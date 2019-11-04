Oversupply Plagues Public Storage

We see struggles ahead for the sector and PSA is worse positioned than peers.

The short thesis

Public Self Storage (PSA) is trading at a growth multiple despite fundamentals that are pointing toward negative growth for the foreseeable future. We see substantial margin compression as oversupply forces self-storage owners into mutually destructive competitive behavior. While much of our bear thesis applies to the entire sector, PSA appears to be the most shortable in terms of both valuation and strategic positioning.

Oversupply

The impending oversupply in the sector is not really in dispute. Annual deliveries of 40 to 70 million square feet have substantially overtaken absorption, leading to rising vacancy.

Source: Marcus and Millichap

Self-storage has historically been one of the most undersupplied sectors which has led to decades of rapid same store NOI growth as property owners were able to translate the demand for their space into both occupancy and rental rate growth. I believe the market is extrapolating this historical success into the future which is why the sector trades at such high multiples.

Source: SNL Financial

The high multiples are no longer warranted as the sector has fundamentally changed. There has been an adverse inflection point in which the undersupply has now become oversupply. The difference in performance will not be subtle. What has been decades of uninterrupted growth will become a struggle to maintain occupancy.

The analyst community is aware of the incoming supply and every conference call for the past couple years has been filled with discussion about which submarkets are getting hit the hardest and how the various REITs intend to deal with it.

The major data aggregators like Marcus and Millichap and Costar have accurately recorded the incoming supply and correctly deemed that it would overtake demand causing negative net absorption.

So why has the market not responded? Why do the self storage REITs still trade at an average multiple of 21X?

I think the lack of historical data is distorting the market’s view of what oversupply will do to profitability. The self storage sector has never been oversupplied in modern history until right now, so there is no precedent for what will happen. Thus, I think people are looking at the pie of self storage profits and assuming that same pie will be divided between more players.

If the profitability of the industry was $100, and 5% extra supply comes in, I think people are looking at it as the new 5% simply taking its share. In other words the incumbent properties would get $95 of the profits and the new developments will get the remaining $5.

If this is what actually happens, the future looks okay for the sector and they can eventually grow into their lofty multiples.

In my opinion, the impact of oversupply is far more profound. In addition to splitting the pie more ways, it will shrink the overall profits of the sector. The incumbents will be getting a smaller portion of a smaller pie.

Why?

Once competition crosses a certain level of intensity, mutually destructive behaviors begin to occur. The clearest example of this is advertising spend.

Imagine 2 self storage properties across the street from one another. If neither one advertises, they roughly split the customer base and capture their share of the profits. In the low competition environment of undersupply, the property owners have been perfectly content to take their half. However, as new supply comes in, occupancy rates begin to dwindle. The property owners now need to act to keep their customers from moving to a new facility that just opened up. One means of preserving occupancy is advertising to draw customers in.

It is important to note that the majority of potential customers are already aware that self storage facilities exist, thus advertising does not draw in new customers, it merely pulls in customers from competing facilities.

The ad spend is therefore a net negative to the industry as it does not increase revenues, it merely re-allocates revenues from one owner to another. The net effect of the advertising is no impact on revenues as the ads cancel each other out. Company A’s ads pull in customers from B and C and the ads of Companies B and C similarly pull customers back from A.

Unaffected revenues and the added expense of ads = less profit

So if ads reduce profit, why are the property owners advertising?

It comes down to a bit of game theory and is quite similar to the classic prisoner’s dilemma. In the prisoner’s dilemma both parties ratting on the other is a worse outcome for everyone than if neither had ratted, yet mutual ratting is still the Nash equilibrium. No individual can make their own outcome better by deviating from the equilibrant strategy. Similarly, each individual property owner is incented to advertise. Any individual property owner that does not advertise is worse off than if they did advertise because the ads of their competitors will pull their customers away. Thus, assuming rational behavior, they will all advertise.

In an oversupplied submarket, heavy advertising is the Nash equilibrium.

Advertising is only one of many mutually destructive behaviors that arises when oversupply makes competition fierce.

Rate cuts

Move-in deals

SEO payments

Cost per click increases

The self-storage REITs have already engaged in substantial rate cutting and move-in deals. Most of them are now offering first month free promotions to try to draw in traffic.

As you know, Google has paid advertising tied to certain key words and it is of paramount importance that a self-storage company comes up on top when customers search for facilities. When everyone is trying to show up first, SEO payments will rise.

On the Public Storage (PSA) 3Q19 conference call there was a good bit of discussion highlighting the increased cost per click.

Source: SNL Financial

In fact, the majority of the call was dedicated to the shockingly high marketing spend that apparently caught the analysts off guard. I would recommend giving it a listen as it highlights the problems facing the sector.

Putting it together

Oversupply is a much bigger threat to self-storage than market prices are implying. It will do far more than divide current profits between more players. It will shrink the profits of the industry, instead allocating those profits to 3 areas:

Consumer surplus: When the properties compete on price the customer gets a better deal Advertising sellers: online advertising, billboards and to a lesser extent television will be net winners Google: Payments to show up at the top of searches will rise and cost per click payments are already rising substantially

Overall, we see 4 impacts to consider

Revenues are distributed to more players Lower stable occupancy Lower rental rates Increased marketing spend

Of these, I think the market is only considering the first. The overall effect portends a future far worse than is implied by PSA’s 22X multiple on 2020 consensus AFFO.

Public storage is uniquely troubled relative to peers

In its recent 3Q19 earnings report it was revealed that same store NOI has turned negative and gross margin has declined 2% from the year ago quarter.

Much of the decline was driven by a 69.5% increase in marketing spend.

This report came in significantly weaker than peers who also had decelerating NOI, but were mostly able to stay positive.

We see 3 main reasons why PSA is underperforming peers:

Older properties Late to the digital game Minimal 3rd party management presence

Cubesmart (CUBE) and Extra Space (EXR) were far earlier in adopting online and other digital advertising while PSA relied on yellow pages until quite recently. PSA’s digital capabilities are still lagging behind those of peers.

3 rd party management is the single bright spot in self storage. The sector still consists predominantly of mom and pop owners and as oversupply makes finding tenants harder, an increasing portion are likely to hire 3 rd party managers to operate their properties. Extra Space has arguably the best 3 rd party management program with a strong track record of property level performance.

Public recently started its own 3 rd party management business, which I believe is a good move, but it is of meaningless size relative to its ~$40B market cap.

Global Self Storage (SELF) may represent an opportunity in 3 rd party management. We like their offering for 3 reasons:

The tiny market cap of SELF means each incremental 3 rd party management customer will move the needle. Historically superior same store NOI will help them get customers They have a presence in smaller submarkets that are less impacted by oversupply

Fair value of Public Self Storage

It is difficult to determine a fair value as this oversupply environment is unprecedented in the sector. If we look at other sectors with serious supply problems, multiples are quite low. Hotel REITs trade under 10X FFO and malls, which many argue are oversupplied at a national level go for anywhere from 2X to 14X.

Unfortunately, both malls and hotels have problems beyond supply, so I think that would be an unfair comparison.

While a fair value multiple is unclear to me, I think it is obvious that PSA should not be trading at a growth multiple.

Anything over 15X forward AFFO is baking in future growth that is unlikely to happen when same store NOI is negative. Thus, I believe PSA should trade at a maximum of 15X which would imply a price of about $150 using the consensus 2020 estimate of $10.04.

Depending on how bad the oversupply environment gets, a lower fair value may be appropriate but for now that is the level I am targeting to cover my short.

Risks to shorting

As the bulls are fully aware, Public Storage has a fortress balance sheet. Their cost of capital is about as good as it gets and there is potential for them to use it in accretive ways. If the self storage fundamentals are as grim as I am suggesting, PSA may be able to use its capital strength to scoop up peers after they get cheap.

The remarkably strong balance sheet also limits the downside in PSA shares. There will be minimal amplification of losses from leverage and it is difficult to foresee any scenario where PSA goes out of business.

Disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long SELF. I am personally short PSA. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article. Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Conflicts of Interest. We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients’ interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PSA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.