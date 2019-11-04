Still Short Intelsat - Update On Recent Events

Eutelsat quit the CBA. They're now offering terms that are worse for Intelsat than I conservatively guessed in my last paper.

There was a 2.5 hour hearing in the House last week. Many lawmakers on both sides supported the proposed act.

A lot happened last week which strongly supports my bear thesis. Lawmakers proposed an act which prevents the FCC from giving away tens of billions of taxpayer dollars to foreign companies, who never actually bought the spectrum.

This article explains the implications of this proposal and why I think lawmakers are incentivized to pass it. Next, I'll cover particularly strong statements directed at the FCC. Finally, I'll discuss Eutelsat's (OTCPK:EUTLF) decision to leave the CBA.

1. The C-band Act

Michael Doyle (D), Bill Johnson (R), Doris Matsui (D) and Greg Gianforte (R) put forward the C-Band Act. The main point,

Not later than September 30, 2022, the Commission shall ... clear and reallocate ... C-Band spectrum ... through a system of competitive bidding 23 under section 309(j).

I read 309(j) which says,

Under a public auction, the CBA would receive only a minimal windfall - a reasonable incentive payment. If that's the case, and Intelsat doesn't receive payment for three years, Intelsat's stock is obviously worthless.

Lawmakers have a strong incentive to pass this bill. They're already talking about how to divvy up the profits, and put that money to better use by building up rural fiber infrastructure. I don't think it'll be hard to convince more lawmakers to get on board. After all, there's potentially billions to spend in their state on the line. More than that, this is clearly what the law above already says - this isn't a leap into unprecedented territory. Rather, some at the FCC are the ones trying to circumvent the law.

As a quick thought experiment, pretend you're a congressman. You can,

1. Allow the FCC to maybe deploy 5g faster, which is heavily disputed anyway. Under this plan, it seems the FCC will be able to take all the credit.

or

2. Explain to your constituents how you raised money to build infrastructure in your state, while protecting the tax payer. Conservatives can focus on the tax saving narrative, liberals can focus on how they prevented greedy corporations from robbing ordinary people. Both would just be telling the truth.

Which plan has far better optics? If you show me an incentive, I'll show you an outcome. Sure seems lawmakers are heavily incentivized to pass the C-Band Act.

2. Energy and Commerce Committee Hearing

By anyone's account, this was a one sided hearing against the CBA. It's 2.5 hours long and each lawmaker got 5 minutes to ask questions. Many were in favor of a public auction and some were neutral. None openly supported the private sale but a couple did stress the importance of speed and beating the Chinese. It's too long to summarize everything - there's no getting around having to watch the whole hearing. However, Anna Eshoo's comments were quite amusing and on point,

The airwaves are an asset owned by the American people. Maybe we should say that ten times. You know, louder and louder each time to make the point. It is through us representing the people that we provide the right for entities to use the airwaves. Can you give us a little history how the current users of the C-Band got these rights? Did they pay for the rights to use the C-band? (Answer: No). I don't really find it defensible that this belongs to the American people and we're having a debate whether we just hand it over to someone or we have a public process because *chuckling* we represent the people of our country. It's really kind of a 101 in democracy. I understand that once someone (Intelsat) has something, they're going to fight like hell to keep it. But I think we need to get back to the basics. Of what's fundamental.

3. Strong Statements From John Kennedy in the Senate

I don't think he could be more direct than this,

I don't blame them for trying ... but three foreign companies have gone to the FCC and said 'We can do an auction faster than the FCC can. ... If you will just give us these radio waves, we'll auction them off for you.' ... When I first read about this I said am I reading this right? ... I couldn't ask for something like that with a straight face. But you know what's even more incredible? The FCC is thinking about doing it! They're thinking about taking $60 billion that belongs to the American people and giving it, just giving it, to three foreign companies. ... Even though they've never conducted an auction before. There's another reason this whole approach is fool hardy. Every company that doesn't get a fair bid on this spectrum is going to file suit. Every single one. If we don't do a public auction. So we're going to have this thing tied up in court for 20 years. We're going to be so far behind China they'll have lapped us several times. This doesn't need to be done in a back room swampy deal. I'm not saying that anyone's brother in law (at the FCC) is going to get taken care of here. But it sure looks swampy. I hope I'm speaking clearly enough to the FCC. Do the right thing. Don't give away $60 billion that belongs to the American people to two companies in Luxembourg and one in Canada. It's wrong.

I half joke, "How many steak and lobster dinners have CBA lobbyists bought for commissioner Mike O'Reilly?"

Politico also confirmed that Kennedy called Trump to discuss this issue last Thursday. Will MAGA Trump really give away $60 billion to foreign companies? He also has authority over the FCC, so this is another way for things to go wrong for Intelsat.

4. Eutelsat Quit the CBA

Two months ago Eutelsat quit the CBA. While Intelsat share price initially dropped on this bad news, it quickly and irrationally recovered. A big part of the CBA narrative is that it's supposed to speed things along because the satellite operators will work together and there won't be disputes on how to split up the spectrum or the amounts to clear, etc.

Intelsat's lobbyist Dianne VanBeber had this to say,

I found this quite funny. The entire premise of the bull narrative is that if satellite operators refuse to move they could tie this up in courts for years. That to get them to move, you pay them off with tens of billions of dollars. Yet now the narrative suddenly changed? That the FCC "has a way to deal with that"? Well, which is it? She's clearly right here. As I outlined in my second article, the FCC indeed has the authority to force these companies off. This is the strangest part of this whole conundrum to me: why isn't the FCC using its authority to speed things along? That's why this feels so swampy to me - but it could just be incompetence, too.

An interesting part of Eutelsat quitting is we have more insight into what they're thinking about and offering. They've outlined almost the exact plan I did in my Loral/Intelsat paper. The key difference is that I conservatively guessed a 25% tax while Eutelsat seems to be offering 50% already. This shifts the range of outcomes from my previous paper significantly against Intelsat. Again, somehow Intelsat share price didn't react on this bad news. Source: Multichannel.com

5. Conclusion

I continue to stay short Intelsat. Despite share price creeping up over time, it's my opinion that news is coming out strongly against the CBA proposal.

