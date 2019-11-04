Pluralsight: The Worst May Be Over

Pluralsight is trading at under 6x forward revenues, well below the double-digit revenue multiples at which it traded immediately post-IPO.

While Pluralsight's revamp of its sales force is a multi-quarter effort, its share price has already priced in a fairly low-growth scenario for FY20.

After losing more than half of its market value this year, I believe Pluralsight (PS) is ripe for the taking again. The software company, a recent IPO that focuses on providing technical training software for new employees, stumbled heavily last quarter when it reported a massive slowdown in billings growth and a number of mis-steps in the execution of its sales team.

Though Pluralsight has recovered modestly from share prices below <$15 that it notched immediately after its prior earnings fiasco, the company still remains well off all-time highs, and even took a fresh leg downward after releasing better-than-feared third-quarter results.

Make no mistake: fixing a software company with growing pains, especially one that has to restructure its sales force, is a multi-quarter and possibly multi-year effort. Pluralsight will likely never recover to the ~40-50% y/y revenue growth rates that it notched immediately post-IPO.

But recall that fundamentally, Pluralsight's billings issues from last quarter were caused by a lack of headcount in its sales force. The company blamed its revenue shortfall last quarter on an insufficient pace of hiring, and a lack of tenured sales leaders to properly cover the company's target clients. As a result, deals slipped and billings suffered.

Unlike many other SaaS companies that are under tremendous pressure, Pluralsight's problems are internal and are not due to a lack of demand for its product, saturation, or excessive competition in the market. Of all the problems to have, insufficient hiring is an easy one to fix - though it will take some time to put tenured sales boots on the ground to cover Pluralsight's prospects. The company has noted the beginnings of a turnaround, however, under the leadership of a new Chief Revenue Officer, Ross Meyercord, who has plenty of industry experience owing to his prior role as a sales EVP at Salesforce.com (CRM) - a company that arguably wrote the playbook for aggressive SaaS sales. Meyercord helped grow Salesforce from a $2 billion annual revenue company to 8x that size. We can also see a mild bounce in Pluralsight's third-quarter results, with billings accelerating slightly over the prior quarter - which we'll look at in further detail shortly.

In my view, Pluralsight's mid-teens share price already factors in a lower-growth scenario for FY20, and the company is trading at a far more attractive valuation than it was earlier in the year. At present share prices around $17, Pluralsight has a market cap of $2.44 billion. After stripping out the $561 million of cash and $464 million of convertible debt on Pluralsight's most recent balance sheet, the company trades at an enterprise value of $2.34 billion.

Let's assume that Pluralsight can generate 25% y/y revenue growth in FY20, three points below the company's current billings results (bearing in mind that the growth rate in 12-month calculated billings is often the best predictor of future revenue growth). Against the midpoint of Pluralsight's FY19 revenue guidance of $315 million, this implies a FY20 revenue projection of $393.7 million (Wall Street estimates range between $387 to $418 million, with an average projection of $398 million - per Yahoo Finance).

Using this conservative growth projection, we arrive at a valuation of 5.9x EV/FY20 estimated revenues - which, for a company that is still managing to grow revenues in the mid-20s and is generating ~80% pro forma gross margins, is quite attractive. Note as well that Pluralsight used to trade at double-digit forward revenue multiples immediately post-IPO. In my view, once Pluralsight gets past its poor current sentiment and projects more confidence in the results that its sales team can deliver, it will be worth at least 8x EV/FY20 revenues, implying a price target of $23 and 33% upside from current levels. Stay long here and wait for the rebound.

Q3 download

The single most important metric that investors should pay attention to in Pluralsight's third-quarter earnings release is the modest recovery in its billings growth rates:

Figure 1. Pluralsight billings growth Source: Pluralsight 3Q19 earnings release

Billings grew 28% y/y to $92.1 million, accelerating by seven points relative to last quarter's dismal billings growth rate of 21% y/y (though still well below the 41% y/y Billings growth rate that Pluralsight generated in the quarter before that). Yes, perhaps Pluralsight's "golden days" of >40% y/y growth are over - but at least the company isn't continuing to see growth rates dive. This isn't the case with all troubled SaaS companies. Zuora (ZUO), for example, continues to see subscription growth rates decelerate quarter after quarter. It's fortunate that Pluralsight seems to have found a bottom after a single quarter.

Here's a look at the company's full earnings results:

Figure 2. Pluralsight 3Q19 results Source: Pluralsight 3Q19 earnings release

Revenues grew 34% y/y to $82.6 million, decelerating eight points from last quarter's 42% y/y growth rate - but this was to be expected, as eventually billings growth rates and revenue growth rates converge. Nevertheless, Pluralsight's revenue beat Wall Street's expectations of $79.8 million (+30% y/y) by a solid four-point margin.

Here's some additional commentary from CFO James Budge that helps add qualitative color to this quarter's results:

In Q3, improved execution drove billings growth of 28% to $92.1 million and revenue growth of 34% to $82.6 million. Our B2B billings increased by 32% to $80.7 million. Learning expanding is one of the top strengths of our business as we work with customers to become a solution that is prioritized at the organization level, not just within a few departments. The evidence that this is working is the growing number of customers with larger deal sizes. By the end of Q3, we saw a 51% increase in customers with annual Billings of over $100,000, and 81% increase in customers with annual Billings exceeding $500,000 and a 91% increase in customers with annual Billings exceeding $1 million. As of the end of Q3, our Top 25 customers have now expanded to 23x their initial purchase. The continued growth in our largest accounts demonstrates the value we continue to provide, which has helped keep our net revenue retention above 120%. Our go-to-market efforts in Q3 were mostly focused on our high-end commercial and our enterprise customers, which resulted in our highest average deal size to date, up 30% higher than the same period a year ago. The trade-off in quarter was a higher percentage of churn in our smaller accounts, which offset the new logos we added in the quarter."

The key thing to note here: Pluralsight is gradually tilting its customer base toward enterprise clients. As seen in the billings results, enterprise customers made up 88% of the company's total billings, up three points from 85% in the year-ago quarter. Bearing in mind that experienced sales resources seems to be Pluralsight's biggest growth constraint, the company has rightly shifted its focus to cover its largest customers and prospects. Though this has resulted in a "higher percentage of churn" in small accounts, over time the enterprise focus will help to increase Pluralsight's revenue visibility and stability, as larger companies are far less likely to go out of business or cut back on existing prescriptions due to red tape.

Pluralsight's profitability has also improved markedly. As seen in the table below, the company's pro forma gross margins have rocketed to 80% - which management notes is the company's long-term target, and something that Pluralsight achieved well ahead of schedule:

Figure 3. Pluralsight pro forma metrics Source: Pluralsight 3Q19 earnings release

Note also that Pluralsight's pro forma operating margin has improved to -15.9%, 470bps better than 3Q18's operating margin of -20.6%. Despite the company's ramped pace of sales hiring, it has still managed to contain costs. Pluralsight's pro forma EPS of -$0.08 also beat Wall Street's expectations of -$0.14 by a sizable spread.

Key takeaways

In my view, the bullish case for Pluralsight is simple: since last quarter, Pluralsight has firmed up its sales strategy and re-accelerated its billings growth, while the share price has moved downward as if ignoring these fundamental improvements. With a unique software platform that isn't competing against any of the major software titans, I believe a ~6x forward revenue multiple is an attractive entry point into this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.