Buy AkzoNobel For The Potential

A buy on the dip below $30 is a good move for retail investors with patience and higher risk tolerance. But know the company is healthy, focused, and with little debt.

Share prices of paint and coatings companies are way up, but not AkzoNobel's despite the financial turnaround and share buybacks.

I am returning to the paint industry to recommend a BUY into AkzoNobel N. V. (OTCQX:AKZOY) (OTCQX:AKZOF) on a dip below $30; however, AKZOY is a stock for investors with patience and higher risk tolerance. Share prices for many paint companies are way up but not AKZOY despite a management turnaround and a large buyback of shares. The industry is not glitz and glamour but nuts and bolts, so analysts and institutional investors tend to give AKZOY short shrift.

Paint and Food Are Necessities

Global paint and coating sales are expected to grow about 4% and more if the auto industry and overall global economy thrive. Paint, like food, is one of the necessities of modern society. The industry reflects the strength of the economy. Think about some of the applications:

acrylic and solvent decorative paints beautify houses and commercial properties

waterborne and high-tech coatings deter substrate decay in swimming pools, on tennis courts, cell towers, spacecraft, and train cars passing across the Great Plains making them resistant to the enzymes of locust

powder coatings are used in finishing autos, trucks, buses and manufactured consumer and industrial goods

there are spray paints, artist paints, high-heat and fire-retardant coatings, street traffic marking paints, wood and concrete stains, wear-resistant coatings to reduce erosion on roads and bridges, computer hardware and marine equipment; there are coatings that can be applied to surfaces underwater to prevent rot and rust, and carbon-based coatings that conduct electricity

Share prices of paint companies and M&A activity picked up after the great recession. I began recommending retail investors buy shares in paint companies five years ago and, suffice to say, the prices of shares that have skyrocketed. For example, Sherwin Williams (SHW) was about $395 a share a year ago and closed recently near to its 52-weeks high at ~$587. PPG Industries (PPG) is touching a 5-year high topping $126 per share.

And there are other paint company stocks investors ought to watch. Nippon Paint Holdings (OTCPK:NPCPF) and on the Tokyo Exchange lists shares at a 52-week high. Nippon is one of two market leaders in Japan’s coatings industry. Nippon is a major supplier in China and throughout the Asia Pacific. Nippon began making inroads into the US in 1990, first taking over two manufacturers of automotive paints. In 2017, Nippon took over high-performance architectural coatings company Dunn-Edwards and its 130 company stores. Nippon also entered into merger talks with Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA), with shares today priced near a 52-week high, but nothing materialized.

Pluses of Buying AKZOY: Size Matters

I like AKZOY for several reasons. The Netherlands-based company is large enough to withstand the ebbs and flows of any one country economy. AKZOY is rated third by the Paint & Coatings Industry association ranking of the 2019 Global Top Ten.

Sales top $10B selling products in 150 countries. Among its top-selling brands are Coral, Dulux, Hammerite, and Sikkens. Dulux and International Paint divisions make AKZOY one of the leading suppliers of decorative and industrial paints in China and the Asia Pacific. AKZOY holds a near top position in the thriving marine and protective coatings segments in the Asia Pacific. By contrast, high profile and high priced Benjamin Moore Paint owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) has estimated sales of $1.2B and is sold in 5,000+ mostly the US, independently-owned stores but a trickle in 64 other countries.

A Financial Turnaround

Second, management is bringing home stronger results from operations with virtually no debt. The Q3 ’19 results report operating income up 23% over 2018. The new CEO slashed expenses delivering a 62% increase in Adjusted EPS Y/Y. The company is buying back $556M-worth of shares. The dividend was raised and currently yields ~ 2.2%. The ROS, return on sales, showing management’s commitment to turn sales into profits, is up 13.8%. The adjusted operating income is up 23%. Revenue and profits from decorative paints are up, as they are from performance coatings. The company finalized the sale of its Specialty Chemicals business one year ago to The Carlyle Group (CG) to focus on paints and coatings. In fact, the company’s mission statement is, “AkzoNobel has a passion for paint.”

Source: IHS Markit

AKZOY Holds a Strong Position in the East

Third, AKZOY is well-situated to capitalize on the expanding markets in China, India, and the Asia Pacific especially with their architectural coatings; it bodes well for the world’s largest landmass and fastest increasing populations with an exponentially expanding middle class and their taste for cars, better-decorated homes, and office buildings. Also, governments are spending more on commercial, industrial, and marine development projects increasing need for performance coatings. Singapore, for instance, “has one of the highest per capita paint consumption rates in the Asia Pacific region” where AKZOY “holds a leading market position.” In all these countries, spending on consumer goods is up, as is the proliferation of home improvement supplies stores.

In 2018, AKOZY bought out the minority interest in a joint partnership with Swire Industrial Ltd to expand its leading presence in the Chinese decorative paints market under the Dulux brand. China is a strategic growth market for AKZOY and is unencumbered by the US-China trade war.

Source: AkzoNobel

The most significant expansion for paints and coatings over the past few years is in the 51 countries with 4.4B people comprising Asia. 75% of Asia Pacific’s total coatings sales are in China and India. AKZOY is holding leading market positions in the Asia Pacific market and has a significant presence with its decorative and performance coatings in India.

AKZOY and the M&A Winds

My fourth reason for recommending AKZOY at this time is the continued stake in the company and oversight by activist investor Elliott Management (est. 9.5%). Look what Elliott has done since becoming an advisor to RPM International (RPM) when I issued a BUY recommendation on the news. Shares were selling in the mid-$50s. Today, RPM shares sell at their 52-week high over $73. Revenues, margins, profits and EBIT are reportedly higher. Elliott fought for AKZOY to sell-out to PPG a few years ago but management resisted. Despite that, the bottom line and company focus are better today the share price is stagnant. Patience among shareholders may be wearing thin once again. The company operations might be worth a lot more to a suitor. PPG or SHW cross paths with AKZOY in China, India, and the Asia Pacific. A research group not from the industry definitively concludes paint and coatings will continue major expansion through M&A rather than organic growth.

Downsides of Owning AKZOY Shares

There are three caveats I see to buying into AKZOY. The company is under the radar lacking glitz and glamour of other industries. Despite a rise in core profits analysts following the stock keep a HOLD rating enforce. The buyback of shares to be completed in 2019 somewhat supports the share-price rise from about $28 to $31. And, only 1% of shares are owned by insiders and 43% owned by institutional investors. Bt it is worth noting that throughout 2019 more shares were bought by insiders than sold. The biggest purchases were made by the Chairman of the Board and CEO. Insiders buy expecting share price to go up.

Source: Simply Wall Street

Conclusion

AkzoNobel is a healthy company paying a fair dividend. It operates in fast-growing markets for its useful products. The company is third among the top ten in the paints and coatings industry. Management and the board maintain a clear and rifle-shot focus on paints and coatings. The company has minimal debt. The share price suffers from inattention and little noise. AKZOY operates in a basic nuts and bolts industry, it is foreign-based creating tax implications for investors, and while it is a healthy company, revenue is not expected to rise perhaps more than 3.3% per year. Buybacks of shares are coming to an end in 2019, as are significant future cutbacks in SGA that might account for the slight share price rise.

The penchant for M&A in the paint business and with activists on the inside AKZOY can be a takeover-target once again realizing some significant profits for investors who have weathered years with a sluggish share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.