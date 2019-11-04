Here's Why You Should Add BioMarin Pharmaceutical To Your Portfolio

In my previous article, I highlighted the importance of investing in Amicus Therapeutics, a relatively safe stock with high growth potential.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) is another such stock that has ticked all the boxes. The company has a robust commercialized portfolio, a strong R&D pipeline, and a solid balance sheet. The company's third-quarter revenue of $461.1 million was 17.72% higher YoY and ahead of the consensus by $5.31 million. The company's non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 also exceeded the consensus estimate by $0.08.

Previously, I had recommended this stock in July 2019. Since then, the company's share price has fallen by 11.99%. The decline in share price is not driven by any change in company fundamentals. In fact, since then, there has been a significant improvement in the visibility of BioMarin Pharmaceutical's strategic priorities. In this backdrop, I remain confident about the stock's capability to revert to growth once valuations become aligned to fundamentals. I anticipate the company's R&D presentation in November 2019 and Phase 3 results for the vosoritide program in December 2019, to prove to be significant catalysts for BioMarin's share price.

Here, I will be explaining why I still continue to recommend BioMarin Pharmaceutical as a buying opportunity for retail investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a robust diversified commercial portfolio

Unlike the majority of rare disease players with excessive reliance on a single drug or therapeutic area. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a diversified commercial portfolio. The company markets two PKU (Phenylketonuria) drugs, Kuvan and Palynziq, Morquio A ERT (enzyme replacement therapy) called Vimizim, and MPS VI (mucopolysaccharidosis type VI) ERT called Naglazyme.

Kuvan and Palynzig continue to be key focus areas for BioMarin

BioMarin Pharmaceutical expects Palynziq and investigational therapies, valoctocogene roxaparvovec, and vosoritide, to emerge as blockbusters in the coming years. In the third quarter, Palynziq sales were $24 million, almost all from the U.S. market. This was driven by a combination of the growing number of PKU patients who have now achieved once-daily dosing and new patients initiating therapy. In the U.S., it takes almost 5-months for patient referral to get to commercial therapy and then to daily dosing. The company has tightened Palynziq's fiscal 2019 revenue guidance from $70 million - $100 million to $80 million - $100 million.

At the end of the third quarter, there were 670 patients on Palynziq commercial therapy, of which 142 were from clinical studies and 528 were Palynziq-naive. Further, there were 153 enrolled naive patients. Hence, at the end of the third quarter, we had a total of 823 adult PKU patients who were already being treated with commercial Palynziq or on their way to their first shipment. Palynziq has also secured EMA approval in May 2019. Germany has already started treating its first patients with the drug.

Kuvan is set to lose its patent exclusivity in the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2020. However, the drug will have exclusivity in the EU and other ex-U.S. markets till 2024. In this backdrop, BioMarin Pharmaceutical is working to shift patients from Kuvan to Palynziq, before the former faces generic erosion. Hence, only a small number of new adult PKU patients are currently prescribed Kuvan in the U.S. However, since Palynziq is approved in the adult indication, the pediatric PKU population on Kuvan continues to rise. In the third quarter, Kuvan's sales were $121 million, a YoY rise of 6%. The company has increased Kuvan's fiscal 2019 revenue guidance from $420 million - $460 million to $455 million - $475 million.

The company is also seeing encouraging trends for other commercialized drugs.

In the third quarter, Vimzim reported revenues of $164 million, a YoY rise of 33%. Naglazyme reported 94.4 million revenues, a YoY decline of 8%. Both the drugs together benefitted from the recognition of the first installment of a 12-month supply agreement with the Brazilian Ministry of Health, which combined for a total contribution of $45 million. BioMarin expects the majority of the roughly $90 million Brazilian contract to be applied in 2019. Patient growth has remained steady for both these drugs.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has tightened fiscal 2019 revenue guidance for Vimizim from $530 million - $570 million to $540 million - $570 million. The company has also tightened fiscal 2019 revenue guidance for Naglazyme from $350 million - $380 million to $360 million - $380 million.

In the third quarter, Brineura reported net revenues of $20 million, driven by patient uptake in diverse global markets. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reiterated fiscal 2019 revenue guidance of $55 million - $75 million for the drug.

Valoctocogene roxaparvovec and vosoritide may prove to be blockbuster therapies.

BioMarin is targeting revenues of $2.0 billion by 2020. The company also highlights the possibility of investigational assets such as Valoctocogene roxaparvovec and vosoritide further pushing up revenues in the coming years.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical aims to submit applications seeking FDA and EC approvals for Valoctocogene roxaparvovec gene therapy in severe hemophilia A indication, in the fourth quarter. These submissions will be based on Phase 3 interim analysis data and the three-year Phase 1 / 2 data of patients treated with valoctocogene roxaparvovec. The company aims to complete enrollment in Phase 3 open-label study, GENERATE I, by mid-November. The company expects 52-week results from this trial by the end of 2020. The company also plans to submit a 3-year update on a 4e13 dose and 4-year update with a 6e13 dose from Phase 2 trial by mid-2020.

In its third-quarter earnings, BioMarin announced that the European Medicines Agency has granted the request for accelerated assessment of Valoctocogene roxaparvovec. This highlights EMA's validation for the drug as a product of major interest in public health and therapeutic innovation. Accelerated assessment will also reduce Valoctocogene roxaparvovec's application for seeking approval in Europe.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical's Shanbally facility has also been successfully tested by Irish HPRA for testing of gene therapy products. This facility is a part of the company's strategy for worldwide regulatory requirements as part of securing regulatory approvals. This facility will satisfy in-country testing requirements for the release of commercial products in the EU region.

Investors are not impressed with valoctocogene roxaparvovec's three-year data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 Study as well as interim analysis of the Phase 3 trial. They are questioning whether valoctocogene roxaparvovec will be a one-time treatment or reducing factor VIII levels will result in patients again requiring prophylactic infusions.

The three-year data has demonstrated a 96% decline in average annualized bleeds. Also, based on factor VIII levels, we can conclude that valoctocogene roxaparvovec has been successful in converting severe hemophilia A patients at high risk of spontaneous bleeds into those at lower risk of spontaneous bleeds and less need of prophylactic infusions.

BioMarin has also attempted to explain the difference in lower factor VIII expression levels in Phase 3 interim analysis as compared to that seen in Phase 1 / 2 study. The company attributes these differences to the difference in steroid protocol in Phase 1 / 2 201 study and Phase 3 GENEr8-1 Study. In Phase 1 / 2 201 study, steroids were administered earlier, at three weeks, as a part of prophylaxis. In Phase 3 GENEr8-1 Study, steroids were administered on-demand at 10-weeks in the trial. The company expects to see Factor VIII expression for remaining Phase 3 patients at levels similar to that seen in Phase 1 / 2 study.

Phase 3 Vosoritide data is a major growth catalyst for BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Investors are keenly awaiting results from the Phase 3 trial, evaluating Vosoritide in children aged 5 years to 18 years and suffering from achondroplasia, by the end of 2019. The company is also studying this drug in Phase 2 study for achondroplasia patients aged 0 years to 5 years. The company aims to prove its hypothesis that the rug will benefit most if administered at an earlier age.

Phase 3 is a placebo-controlled study. Previously, the company has shown the benefit of vosoritide through 42 months of chronic therapy in our Phase 1 / 2 cohort of 10 patients. Here, the results demonstrated statistically significant sustained annualized growth in the tested patients. These results are reflective of the clinical meaningfulness of Vosoritide therapy in achondroplasia indication. The company also plans to come up with outcomes after 54-weeks of Vosoritide therapy from the same cohort in 2019.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical boasts of strong balance sheet and cash flows

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has tightened its fiscal 2019 revenue guidance from $1.68 billion - $1.75 billion to $1.69 billion - $1.72 billion. The company is anticipating high SG&A expenses in fiscal 2019 due to increased marketing and commercialization activities. Biomarin now expects fiscal 2019 SG&A expenses to be $670 million - $690 million, as compared to the previous estimate of $650 million - $690 million.

BioMarin is seeing a gradual decline in R&D expenses as a percentage of revenues owing to higher productivity. Over the last three years, it has come down from 60% to 43% of revenues and on its way to our long-term goal of 25%. In fiscal 2019, the company expects R&D expenses of $710 million - $740 million, lower than the previous estimate of $740 million - $780 million.

Increasing revenues and gradually tapering expenses make a case for GAAP profitability, which is the company's next financial target. The company had cash worth $1.15 billion at the end of the third quarter, greater than $1.1 billion at the end of the second quarter. In 2019 YTD, the company has generated cash from operations worth 470 million but used only $9.0 million.

BioMarin Pharmaceuticals' robust cash balance and solid cash generation capacity makes it one of the few relatively safer biotech picks in 2019.

Investors cannot ignore certain risks

Securing reimbursement in the U.S. and other markets may prove to be difficult for valoctocogene roxaparvovec. In case valoctocogene roxaparvovec is not approved as one and done therapy, it will become difficult for BioMarin to justify its high price. Historically, it has been seen that such drugs find it pretty difficult to break into the European markets. This can be especially problematic, considering that Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) and Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) are also developing gene therapies for hemophilia A indication.

Then there is a regulatory risk for BioMarin. While robust efficacy and safety data make a strong case for FDA and EC approval of valoctocogene roxaparvovec, the possibility of hiccups in these processes cannot be ignored. Since valoctocogene roxaparvovec is seen as a major long-term growth driver for the company, a delay in regulatory timelines can also depress valuations.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical is also facing significant R&D failure risk. A lot depends on positive data readout from a large global Phase 3 trial, anticipated by end of 2019. According to Citi analyst Mohit Bansal, BioMarin's share price may trade close to $85 in case of positive Vosoritide data. However, negative data can pull down share prices to $60.

Finally, all gene therapy players including BioMarin are being besieged by manufacturing-related worries. There have been major scientific advances in the gene therapy space. However, investors are now concerned about the ability of these companies to transition from initial in-human testing to larger studies and finally to commercial sales.

Small drugmakers usually turn to contract manufacturers for their manufacturing needs. However, there is a dire crunch in the number of CMOs equipped with technical expertise and physical infrastructure required to manufacture gene therapies on a commercial scale. Besides, there is a significant risk of losing trade secrets. Hence, biotech companies have been forced to invest in developing manufacturing capabilities far earlier that the average small small-molecule player. This can be a major cash drain for the company, who may not have much to show investors in terms of commercial gains. BioMarin has also invested in developing its own manufacturing facility.

Despite these risks, BioMarin is definitely a promising investment opportunity.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical is currently trading at a PS of 8.24x. Although not cheap, it is definitely lower than PS multiples of prominent rare disease players. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is trading at PS of 13.88x, Sangamo Therapeutics at 13.77x, and Spark Therapeutics at 72.31x.

Wall Street analysts have estimated the 12-month consensus target price for the company to be $114.82. After the company's third-quarter earnings, Barclays analyst Gena Wang reiterated Equal Weight rating but reduced the target price from $95 to $86. Canaccord analyst Michelle Gilson also reiterated buy rating but reduced target price from $117 to $108. Nomura Instinet analyst Christopher Marai rated the stock as "Neutral", but reduced target price from $93 to $77. Citi analyst Mohit Bansal also maintained buy rating but reduced target price from $120 to $95. Finally, only Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos maintained an Overweight rating but raised the target price from $128 to $152.

I find Wedbush and Canaccord's target price a bit too steep and that of Nomura Instinet and Barclay's a little low. I believe Citi's target price is reflective of the true potential of this stock. This implies a growth potential of 29.02% based on the closing price on October 31. Hence, I recommend retail investors to go for this stock in November 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.