Allison Transmission Is A Buy

I thought I'd update my thesis on this name, given that the company has just announced. In my view, Mr. Market is too pessimistic here.

Since publishing my bullish piece on Allison Transmission (ALSN), the shares are down about 4.5%, and after announcing earnings are down about 7% on the day. Given that all big losses start out life as small losses, I thought I’d check in on the name to make sure that the wheels haven’t fallen off my thesis (forgive the pun). I’ll make this determination by reviewing the latest from the firm, and by looking at the stock itself. I’ll also offer an update on the options trade I recommended in my previous article. I'll state up front that I remain bullish on this name and recommend that investors buy at these levels.

Update

It seems the market was unimpressed by the 1% increase in net income relative to 2018 on basically flat revenue. If I had to hazard a guess, the shares are down post earnings announcement because the company has guided full year expectations lower.

Source: Company filings

According to the above, Allison is guiding revenue between .5% and 2.3% lower, and net income fully 10% to 13% lower than 2018. Even if this were the case, I don’t think it’s out of the ordinary for a company of this type, especially one that has grown so dramatically over the past several years. Additionally, I think investors would be wise to remember that the market is frequently “too pessimistic” about this name. This is evidenced by the fact that the company has beat expectations 100% of the time over the past two years.

Financial Update

A quick review of the financial history here indicates (to me at least) that Allison Transmission is a growth company with very strong cyclical tendencies. Over the past six years, for instance, revenue has grown at a CAGR of ~6%, and net income is up at a whopping CAGR of ~25.5% over the same time period. Additionally, the company is unique among many that I’ve reviewed because its capital structure is actually in better shape now than it was in 2013. Also, as of this past summer (figures for the quarter just ended aren’t yet available), management has treated shareholders very well in my estimation. Specifically, management has returned just over $3.2 billion to shareholders since 2013 ($580 million of this was in the form of dividends, the balance from stock buybacks).

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I remain convinced that the underlying business here is quite sound. The fact that revenue and net income are both higher during the first nine months of 2019 relative to the same period a year ago seems irrelevant, and the market is transfixed by the lower guidance in my view. That said, a great company can be a terrible investment if the price paid is too high. For that reason, I must spend some time talking about the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. I specifically want to answer the question: are these shares optimistically or pessimistically priced at the moment? If the market is too optimistic about a name, that company should be avoided, as long term returns are largely a function of the price paid, and if you buy at a premium, over time you will underperform. I judge whether the market is sanguine or not about a given company in a host of ways. Most simply, I compare the ratio of price to some measure of economic value (earnings, free cash etc.). Per that measure, it’s obvious that Allison Transmission is trading near multi year lows. The market is obviously not too optimistic here in my view.

Data by YCharts

The other way in which I judge the frothiness of a name is to look into the assumptions embedded in price. I do this by employing the methodology outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." Penman describes how an investor can use a standard finance formula (and the magic of high school algebra) to isolate the "g" (growth) variable to unpack what the market must be assuming about a given company. At the moment, Mr. Market is assuming that Allison Transmission is going to be growing at a rate of -2.3% going forward. I consider this to be excessively pessimistic in light of the history here. Thus, I think it reasonable to conclude that there's great value here, and that the market is, once again, underestimating this company.

Options As Alternative

In my previous article on this company, I suggested that people who are nervous about changing technology etc. sell the November 2019 ALSN puts with a strike of $40. At the time, the premium on offer was $1.80, and these are currently bid-asked at $.10-$.20, so that trade worked out rather well. Given that I’m still quite bullish on this name, I recommend a similar options strategy at the moment.

My favorite short put currently is the May put with a strike of $35. These are currently bid-asked at $.8-$.9. I consider these a win-win trade because if, as I suspect, the shares climb from these levels, the investor simply pockets the premium. If the shares continue to decline, the investor will be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price fully 21% below the current level. At that price, the yield would be ~1.75%, which I consider to be quite good.

Conclusion

I remain bullish about Allison Transmission. The company continues to perform well, and even if management isn't sandbagging the market, I consider their more muted guidance acceptable. Mr. Market obviously doesn't, though, and I think investors can take advantage of that pessimism. In my view, price and value can remain unmoored for some time, but will eventually, and inevitably, meet. For that reason, I recommend buying the shares at these levels.

For those who remain nervous, I think the put option strategy that I outlined previously, and have advocated for again, is compelling. If the shares rise or flatline from these levels, the investor simply pockets the premium, which is never a hardship. If the shares continue to drop in price, the investor will be obliged to buy, but will do so at a net price that is at a multi year low (the last time shares traded hands at $34.20 was December of 2016).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALSN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll also be selling the puts mentioned in this article.