conference providers like Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). These players have a longer history working in this space with large customer bases. They also have huge resources to compete with Zoom, as seen from their investments made to transition their services towards the cloud platform.

There could also be potential security flaw issues like the one that happened recently. Data security is one of the most important aspects of organizations so Zoom has to constantly invest heavily in this aspect. Even one slip-up might have a permanent damaging dent on its reputation.

Zoom is undervalued based on my estimates

To value Zoom, I used a DCF model with the following assumptions:

1) Revenue growth at 55% for the next five years, then dropping to 2% in perpetuity, starting from the year 2025. The high growth rates in the first five years reflect Zoom's strength in the video meeting cloud space and track record of strong top-line growth. Coupled with a large and expanding total addressable market, Zoom should be able to execute high sales growth for at least the next five years. However, Zoom faces many potential competitors in this space and may experience some headwinds in growth if it is faced with execution issues.

2) Operating cash flow margin of 30% from 2024 onwards. Enterprise software players generally have high operating margins due to their high initial fixed costs and low incremental costs. Zoom should be focused on growth right now, so there is definitely room for margin expansion and operating leverage in the future. However, if competition heats up, Zoom might have to spend more on sales and marketing, which might create some short-term pressure on operating margins.

3) A sales-to-capital ratio of 2 is in line with its software peers. Developing software is not capital-intensive, so I estimate Zoom will be able to generate $2 of sales with every $1 in incremental capital.

4) Zoom has an initial weighted cost of capital of 8.13%, which stabilizes at 8% in the terminal year. The cost of capital should trend downwards as the company move towards further profitability.

Source: Author, using Zoom financials

The value I derived for Zoom is roughly $25B for the entire company. This represents a 28% upside from its current price. As with all DCFs for high-growth companies, my point estimate valuation of $87.30 is likely to have a large spread of possible outcomes. To overcome this shortcoming, I compare its pricing multiples against similar high-growth software companies.

Companies Price/Sales EV/Sales YOY Sales Growth (%) Operating Margin (%) Zoom 21 39 118 1.78 Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) 18.4 17.8 40 -7.34 Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) 26.7 27.64 41 -30 MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) 21.37 21.8 48.9 -32.2 Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) 14.38 16.2 54 -24

Source: Author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Zoom's price/sales ratio looks decent considering that it has the highest growth rate and is already profitable.

Source: Author, using Zoom financials

However, Zoom would be considered overvalued if sales growth falls below 45% for the next 5 years based on the table above. Potential investors have to decide if they believe Zoom will be able to execute according to my base-case assumptions in the long run. If competition turns out to be stronger than expected and pushes down future sales growth, the recent pullback might not make Zoom a screaming buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ZM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.